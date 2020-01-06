Roundup: Glens Falls, South High post Foothills wins
0 comments
agate

Roundup: Glens Falls, South High post Foothills wins

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Glens Falls and South High were winners in Foothills Council action on Monday night. Lake George, Salem and Cambridge recorded non-league wins.

GLENS FALLS 42, SCHUYLERVILLE 31

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville (0-6, 1-8)

2P 3P FT TP

Vautrin 1 0 1 3

Pflieger 0 0 0 0

Barton 1 0 1 3

King 1 0 0 2

Koval 6 0 2 14

Haviland 0 0 0 0

Buff 0 0 0 0

Tavares 1 0 1 3

Vianese 1 0 4 62

Totals 11 0 9 31

Glens Falls (2-4, 3-5)

2P 3P FT TP

Avery 0 0 0 0

Bourdeaux 2 2 4 14

Cutter 1 0 6 8

Girard 3 0 0 6

Hill 5 0 0 10

Endieveri 0 0 2 2

McTiernan 0 0 0 0

Bayle 0 0 0 0

Moore 0 0 0 0

Benway 0 0 0 0

Wolfstich 0 0 0 0

Williams 1 0 0 2

Totals 12 2 12 42

Schuylerville 7 9 10 5 — 31

Glens Falls 5 16 16 5 — 42

JV: Glens Falls won

SOUTH HIGH 40, SCOTIA 30

League: Foothills Council

Scotia

2P 3P FT TP

Geneti 3 0 0 6

Corker 5 0 0 10

Nicheter 0 1 0 3

Cenzano 0 0 1 1

Charnews 3 0 1 7

Wylie 1 0 1 3

Totals 12 1 3 30

South Glens Falls (3-3, 4-5)

2P 3P FT TP

Hannah Breen 4 1 5 16

Jorgesen 0 0 0 0

Haley Breen 0 0 1 1

Hart 3 1 7 16

Robarge 1 0 1 3

Lanfear 1 0 0 2

Rafferty 0 0 0 0

Davis 1 0 0 2

King 0 0 0 0

McDonough 0 0 0 0

Totals 10 2 14 40

Scotia 6 7 8 9 — 30

South High 13 10 4 13 — 40

JV: South High won.

LAKE GEORGE 39, COHOES 38

League: Non-league

Cohoes

2P 3P FT TP

Olivia Huneau 4 3 0 17

Quincy Hytko 2 0 1 5

S Ferris 4 0 0 8

M Huneau 1 1 1 6

E Walker 1 0 0 2

Totals 12 4 2 38

Lake George

2P 3P FT TP

Ava Pushor 8 0 0 16

Mikayla Duffy 4 0 1 9

Mara Knoop 0 2 2 8

Gabby Marchello 1 0 0 2

Aimee Ehmann 2 0 0 4

Totals 15 2 3 39

Cohoes 11 9 11 7 — 38

Lake George 11 8 6 14 — 39

Other stats: Ferris (Coh) 9 rebounds. Saunders (Coh) 7 rebounds. Hytko (Coh) 6 rebounds. Huneau (Coh) 2 assists. Huneau (Coh) 2 assists. Pushor (LG) 19 rebounds. Duffy (LG) 9 rebounds, 3 assists. Knoop (LG) 4 rebounds.

SALEM 49, BISHOP MAGINN 18

League: Non-league

Bishop Maginn

2P 3P FT TP

Olivia Sturgis 2 0 0 4

Imperess Medovell 4 0 0 8

Saomi Willingham 1 0 0 2

Ana Skinner 0 0 1 1

Hunter Anderson 1 0 0 2

Anaya Pritchard 0 0 1 1

Totals 8 0 2 18

Salem

2P 3P FT TP

Amber Terry 0 0 2 2

Blake Riche 2 0 3 7

Mikayah Rushinski 7 0 3 17

Brianna Boyark 0 0 4 4

Mackenzie Spencer 8 0 1 17

Keenan Fronhofer 1 0 0 2

Totals 18 0 13 49

Bishop Maginn 4 8 6 0 — 18

Salem 12 9 15 13 — 49

Other stats: Spencer (Sal) 8 rebounds. Terry (Sal) 9 rebounds.

CAMBRIDGE 56, MOUNT ANTHONY 27

League: Non-league

Cambridge (1-0, 7-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Lilly Phillips 2 2 2 12

Sophie Phillips 3 4 0 18

Ruth Nolan 0 2 0 6

Stasia Epler 1 1 2 7

Katie Simon 0 0 0 0

Fiona Mooney 3 0 2 8

Jaylyn Prouty 0 0 0 0

Madison Price 1 0 0 2

McKayla McLenithan 1 0 1 3

Totals 11 9 7 56

Mount Anthony

2P 3P FT TP

Keeley Greene 1 1 0 5

Madisyn Crossman 0 1 0 3

Ari Douglas 0 1 0 3

Jessica Vilaj 0 0 0 0

Emilie O’Brien 1 0 0 2

Grace Mahar 1 3 0 11

Taryn Cassano 0 0 0 0

Claire Paquin 0 0 0 0

Rachel Jones 0 0 1 1

Linnaia Connell 0 0 0 0

Sophia Kipp 0 0 0 0

Danielle Moscarello 1 0 0 2

Totals 4 6 1 27

Cambridge 27 20 9 0 — 56

Mount Anthony 6 9 7 5 — 27

Other stats: S. Phillips (Cam) 6 rebounds, 3 assists. Epler (Cam) 3 assists.

JV: Cambridge, 39-36.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News