Roundup: Greenwich, Schuylerville earn victories

GREENWICH 62, WHITEHALL 25
League: Non-league
Whitehall (3-5)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Bird;1;0;0;2
Eggleston;2;1;4;11
Gould;1;0;0;2
Groesbeck;3;0;0;6
Smith;1;0;0;2
West;0;0;2;2
Totals;8;1;6;25
Greenwich (5-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Adrianna Rojas;7;0;1;15
Isabelle Solan;1;0;0;2
Molly Brophy;6;1;2;17
Norah Niesz;5;1;0;13
Isabella Cary;1;0;0;2
Liv Cederstrom;1;0;0;2
Olivia Strope;3;0;0;6
MAddy Carney;2;0;1;5
Totals;26;2;4;62
Whitehall;5;2;4;14 — 25
Greenwich;22;17;14;9 — 62
JV: Greenwich won
SCHUYLERVILLE 48, RENSSELAER 47
League: Non-league
Rensselaer
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Brown;6;0;2;14
VanWie;1;0;2;4
Vogel;2;0;0;4
Cancer;7;0;5;19
Jones;1;0;0;2
Alert;1;0;2;4
Totals;18;0;11;47
Schuylerville (1-6)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Vaurtin;2;0;2;6
Barton;2;0;2;6
King;2;0;0;4
Koval;3;0;5;11
Haviland;1;0;0;2
Buff;0;2;0;6
Tavares;1;0;0;2
Vianese;0;2;5;11
Totals;11;4;14;48
Rensselaer;8;8;21;10 — 47
Schuylerville;14;13;14;7 — 48