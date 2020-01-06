Roundup: Glens Falls, South High post Foothills wins

Glens Falls and South High were winners in Foothills Council action on Monday night. Lake George, Salem and Cambridge recorded non-league wins.
GLENS FALLS 42, SCHUYLERVILLE 31
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville (0-6, 1-8)
2P 3P FT TP
Vautrin 1 0 1 3
Pflieger 0 0 0 0
Barton 1 0 1 3
King 1 0 0 2
Koval 6 0 2 14
Haviland 0 0 0 0
Buff 0 0 0 0
Tavares 1 0 1 3
Vianese 1 0 4 62
Totals 11 0 9 31
Glens Falls (2-4, 3-5)
2P 3P FT TP
Avery 0 0 0 0
Bourdeaux 2 2 4 14
Cutter 1 0 6 8
Girard 3 0 0 6
Hill 5 0 0 10
Endieveri 0 0 2 2
McTiernan 0 0 0 0
Bayle 0 0 0 0
Moore 0 0 0 0
Benway 0 0 0 0
Wolfstich 0 0 0 0
Williams 1 0 0 2
Totals 12 2 12 42
Schuylerville 7 9 10 5 — 31
Glens Falls 5 16 16 5 — 42
JV: Glens Falls won
SOUTH HIGH 40, SCOTIA 30
League: Foothills Council
Scotia
2P 3P FT TP
Geneti 3 0 0 6
Corker 5 0 0 10
Nicheter 0 1 0 3
Cenzano 0 0 1 1
Charnews 3 0 1 7
Wylie 1 0 1 3
Totals 12 1 3 30
South Glens Falls (3-3, 4-5)
2P 3P FT TP
Hannah Breen 4 1 5 16
Jorgesen 0 0 0 0
Haley Breen 0 0 1 1
Hart 3 1 7 16
Robarge 1 0 1 3
Lanfear 1 0 0 2
Rafferty 0 0 0 0
Davis 1 0 0 2
King 0 0 0 0
McDonough 0 0 0 0
Totals 10 2 14 40
Scotia 6 7 8 9 — 30
South High 13 10 4 13 — 40
JV: South High won.
LAKE GEORGE 39, COHOES 38
League: Non-league
Cohoes
2P 3P FT TP
Olivia Huneau 4 3 0 17
Quincy Hytko 2 0 1 5
S Ferris 4 0 0 8
M Huneau 1 1 1 6
E Walker 1 0 0 2
Totals 12 4 2 38
Lake George
2P 3P FT TP
Ava Pushor 8 0 0 16
Mikayla Duffy 4 0 1 9
Mara Knoop 0 2 2 8
Gabby Marchello 1 0 0 2
Aimee Ehmann 2 0 0 4
Totals 15 2 3 39
Cohoes 11 9 11 7 — 38
Lake George 11 8 6 14 — 39
Other stats: Ferris (Coh) 9 rebounds. Saunders (Coh) 7 rebounds. Hytko (Coh) 6 rebounds. Huneau (Coh) 2 assists. Huneau (Coh) 2 assists. Pushor (LG) 19 rebounds. Duffy (LG) 9 rebounds, 3 assists. Knoop (LG) 4 rebounds.
SALEM 49, BISHOP MAGINN 18
League: Non-league
Bishop Maginn
2P 3P FT TP
Olivia Sturgis 2 0 0 4
Imperess Medovell 4 0 0 8
Saomi Willingham 1 0 0 2
Ana Skinner 0 0 1 1
Hunter Anderson 1 0 0 2
Anaya Pritchard 0 0 1 1
Totals 8 0 2 18
Salem
2P 3P FT TP
Amber Terry 0 0 2 2
Blake Riche 2 0 3 7
Mikayah Rushinski 7 0 3 17
Brianna Boyark 0 0 4 4
Mackenzie Spencer 8 0 1 17
Keenan Fronhofer 1 0 0 2
Totals 18 0 13 49
Bishop Maginn 4 8 6 0 — 18
Salem 12 9 15 13 — 49
Other stats: Spencer (Sal) 8 rebounds. Terry (Sal) 9 rebounds.
CAMBRIDGE 56, MOUNT ANTHONY 27
League: Non-league
Cambridge (1-0, 7-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Lilly Phillips 2 2 2 12
Sophie Phillips 3 4 0 18
Ruth Nolan 0 2 0 6
Stasia Epler 1 1 2 7
Katie Simon 0 0 0 0
Fiona Mooney 3 0 2 8
Jaylyn Prouty 0 0 0 0
Madison Price 1 0 0 2
McKayla McLenithan 1 0 1 3
Totals 11 9 7 56
Mount Anthony
2P 3P FT TP
Keeley Greene 1 1 0 5
Madisyn Crossman 0 1 0 3
Ari Douglas 0 1 0 3
Jessica Vilaj 0 0 0 0
Emilie O’Brien 1 0 0 2
Grace Mahar 1 3 0 11
Taryn Cassano 0 0 0 0
Claire Paquin 0 0 0 0
Rachel Jones 0 0 1 1
Linnaia Connell 0 0 0 0
Sophia Kipp 0 0 0 0
Danielle Moscarello 1 0 0 2
Totals 4 6 1 27
Cambridge 27 20 9 0 — 56
Mount Anthony 6 9 7 5 — 27
Other stats: S. Phillips (Cam) 6 rebounds, 3 assists. Epler (Cam) 3 assists.
JV: Cambridge, 39-36.