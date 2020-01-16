Roundup: Glens Falls posts OT victory; South High also wins
agate

Roundup: Glens Falls posts OT victory; South High also wins

GLENS FALLS 47, HUDSON FALLS 43

League: Foothills Council

Hudson Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Barton 0 0 0 0

Hutchinson 1 1 0 5

Hogan 2 0 0 4

Inglee 9 1 6 27

Varney 0 0 0 0

Phillips 1 0 1 3

Casey 1 0 2 4

Horrigan 0 0 0 0

Talmadge 0 0 0 0

Rose 0 0 0 0

Osterhaudt 0 0 0 0

Brewer 0 0 0 0

Totals 14 2 9 43

Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Girard 3 0 2 8

Cutter 4 1 3 14

Hill 2 0 1 5

Lunt 0 0 0 0

Bordeaux 2 1 5 12

Avery 0 0 2 2

Williams 0 0 0 0

Bayle 0 0 0 0

Moore 0 0 0 0

McTiernan 0 0 0 0

Endieveri 2 0 0 4

Benway 1 0 0 2

Wolfstich 0 0 0 0

Totals 14 2 13 47

Hudson Falls 7 10 9 12 5 — 43

Glens Falls 4 11 11 12 9 — 47

Other stats: Girard (GF) 8 rebounds. Hill (GF) 11 rebounds.

JV: Hudson Falls won.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 44,

BROADALBIN-PERTH 27

League: Foothills Council

Broadalbin-Perth

2P 3P FT TP

Goebel 1 1 0 5

Tomlinson 0 0 2 2

Hayes 1 0 0 2

Granier 1 0 2 4

Palatier 1 0 0 2

Smith 3 1 3 12

Totals 7 2 7 27

South Glens Falls (6-3, 7-5)

2P 3P FT TP

Hannah Breen 1 3 2 13

Jorgesen 0 0 0 0

Haley Breen 2 0 4 8

Hart 0 1 5 8

Robarge 1 0 0 2

Lanfear 3 0 0 6

King 0 1 0 3

McDonough 2 0 0 4

Totals 9 5 11 44

Broad.-Perth 4 5 8 10 — 27

South High 9 11 13 11 — 44

JV: South High won.

INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 37,

NEWCOMB 31

League: MVAC

Newcomb

2P 3P FT TP

Lilly Vaughn 0 0 0 0

Laia Galocha 0 0 0 0

Emily Fifield 2 0 0 4

Jana Gilbat 7 1 0 17

Abby Fifield 0 0 0 0

Alba Sevellano 5 0 0 10

Reece Hlavaty 0 0 0 0

Totals 14 1 0 31

Indian Lake-Long Lake (1-3, 2-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Shelby Benton 3 0 0 6

Anna Penrose 2 0 0 4

Kylie Cannan 0 0 0 0

Emily DeShaw 0 1 0 3

Kaitlyn Cannan 2 0 0 4

Kristina Oliver 3 0 0 6

Marilla Liddle 2 0 0 4

Alex Campbell 4 0 0 8

Jazmine Harris 0 0 0 0

Callie Roberts 1 0 0 2

Totals 17 1 0 37

Newcomb 2 6 8 15 — 31

Indian/Long Lk. 12 7 10 8 — 37

Other stats: Ka. Cannan (ILLL) 10 rebounds. Harris (ILLL) 9 rebounds.

BOLTON 33, KEENE 25

League: MVAC

Bolton (8-1, 10-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Kirsten Gollhofer 0 0 0 0

Kate Van Auken 4 0 3 11

Jane Pfau 0 1 1 4

Maria Baker 3 1 6 15

Skyler Scott 1 0 0 2

Jane Trowbridge 0 0 0 0

Haven Varney 0 0 0 0

Sarah McGarr 0 0 0 0

Shaye Jennings 0 0 0 0

Aalysha McGarr 0 0 1 1

Totals 8 2 11 33

Keene

2P 3P FT TP

Haylie Buysee 1 0 1 3

Emily Whitney 2 0 0 4

Caitlin Quinn 0 0 0 0

Meghan Quinn 1 1 1 6

Alyssa Summo 6 0 0 12

Zoe Lavallee 0 0 0 0

Lacey Lawerence 0 0 0 0

Totals 10 1 2 25

Bolton 8 7 13 5 — 33

Keene 2 6 5 12 — 25

Notes: Bolton Eagles clinched first place in the MVAC Division II with a win over Keene, improving to 5-0 in the Division. Sophomore Skyler Scott played a strong defensive game, limiting Keene’s top scorer to just four points in the second half. Freshmen Jane Pfau had a key 3-pointer in the first half to give Bolton the lead for good.

