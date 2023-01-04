ROUNDUP: Greenwich girls remain undefeated

GREENWICH — Adrianna Rojas pumped in 27 points to lead four players in double figures Wednesday night as unbeaten Greenwich rolled past Hoosick Falls, 81-26.

The Witches improved to 6-0 in the Wasaren League and 9-0 overall with the victory.

Rojas grabbed eight rebounds and Brooke Kuzmich netted 17 points for Greenwich, which also got 12 points from Grace Autiello, 11 from Cate Abate and nine points and seven boards from Norah Niesz.

MacKenna Roberson and Tatum Hickey each had five points for the Panthers.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 50, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 39: Ryan Cornell and Ryan McDonald combined for 29 points to lead the Spa Catholic girls past B-NL.

Cornell finished with 15 points and McDonald added 14 for the Saints, who also got eight points from Grace Schaefer.

Hannah Moon led B-NL with 11 points.

HOOSIC VALLEY 38, WATERFORD 35: Lainey Bochette and Kaylee Smith each scored 10 points and Bochette added 10 rebounds to lead Hoosic Valley.

Madelyn Atwood led the Fordians with 18 points.

MECHANICVILLE 49, STILLWATER 33: Allison Kenyon scored 19 points and Lila Christensen added 10 to lead the Red Raiders past Stillwater.

Sarah Folmann led the Warriors with nine points and Andie Luskin and Addison Thornton added eight apiece in the loss.