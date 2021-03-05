Roundup: Girard lifts Glens Falls; Hartford, Argyle also win

Haylee Girard scored 21 points as Glens Falls cruised to victory over Bolton.
South Glens Falls moved to 8-0 with a win over Corinth. Argyle and Hartford were also winners on Friday night.
GLENS FALLS 67, BOLTON 32
League: Warren County league
Bolton
2P 3P FT TP
Egloff 0 0 0 0
Van Auken 2 1 7 14
Hubert 0 0 1 1
Scott 0 0 0 0
Trowbridge 0 0 2 2
Varney 0 0 0 0
Moscov 0 0 0 0
Williams 0 0 0 0
Baker 4 1 4 15
Totals 6 2 14 32
Glens Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Lunt 1 0 0 2
Endieveri 0 1 1 4
Hirsh 2 0 0 4
Bordeaux 1 3 2 13
Sylvia 1 2 0 8
Girard 6 3 0 21
Williams 3 0 0 6
McTiernan 0 0 0 0
Bayle 1 0 1 3
Hill 1 0 0 2
Pirozzolo 0 0 0 0
Haggerty 1 0 2 4
Totals 17 9 6 67
Bolton 7 2 3 20 — 32
Glens Falls 9 20 23 15 — 67
SOUTH HIGH 64, CORINTH 25
League: Saratoga County league
Corinth
2P 3P FT TP
Mann 0 0 0 0
DeLisle 0 0 0 0
Dingman 2 0 10 14
Decker 0 0 0 0
Crossman 3 0 0 6
Thompson 0 0 0 0
Dumas 0 0 0 0
DeLisle 1 1 0 5
Pita 0 0 0 0
Gill 0 0 0 0
Totals 6 1 10 25
South Glens Falls (8-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Hannah Breen 3 1 0 9
Sydney Hart 6 3 3 24
Kaitlin McDonough 5 0 0 10
Haley Breen 0 1 0 3
Molly Rafferty 1 0 0 2
Sophia Hallenbeck 0 0 1 1
Mary Fitzsimmon 2 0 0 4
Jade Maille 2 0 0 4
Alivia Killian 0 0 1 1
Courtney Robarge 3 0 0 6
Totals 22 5 5 64
Corinth 7 7 11 0 — 25
South High 17 11 18 18 — 64
Other stats: McDonough (SGF) 6 rebounds. Haley Breen (SGF) 6 assists.
JV: South High won.
ARGYLE 52, GRANVILLE 21
League: Non-league
Granville (1-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Haley Corlew 1 0 0 2
Bri Ferrin 0 0 0 0
Caroline Gould 0 0 0 0
Alexis Taylor 0 0 0 0
Jenna Tooley 0 0 0 0
Laura Arnhold 1 0 2 4
Nicole Arnhold 1 0 0 2
Rachel Beaver 1 0 3 5
Hannah Ingleston 0 0 0 0
Bailey Phillips 1 0 0 2
Lilly Strout 3 0 0 6
Totals 8 0 5 21
Argyle (2-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Carrie Humiston 0 0 2 2
Kaitlyn Lindsay 1 0 0 2
Amber French 0 0 0 0
Paige Cormie 3 2 3 15
Kylee Humiston 5 2 2 18
Raegan Humiston 0 0 0 0
Bryanne Mattison 6 0 0 12
Madison Gillis 0 0 1 1
Hannah Brady 1 0 0 2
Totals 16 4 8 52
Granville 4 6 6 5 — 21
Argyle 14 20 13 5 — 52
Notes: The Scots were lead by Kylee Humiston with 18 points, Paige Cormie scored 15 and Bryanne Mattison netted 12. The game included two former Argyle players on the bench — assistant coach Jax Miller of Argyle and Granville coach Katie Pinkowski Fredette.
HARTFORD 67, FORT EDWARD 34
League: Washington County league
Hartford
2P 3P FT TP
Gabby McFarren 4 2 1 15
Alexis Sesselman 2 1 0 7
Alawnah Dunda 2 0 0 4
Karlee Nims 12 0 0 24
Envy Geroux 0 1 0 3
Isabella French 1 1 3 8
Cassandra Wade 0 1 1 4
Emmaline Barker 1 0 0 2
Totals 22 6 5 67
Fort Edward
2P 3P FT TP
Lilly Newell 2 1 0 7
Heather Miller 0 0 0 0
Hauley Saunders 1 0 0 2
Moriah Normandin 2 0 2 6
Abby Newell 1 4 5 19
Elizabeth Hurlburt 0 0 0 0
Totals 6 5 7 34
Hartford 16 17 13 21 — 67
Fort Edward 10 0 9 15 — 34
Other stats: L. Newell (FE) 6 rebounds. A. Newell (FE) 6 rebounds. Saunders (FE) 4 rebounds.