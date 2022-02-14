 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

ROUNDUP: Glens Falls, SGF win; Humiston scores 33 for Argyle

  • 0

GLENS FALLS 59, HUDSON FALLS 33

League: Foothills Council

Hudson Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Hutchinson;0;0;2;2

Williamson;3;2;1;13

Ruthosky;0;0;2;2

Rose;1;0;0;2

Potvin;2;0;1;5

Jarvis;0;0;0;0

Johnson;0;0;1;1

Osterhaudt;1;1;3;8

Peters;0;0;0;0

Totals;7;3;10;33

Glens Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Bordeaux;6;1;5;20

People are also reading…

Avery Hill;1;0;1;3

Endieveri;1;0;0;2

McTiernan;1;1;0;5

Pirozzolo;1;0;0;2

Sylvia;0;1;0;3

Hirsch;0;1;0;3

Addison Hill;0;0;0;0

Gross;0;0;0;0

Gorton;1;0;1;3

Holcomb;2;0;0;4

lunt;1;4;0;14

Totals;14;8;7;59

Hudson Falls;10;5;3;15 — 33

Glens Falls;14;13;24;8 — 59

JV: Hudson Falls won.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 33,
BROADALBIN-PERTH 31

League: Foothills Council

Broadalbin-Perth

;2P;3P;FT;TP

B. Bush;0;1;1;4

E. Goebel;1;1;1;6

A. Brown;0;0;0;0

M Hodeoll;0;0;0;0

H. Hayes;2;0;0;4

M. Rossum;3;0;2;8

J. Myrek;1;1;0;5

C. Calderone;0;0;2;2

M. Marsden;1;0;0;2

J. Sassanella;0;0;0;0

Totals;8;3;6;31

South Glens Falls (15-3, 15-5)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Bailee Wolfe;0;0;0;0

Jordan Wolfe;0;0;0;0

Sydney Hart;1;1;9;14

Rori Novack;0;0;1;1

Alivia Killian;0;1;1;4

Mary Fitzsimmons;0;0;0;0

Jade Maille;4;0;2;10

Sophia Hallenbeck;1;0;2;4

Elena Kennedy;0;0;0;0

Totals;6;2;15;33

Broadalbin-Perth;9;2;9;11 — 31

South Glens Falls;2;14;10;7 — 33

JV: Broadalbin-Perth won.

ARGYLE 68, GRANVILLE 48

League: Non-league

Granville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Hannah Ingleston;1;0;0;2

Raegan Swain;1;0;0;2

Melissa Beaver;2;2;0;10

Kerri Jennings;1;0;0;2

Jordan Chadwick;0;0;0;0

Lilly Strout;5;0;4;14

Aspen Williams;4;0;1;9

Rachel Beaver;0;1;1;4

Lauren Bascom;1;1;0;5

Totals;15;4;6;48

Argyle (9-11)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Amber French;1;0;0;2

Kylee Humiston;5;4;11;33

Lilian Arellano;0;0;1;1

Raegan Humiston;2;0;0;4

Lexi Irazarry-Hadfield;0;0;0;0

Lillianna Kingsley;8;2;2;24

Hannah Brady;1;0;2;4

Totals;17;6;16;68

Granville;9;8;18;13 — 48

Argyle;16;11;18;23 — 68

Notes: The Scots outscored Granville 23-13 in the final quarter. Kylie Humiston scored 16 of her career-high 33 points in the final period. Lillianna Kingsley added 24 for Argyle. Granville was led by Lilly Strout scoring 14 points and Melissa Beaver added 10 points.

CAMBRIDGE 53,
BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 3

League: Wasaren League, Saturday

Berlin-New Lebanon (1-13, 2-14)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Rebecca Madsen;1;0;1;3

Lillian Gardell;0;0;0;0

Riley Robertson;0;0;0;0

Alexandria Pierce;0;0;0;0

Hannah Mace;0;0;0;0

Sophie Ericson;0;0;0;0

Totals;1;0;1;3

Cambridge (9-5, 10-9)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Sammi Crandall;0;0;0;0

Stasia Epler;2;0;0;4

Claire Toleman;1;2;0;8

Isabel Darfler;3;0;2;8

Chelle Daniels;3;0;0;6

Schuylar Nolan;1;2;6;14

Alexis Austin;4;0;0;8

Tristann Crandall;1;1;0;5

Nicole LaFountain;0;0;0;0

Totals;15;5;8;53

Berlin-New Leb.;0;1;0;2 — 3

Cambridge;15;10;15;13 — 53

Other stats: Austin (Cam) 8 rebounds. Darfler (Cam) 8 rebounds.

Notes: In a Saturday morning game, Schuylar Nolan scored 14 point to lead Cambridge. Alexis Austin, Claire Toleman, and Isabel Darfler scored 8 apiece.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

James Harden is traded to the Philadelphia 76ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News