ROUNDUP: Glens Falls wins a close one vs. Burghers
A balanced effort helped Glens Falls get past Warrensburg as both teams began girls basketball play in the Warren County league on Friday. Hadley-Luzerne, South Glens Falls and Schuylerville also came out on the winning end of games.

GLENS FALLS 30, WARRENSBURG 27

League: Warren County league

Glens Falls (1-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Gianna Endieveri 3 0 0 6

Ashley Bordeaux 2 0 0 4

Paige Sylvia 0 1 0 3

Haylee Girard 3 0 0 6

Frances McTiernan 1 0 0 2

Aliza Williams 1 0 1 3

Vivian Bayle 2 0 0 4

Avery Hill 1 0 0 2

Totals 13 1 1 30

Warrensburg (0-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Kara Bacon 1 0 0 2

Abby Cheney 1 0 0 2

Kailey Bacon 0 0 0 0

Olivia Frazier 2 0 0 4

Jordan Barker 0 0 0 0

Karla Sherman 0 0 0 0

Sara Langworthy 3 1 7 16

Audrey Steves 0 0 0 0

Nat Bederian 0 0 0 0

Hope Sherman 1 0 1 3

Bridget Anamen 0 0 0 0

Totals 8 1 8 27

Glens Falls 12 5 7 6 — 30

Warrensburg 8 11 2 6 — 27

Other stats: H. Sherman (War) 19 rebounds. S. Langworthy (War) 12 rebounds.

Notes: Glens Falls prevailed in a defensive game over Warrensburg.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 42, BOLTON 18

League: Warren County league

Hadley-Luzerne

2P 3P FT TP

Sarah Abbott 0 0 0 0

Gabby Graham 0 0 1 1

Jordanna Kenny 4 0 3 11

Cayden Williams 2 0 0 4

Serena Goman 1 0 1 3

Maddie Lent 5 0 0 10

Leena Haskell 2 0 0 4

Kayla Kenny 1 1 2 7

Brianna Bradway 1 0 0 2

Totals 16 1 7 42

Bolton

2P 3P FT TP

Jadynn Egloff 0 0 0 0

Katelyn VanAuken 2 0 2 6

Ila Hubert 2 0 0 4

Skyler Scott 3 0 0 6

Jane Trowbridge 0 0 0 0

Haven Varney 0 0 0 0

Ella Moscov 1 0 0 2

Bailey Williams 0 0 0 0

Totals 8 0 2 18

Hadley-Luzerne 10 11 12 9 — 42

Bolton 5 2 3 8 — 18

SOUTH HIGH 60, SPA CATHOLIC 38

League: Saratoga County league

South Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Haley Breen 2 1 0 7

Hannah Breen 4 3 3 20

Sophia Hallenbeck 0 0 1 1

Sydney Hart 6 1 1 16

Kaitlin McDonough 5 0 0 10

Molly Rafferty 1 0 0 2

Courney Robarge 1 0 2 4

Totals 19 5 7 60

Saratoga Central Catholic

2P 3P FT TP

Molly O’Reilly 1 0 2 4

Ashley Upson 3 3 1 16

Ryleigh Dempsey 1 0 1 3

Annie Naughton 1 0 0 2

Megan Cornell 1 1 0 5

Allison Motler 1 0 0 2

Katie Cronin 1 1 1 6

Totals 9 5 5 38

Other stats: Syd Hart (7 rebs, 4 assists), Hannah Breen (7 rebs, 3 steals), Kaitlin McDonough (6 rebs, 1 block).

South High 15 19 9 17 — 60

Saratoga Catholic 4 5 10 19 — 38

SCHUYLERVILLE 49, CORINTH 41

League: Saratoga County league

Corinth

2P 3P FT TP

Dingmon 8 1 7 26

Crossman 1 0 0 2

Pita 1 0 0 2

Decker 0 0 2 2

Gill 0 0 1 1

DeLisle 3 0 2 8

Totals 13 1 12 41

Schuylerville

2P 3P FT TP

Bodnar 0 1 0 3

Vautrin 7 0 0 14

Pflieger 1 0 2 4

Schwartz 1 0 0 2

Barton 8 0 0 16

Buff 2 0 0 4

McShane 0 2 0 6

Totals 19 3 2 49

Corinth 7 13 11 10 — 41

Schuylerville 9 17 12 11 — 49

JV: Schuylerville JV won.

