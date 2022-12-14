ROUNDUP: Greenwich, Cambridge pick up victories

Adrianna Rojas finished with 21 points, seven steals, seven assists and 10 rebounds in Greenwich's 77-10 girls basketball victory over Hoosic Valley on Wednesday.

The Witches improved to 3-0 in Wasaren League play, 5-0 overall.

Brooke Kuzmich (15 points, six steals, four assists), Norah Niesz (14 points, seven rebounds) and Grace Autiello (10 points, seven steals) all made it to double figures for Greenwich. Jocelyn Spiezio added nine points.

Kuzmich was 7 for 8 from the free-throw line.

CAMBRIDGE 53, STILLWATER 21: Schuylar Nolan finished with 20 points and five steals and Samantha Crandall scored 10 points as Cambridge (3-2) beat the Warriors.

Megan Day grabbed 10 rebounds for Cambridge. Alexis Austin recorded eight points and Tristann Crandall added seven.

Miranda Price scored eight points for Stillwater (1-3).

WARRENSBURG 64, FORT ANN 21: Elli York scored 16 points, Hope Sherman had 15 and Kara Bacon added 13 as the Burghers rode an early lead to victory.

Madison Goodspeed contributed seven points for Warrensburg (4-1).

Maddie Freebern scored six points to lead the Cardinals (1-5).

INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 46, CROWN POINT 18: The Orange pulled away with a 17-4 third-quarter effort.

Hailey Puterko (15 points), Kaitlyn Cannan (14) and Olivia Zumpano (11) scored in double figures for Indian Lake-Long Lake. Cannan had 12 rebounds and Puterko added 10 caroms.

Gabby Mazzotte led the way for Crown Point with eight points.