Roundup: Greenwich, Schuylerville earn victories
GREENWICH 62, WHITEHALL 25

League: Non-league

Whitehall (3-5)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Bird;1;0;0;2

Eggleston;2;1;4;11

Gould;1;0;0;2

Groesbeck;3;0;0;6

Smith;1;0;0;2

West;0;0;2;2

Totals;8;1;6;25

Greenwich (5-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Adrianna Rojas;7;0;1;15

Isabelle Solan;1;0;0;2

Molly Brophy;6;1;2;17

Norah Niesz;5;1;0;13

Isabella Cary;1;0;0;2

Liv Cederstrom;1;0;0;2

Olivia Strope;3;0;0;6

MAddy Carney;2;0;1;5

Totals;26;2;4;62

Whitehall;5;2;4;14 — 25

Greenwich;22;17;14;9 — 62

JV: Greenwich won

SCHUYLERVILLE 48, RENSSELAER 47

League: Non-league

Rensselaer

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Brown;6;0;2;14

VanWie;1;0;2;4

Vogel;2;0;0;4

Cancer;7;0;5;19

Jones;1;0;0;2

Alert;1;0;2;4

Totals;18;0;11;47

Schuylerville (1-6)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Vaurtin;2;0;2;6

Barton;2;0;2;6

King;2;0;0;4

Koval;3;0;5;11

Haviland;1;0;0;2

Buff;0;2;0;6

Tavares;1;0;0;2

Vianese;0;2;5;11

Totals;11;4;14;48

Rensselaer;8;8;21;10 — 47

Schuylerville;14;13;14;7 — 48

