ROUNDUP: Glens Falls, Tigers, Spartans post victories

GLENS FALLS 56, HUDSON FALLS 42

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Gianna Endieveri 6 0 0 12

Ashley Bourdeaux 4 1 2 13

Francis McTiernan 4 0 0 8

CJ Lunn 1 1 0 5

Ava Pirozzola 1 0 0 2

Lindsey Holcomb 1 0 0 2

Avery Hill 5 0 4 14

Totals 22 2 6 56

Hudson Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Seneca Williamson 5 1 1 14

Ashlyn Hutchinson 3 1 0 9

Maggie Potvin 1 0 1 3

Sami Peters 0 0 2 2

Marissa Jarvis 0 1 0 3

Maddy Ruthosky 1 1 2 7

Kayleigh Osterhaudt 1 0 0 2

Lily Lanphear 1 0 0 2

Totals 12 4 6 42

Glens Falls 11 18 18 9 — 56

Hudson Falls 7 13 13 9 — 42

JV: Glens Falls won.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 68,

BROADALBIN-PERTH 38

League: Foothills Council

South Glens Falls (8-1)

2P 3P FT TP

K McDonough 6 3 1 22

S Hart 5 4 4 26

A Killian 1 2 0 8

M Fitzsimmons 3 0 0 6

J Maille 1 0 0 2

S Hallenback 2 0 0 4

Totals 18 9 5 68

Broadalbin-Perth (5-3, 5-4)

2P 3P FT TP

Brooke Bush 0 0 1 1

Emma Goebel 0 1 0 3

Jill Sassanella 1 0 1 3

Haliegh Hayes 3 0 0 6

Molly Russom 2 0 3 7

Julia Mycek 0 1 2 5

Camille Calderone 2 1 0 7

Mairead Marsden 2 0 2 6

Totals 10 3 9 38

South High 20 22 16 10 — 68

Broad.-Perth 12 11 8 7 — 38

JV: Broadalbin Perth won.

QUEENSBURY 50, SCHUYLERVILLE 23

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville

2P 3P FT TP

Barton 2 0 0 4

Bodnar 1 0 0 2

Buff 1 0 1 3

Kilburn 0 0 0 0

King 1 0 1 3

Koval 3 0 0 6

Pflieger 0 1 0 3

Cilione 1 0 0 2

Totals 9 1 2 23

Queensbury (8-1, 8-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Duffy 4 0 1 9

Kendra Ballard 4 0 6 14

Dixon 1 0 0 2

Stewart 1 0 0 2

Ray 2 0 1 5

Shea Canavan 1 3 0 11

Trowbridge 2 0 0 4

Jones 0 1 0 3

Totals 15 4 8 50

Schuylerville 5 2 9 7 — 23

Queensbury 11 19 10 10 — 50

Other stats: Ballard (Q) 8 rebounds. Dixon (Q) 8 rebounds. Duffy (Q) 5 assists, 6 steals.

JV: Queensbury won.

CAMBRIDGE 69, SPA CATHOLIC 43

League: Wasaren League

Saratoga Central Catholic (3-2, 3-4)

2P 3P FT TP

Ashley Upson 3 2 3 15

Allison Motler 6 1 0 15

Katie Cronin 3 0 1 7

Danielle Gill 2 0 0 4

Ryan McDonald 1 0 0 2

Totals 15 3 4 43

Cambridge (4-2, 4-6)

2P 3P FT TP

Sammi Crandall 5 2 1 17

Stasia Epler 3 7 1 28

Dani Mauro 1 0 0 2

Megan Day 2 0 0 4

Chelle Daniels 2 0 0 4

Schuylar Nolan 2 1 0 7

Alexis Austin 0 0 0 0

Tristann Crandall 2 1 0 7

Totals 17 11 2 69

Spa Catholic 7 13 11 12 — 43

Cambridge 18 20 18 13 — 69

Other stats: Austin (Cam) 8 rebounds. Epler (Cam) 6 assists.

Notes: Stasia Epler hit seven 3-pointers and scored 28 points with six assists to lead Cambridge to its third straight win. Sammi Crandall also added a career high 17 points in the victory. Ashley Upson and Allison Motler each scored 15 to lead Spa Catholic.

