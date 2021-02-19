ROUNDUP: Glens Falls wins a close one vs. Burghers

A balanced effort helped Glens Falls get past Warrensburg as both teams began girls basketball play in the Warren County league on Friday. Hadley-Luzerne, South Glens Falls and Schuylerville also came out on the winning end of games.
GLENS FALLS 30, WARRENSBURG 27
League: Warren County league
Glens Falls (1-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Gianna Endieveri 3 0 0 6
Ashley Bordeaux 2 0 0 4
Paige Sylvia 0 1 0 3
Haylee Girard 3 0 0 6
Frances McTiernan 1 0 0 2
Aliza Williams 1 0 1 3
Vivian Bayle 2 0 0 4
Avery Hill 1 0 0 2
Totals 13 1 1 30
Warrensburg (0-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Kara Bacon 1 0 0 2
Abby Cheney 1 0 0 2
Kailey Bacon 0 0 0 0
Olivia Frazier 2 0 0 4
Jordan Barker 0 0 0 0
Karla Sherman 0 0 0 0
Sara Langworthy 3 1 7 16
Audrey Steves 0 0 0 0
Nat Bederian 0 0 0 0
Hope Sherman 1 0 1 3
Bridget Anamen 0 0 0 0
Totals 8 1 8 27
Glens Falls 12 5 7 6 — 30
Warrensburg 8 11 2 6 — 27
Other stats: H. Sherman (War) 19 rebounds. S. Langworthy (War) 12 rebounds.
Notes: Glens Falls prevailed in a defensive game over Warrensburg.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 42, BOLTON 18
League: Warren County league
Hadley-Luzerne
2P 3P FT TP
Sarah Abbott 0 0 0 0
Gabby Graham 0 0 1 1
Jordanna Kenny 4 0 3 11
Cayden Williams 2 0 0 4
Serena Goman 1 0 1 3
Maddie Lent 5 0 0 10
Leena Haskell 2 0 0 4
Kayla Kenny 1 1 2 7
Brianna Bradway 1 0 0 2
Totals 16 1 7 42
Bolton
2P 3P FT TP
Jadynn Egloff 0 0 0 0
Katelyn VanAuken 2 0 2 6
Ila Hubert 2 0 0 4
Skyler Scott 3 0 0 6
Jane Trowbridge 0 0 0 0
Haven Varney 0 0 0 0
Ella Moscov 1 0 0 2
Bailey Williams 0 0 0 0
Totals 8 0 2 18
Hadley-Luzerne 10 11 12 9 — 42
Bolton 5 2 3 8 — 18
SOUTH HIGH 60, SPA CATHOLIC 38
League: Saratoga County league
South Glens Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Haley Breen 2 1 0 7
Hannah Breen 4 3 3 20
Sophia Hallenbeck 0 0 1 1
Sydney Hart 6 1 1 16
Kaitlin McDonough 5 0 0 10
Molly Rafferty 1 0 0 2
Courney Robarge 1 0 2 4
Totals 19 5 7 60
Saratoga Central Catholic
2P 3P FT TP
Molly O’Reilly 1 0 2 4
Ashley Upson 3 3 1 16
Ryleigh Dempsey 1 0 1 3
Annie Naughton 1 0 0 2
Megan Cornell 1 1 0 5
Allison Motler 1 0 0 2
Katie Cronin 1 1 1 6
Totals 9 5 5 38
Other stats: Syd Hart (7 rebs, 4 assists), Hannah Breen (7 rebs, 3 steals), Kaitlin McDonough (6 rebs, 1 block).
South High 15 19 9 17 — 60
Saratoga Catholic 4 5 10 19 — 38
SCHUYLERVILLE 49, CORINTH 41
League: Saratoga County league
Corinth
2P 3P FT TP
Dingmon 8 1 7 26
Crossman 1 0 0 2
Pita 1 0 0 2
Decker 0 0 2 2
Gill 0 0 1 1
DeLisle 3 0 2 8
Totals 13 1 12 41
Schuylerville
2P 3P FT TP
Bodnar 0 1 0 3
Vautrin 7 0 0 14
Pflieger 1 0 2 4
Schwartz 1 0 0 2
Barton 8 0 0 16
Buff 2 0 0 4
McShane 0 2 0 6
Totals 19 3 2 49
Corinth 7 13 11 10 — 41