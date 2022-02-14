ROUNDUP: Glens Falls, SGF win; Humiston scores 33 for Argyle

GLENS FALLS 59, HUDSON FALLS 33

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 33,

BROADALBIN-PERTH 31

ARGYLE 68, GRANVILLE 48

Notes: The Scots outscored Granville 23-13 in the final quarter. Kylie Humiston scored 16 of her career-high 33 points in the final period. Lillianna Kingsley added 24 for Argyle. Granville was led by Lilly Strout scoring 14 points and Melissa Beaver added 10 points.