WARRENSBURG 40, GALWAY 28

League: Non-league

Galway

2P 3P FT TP

Stephanie Martin 0 0 0 0

Emma Jordan 0 0 0 0

Emma Spadaro 0 0 0 0

Hannah French 2 2 0 10

Abigail Guillett 1 0 0 2

Jillian Neahr 0 0 0 0

Grace O’Brien 4 0 0 8

Julia Reedy 4 0 0 8

Emma Mariani 0 0 0 0

Totals 11 2 0 28

Warrensburg (4-2, 5-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Kara Bacon 1 0 0 2

Kailey Bacon 1 0 0 2

Olivia Frazier 2 1 2 9

Elli York 2 0 0 4

Audrey Steves 3 0 0 6

Karla Sherman 1 0 1 3

Hope Sherman 5 0 4 14

Totals 15 1 7 40

Galway 10 4 6 8 — 28

Warrensburg 20 6 11 3 — 40

Other stats: H.Sherman (War) 15 rebounds. O. Frazier (War) 9 rebounds. K. Sherman (War) 6 rebounds. Kailey Bacon (War) 5 assists. H. Sherman (War) 4 assists.

JV: Warrensburg won.

Notes: All seven eligible players scored for Warrensburg in a non-league win over Galway. The Burghers were led by Hope Sherman’s 14 points and 15 rebounds. Olivia Frazier had 9 points and 9 rebounds. Kara Bacon did a great job on defense throughout the contest.

WHITEHALL 44, POULTNEY 28

League: Non-league

Poultney (0-3, 04)

2P 3P FT TP

Debanis 2 0 0 4

Webster 0 0 0 0

Welch 2 0 0 4

Winter 0 0 0 0

Holcomb 0 0 0 0

Mack 0 0 0 0

Hayes 3 0 0 6

Hadley 0 1 2 5

Lesperance 2 0 1 5

Ezzo 0 0 0 0

Oburg 0 0 0 0

Ezzo 0 0 0 0

Hier 2 0 0 4

Totals 11 1 3 28

Whitehall (4-2, 7-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Blake Bird 3 0 0 6

Madison Gould 3 2 1 13

Ashlyn Groesbeck 1 0 0 2

Samantha Howland 7 0 3 17

Jayden Hughes 0 1 1 4

Vinna Jensen 0 0 0 0

Amelia Lyng 0 0 0 0

Ava Ruby 0 0 0 0

Olivia Whiting 1 0 0 2

Totals 15 3 5 44

Poultney 2 7 7 12 — 28

Whitehall 12 9 13 10 — 44

JV: Poultney won.

Notes: In non-league competition the Railroaders used a big first quarter and continued to show their defensive prowess. Whitehall’s balance attack was lead by Samantha Howland with 17 points and Madison Gould with 13. The Railroaders held Poultney to 9 points in the first half and 28 for the game.

NORTHVILLE 39, HADLEY-LUZERNE 27

League: Non-league

Northville

2P 3P FT TP

Adriana Vanallen 1 0 0 2

Hanna Hoffman 4 0 0 8

Sophia Riddell 2 0 2 6

Abriel Monroe 0 0 0 0

Hailey Monroe 7 0 4 18

Gretchen Forsey 0 0 0 0

Madeline Biche 1 0 0 2

Alana Dutcher 1 0 1 3

Rosa Derstine 0 0 0 0

Totals 16 0 7 39

Hadley-Luzerne

2P 3P FT TP

Sarah Abbott 1 0 0 2

Gabby Graham 1 0 0 2

Jordanna Kenny 3 1 3 12

Cayden Williams 1 0 0 2

Madison Lent 2 0 0 4

Leena Haskell 2 0 1 5

Totals 10 1 4 27

Northville 14 3 14 8 — 39

Hadley-Luzerne 6 7 6 8 — 27

Notes: Freshman Hailey Monroe led Northville to victory over Hadley-Luzerne in a non-league contest. Jordanna Kenny made her season debut for Hadley-Luzerne, leading the team with 12 points.

