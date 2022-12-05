ROUNDUP: Greenwich girls claims tournament title

Norah Niesz scored 28 points as the Greenwich Witches beat Cooperstown 70-43 in the championship game of the Dick Alwine Tipoff girls basketball tournament on Saturday.

Niesz and teammate Adrianna Rojas were named to the all-tournament team. Brooke Kuzmich scored 16 points and Rojas added 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Niesz also recorded five 3-pointers, four rebounds and three assists for the Witches, who pulled away with a 19-10 second quarter.

Zory Nelen led Cooperstown with a 16-point effort.

NORTHVILLE 61, LAKE GEORGE 36: The Falcons jumped out to an early lead on the way to a non-league win over the Warriors on Monday.

Ciara Thompson scored 17 points for Northville while Hailey Monroe and Keira Mackey had 16 each. Mykah Collier-Fisher led the way for Lake George with a 13-point effort.

BOLTON 44, FORT ANN 17: Jadynn Egloff scored 24 points and Maille Kelley added 11 as the Eagles beat the Cardinals in a non-leaguer on Friday.

Bolton took command with an 11-2 second quarter. Jane Pfau added six points for the Eagles.

Angel Aratare led Fort Ann’s scoring with seven points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

DOANE STUART 48, CORINTH 39: Julius Brown scored 27 points and Doane Stuart pulled away with a 25-4 fourth quarter in a non-league boys basketball game on Monday.

Alex Wiseman led the way for Corinth (0-2) with 11 points. Kaden Wright contributed 10 points and Braydin Stone added nine.