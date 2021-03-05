 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roundup: Girard lifts Glens Falls; Hartford, Argyle also win
0 comments
agate
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Roundup: Girard lifts Glens Falls; Hartford, Argyle also win

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Haylee Girard scored 21 points as Glens Falls cruised to victory over Bolton. 

South Glens Falls moved to 8-0 with a win over Corinth. Argyle and Hartford were also winners on Friday night.

GLENS FALLS 67, BOLTON 32

League: Warren County league

Bolton

2P 3P FT TP

Egloff 0 0 0 0

Van Auken 2 1 7 14

Hubert 0 0 1 1

Scott 0 0 0 0

Trowbridge 0 0 2 2

Varney 0 0 0 0

Moscov 0 0 0 0

Williams 0 0 0 0

Baker 4 1 4 15

Totals 6 2 14 32

Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Lunt 1 0 0 2

Endieveri 0 1 1 4

Hirsh 2 0 0 4

Bordeaux 1 3 2 13

Sylvia 1 2 0 8

Girard 6 3 0 21

Williams 3 0 0 6

McTiernan 0 0 0 0

Bayle 1 0 1 3

Hill 1 0 0 2

Pirozzolo 0 0 0 0

Haggerty 1 0 2 4

Totals 17 9 6 67

Bolton 7 2 3 20 — 32

Glens Falls 9 20 23 15 — 67

SOUTH HIGH 64, CORINTH 25

League: Saratoga County league

Corinth

2P 3P FT TP

Mann 0 0 0 0

DeLisle 0 0 0 0

Dingman 2 0 10 14

Decker 0 0 0 0

Crossman 3 0 0 6

Thompson 0 0 0 0

Dumas 0 0 0 0

DeLisle 1 1 0 5

Pita 0 0 0 0

Gill 0 0 0 0

Totals 6 1 10 25

South Glens Falls (8-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Hannah Breen 3 1 0 9

Sydney Hart 6 3 3 24

Kaitlin McDonough 5 0 0 10

Haley Breen 0 1 0 3

Molly Rafferty 1 0 0 2

Sophia Hallenbeck 0 0 1 1

Mary Fitzsimmon 2 0 0 4

Jade Maille 2 0 0 4

Alivia Killian 0 0 1 1

Courtney Robarge 3 0 0 6

Totals 22 5 5 64

Corinth 7 7 11 0 — 25

South High 17 11 18 18 — 64

Other stats: McDonough (SGF) 6 rebounds. Haley Breen (SGF) 6 assists.

JV: South High won.

ARGYLE 52, GRANVILLE 21

League: Non-league

Granville (1-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Haley Corlew 1 0 0 2

Bri Ferrin 0 0 0 0

Caroline Gould 0 0 0 0

Alexis Taylor 0 0 0 0

Jenna Tooley 0 0 0 0

Laura Arnhold 1 0 2 4

Nicole Arnhold 1 0 0 2

Rachel Beaver 1 0 3 5

Hannah Ingleston 0 0 0 0

Bailey Phillips 1 0 0 2

Lilly Strout 3 0 0 6

Totals 8 0 5 21

Argyle (2-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Carrie Humiston 0 0 2 2

Kaitlyn Lindsay 1 0 0 2

Amber French 0 0 0 0

Paige Cormie 3 2 3 15

Kylee Humiston 5 2 2 18

Raegan Humiston 0 0 0 0

Bryanne Mattison 6 0 0 12

Madison Gillis 0 0 1 1

Hannah Brady 1 0 0 2

Totals 16 4 8 52

Granville 4 6 6 5 — 21

Argyle 14 20 13 5 — 52

Notes: The Scots were lead by Kylee Humiston with 18 points, Paige Cormie scored 15 and Bryanne Mattison netted 12. The game included two former Argyle players on the bench — assistant coach Jax Miller of Argyle and Granville coach Katie Pinkowski Fredette.

HARTFORD 67, FORT EDWARD 34

League: Washington County league

Hartford

2P 3P FT TP

Gabby McFarren 4 2 1 15

Alexis Sesselman 2 1 0 7

Alawnah Dunda 2 0 0 4

Karlee Nims 12 0 0 24

Envy Geroux 0 1 0 3

Isabella French 1 1 3 8

Cassandra Wade 0 1 1 4

Emmaline Barker 1 0 0 2

Totals 22 6 5 67

Fort Edward

2P 3P FT TP

Lilly Newell 2 1 0 7

Heather Miller 0 0 0 0

Hauley Saunders 1 0 0 2

Moriah Normandin 2 0 2 6

Abby Newell 1 4 5 19

Elizabeth Hurlburt 0 0 0 0

Totals 6 5 7 34

Hartford 16 17 13 21 — 67

Fort Edward 10 0 9 15 — 34

Other stats: L. Newell (FE) 6 rebounds. A. Newell (FE) 6 rebounds. Saunders (FE) 4 rebounds.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News