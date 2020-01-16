Roundup: Glens Falls posts OT victory; South High also wins

GLENS FALLS 47, HUDSON FALLS 43
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Barton 0 0 0 0
Hutchinson 1 1 0 5
Hogan 2 0 0 4
Inglee 9 1 6 27
Varney 0 0 0 0
Phillips 1 0 1 3
Casey 1 0 2 4
Horrigan 0 0 0 0
Talmadge 0 0 0 0
Rose 0 0 0 0
Osterhaudt 0 0 0 0
Brewer 0 0 0 0
Totals 14 2 9 43
Glens Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Girard 3 0 2 8
Cutter 4 1 3 14
Hill 2 0 1 5
Lunt 0 0 0 0
Bordeaux 2 1 5 12
Avery 0 0 2 2
Williams 0 0 0 0
Bayle 0 0 0 0
Moore 0 0 0 0
McTiernan 0 0 0 0
Endieveri 2 0 0 4
Benway 1 0 0 2
Wolfstich 0 0 0 0
Totals 14 2 13 47
Hudson Falls 7 10 9 12 5 — 43
Glens Falls 4 11 11 12 9 — 47
Other stats: Girard (GF) 8 rebounds. Hill (GF) 11 rebounds.
JV: Hudson Falls won.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 44,
BROADALBIN-PERTH 27
League: Foothills Council
Broadalbin-Perth
2P 3P FT TP
Goebel 1 1 0 5
Tomlinson 0 0 2 2
Hayes 1 0 0 2
Granier 1 0 2 4
Palatier 1 0 0 2
Smith 3 1 3 12
Totals 7 2 7 27
South Glens Falls (6-3, 7-5)
2P 3P FT TP
Hannah Breen 1 3 2 13
Jorgesen 0 0 0 0
Haley Breen 2 0 4 8
Hart 0 1 5 8
Robarge 1 0 0 2
Lanfear 3 0 0 6
King 0 1 0 3
McDonough 2 0 0 4
Totals 9 5 11 44
Broad.-Perth 4 5 8 10 — 27
South High 9 11 13 11 — 44
JV: South High won.
INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 37,
NEWCOMB 31
League: MVAC
Newcomb
2P 3P FT TP
Lilly Vaughn 0 0 0 0
Laia Galocha 0 0 0 0
Emily Fifield 2 0 0 4
Jana Gilbat 7 1 0 17
Abby Fifield 0 0 0 0
Alba Sevellano 5 0 0 10
Reece Hlavaty 0 0 0 0
Totals 14 1 0 31
Indian Lake-Long Lake (1-3, 2-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Shelby Benton 3 0 0 6
Anna Penrose 2 0 0 4
Kylie Cannan 0 0 0 0
Emily DeShaw 0 1 0 3
Kaitlyn Cannan 2 0 0 4
Kristina Oliver 3 0 0 6
Marilla Liddle 2 0 0 4
Alex Campbell 4 0 0 8
Jazmine Harris 0 0 0 0
Callie Roberts 1 0 0 2
Totals 17 1 0 37
Newcomb 2 6 8 15 — 31
Indian/Long Lk. 12 7 10 8 — 37
Other stats: Ka. Cannan (ILLL) 10 rebounds. Harris (ILLL) 9 rebounds.
BOLTON 33, KEENE 25
League: MVAC
Bolton (8-1, 10-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Kirsten Gollhofer 0 0 0 0
Kate Van Auken 4 0 3 11
Jane Pfau 0 1 1 4
Maria Baker 3 1 6 15
Skyler Scott 1 0 0 2
Jane Trowbridge 0 0 0 0
Haven Varney 0 0 0 0
Sarah McGarr 0 0 0 0
Shaye Jennings 0 0 0 0
Aalysha McGarr 0 0 1 1
Totals 8 2 11 33
Keene
2P 3P FT TP
Haylie Buysee 1 0 1 3
Emily Whitney 2 0 0 4
Caitlin Quinn 0 0 0 0
Meghan Quinn 1 1 1 6
Alyssa Summo 6 0 0 12
Zoe Lavallee 0 0 0 0
Lacey Lawerence 0 0 0 0
Totals 10 1 2 25
Bolton 8 7 13 5 — 33
Keene 2 6 5 12 — 25
Notes: Bolton Eagles clinched first place in the MVAC Division II with a win over Keene, improving to 5-0 in the Division. Sophomore Skyler Scott played a strong defensive game, limiting Keene’s top scorer to just four points in the second half. Freshmen Jane Pfau had a key 3-pointer in the first half to give Bolton the lead for good.