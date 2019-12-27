Roundup: Forts and Indians post tournament victories

FORT EDWARD 38, STILLWATER 28
Glens Falls Christmas Tournament
Stillwater
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Pickett;1;0;0;2
Mueller;5;3;3;22
Conroy;1;0;1;3
Sheehan;0;0;1;1
Totals;7;3;5;28
Fort Edward
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Newell;0;0;0;0
Kholstoninin;1;1;3;8
Guilick;0;0;3;3
Fish;0;0;0;0
Thomas;4;0;3;11
Mahoney;0;0;0;0
Durkee;0;0;0;0
Witters;0;0;0;0
Condon;6;1;1;16
Totals;11;2;10;38
Stillwater;5;5;13;5 — 28
Fort Edward;3;8;14;13 — 38
Other stats: Thomas (FE) 18 rebounds, 6 assists. Mahoney (FE) 8 rebounds. Fish (FE) 6 rebounds.
GLENS FALLS 52, LAKE GEORGE 27
Glens Falls Holiday Festival
Lake George
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Pushor;2;1;0;7
Duffy;6;0;4;16
Abrantes;0;0;1;1
Knoop;0;0;0;0
Marchello;1;0;0;2
Ehmann;0;0;1;1
Totals;9;1;6;27
Glens Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
McTiernan;1;0;0;2
Endieveri;0;0;1;1
Avery;2;0;2;6
Bordeaux;4;1;0;11
Cutter;5;4;1;23
Girard;1;1;0;5
Bayle;1;0;0;2
Hill;0;0;2;2
Totals;14;6;6;52
Lake George;12;4;4;7 — 27
Glens Falls;7;18;10;17 — 52
JV: Glens Falls won.
CAMBRIDGE 65, HANOVER (N.H.) 58
Amsterdam Holiday Showcase
Cambridge (2-1)
You have free articles remaining.
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Lilly Phillips;6;2;5;23
Sophie Phillips;2;4;2;18
Ruth Nolan;0;1;0;3
Stasia Epler;2;0;2;6
Abby Maher;0;0;0;0
Fiona Mooney;2;0;3;7
McKayla McLenithan;3;0;2;8
Totals;15;7;14;65
Hanover (5-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Stella Galanes;3;0;0;6
Jahari Ajwang;0;0;0;0
Caroline Adams;3;0;3;9
Bella Bordales;4;0;0;8
Maddie McCorkle;3;3;0;15
Anna Kirkpatrick;2;0;0;4
Melissa Whitmore;0;0;0;0
Charlotte Johnson;1;0;0;2
Willa Parkins;4;0;2;10
Jane Lackey;2;0;0;4
Totals;22;3;5;58
Cambridge;20;20;19;6 — 65
Hanover (NH);20;16;10;12 — 58
Other stats: Mooney (Cam) 9 rebounds. Nolan (Cam) 4 assists. Kirkpatrick (H) 8 rebounds.
Notes: Cambridge used a 19-10 third quarter to create some separation on the way to a win on the first night of the Amsterdam Holiday Showcase. Lilly Phillips lead all scorers with 23 points and Sophie Phillips tallied 18. Maddie McCorkle scored 15 points to lead Hanover.
NORTH WARREN 48,
HADLEY-LUZERNE 26
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Gabby Mosher;0;0;0;0
Gabby Graham;0;0;0;0
Kaylee Gowan;0;0;1;1
Jordannah Kenny;0;0;0;0
Serena Goman;1;0;0;2
Madison Lent;7;0;0;14
Elaina Diamond;0;0;1;1
Leena Haskell;2;0;0;4
Kayla Kenny;2;0;0;4
Charlotte Sanchez;0;0;0;0
Totals;12;0;2;26
North Warren
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Lauren Monroe;2;1;1;8
Jodi Bartlett;1;1;0;5
Kaitlyn Cramar;7;1;0;17
Holly Perry;0;0;0;0
Dani Kersey;1;0;2;4
Nicole Buckman;5;0;4;14
Jasmina Brown;0;0;0;0
Totals;16;3;7;48
Hadley-Luzerne;10;1;10;5 — 26
North Warren;17;6;19;6 — 48
Notes: For Hadley-Luzerne, Kaylee Gowan scored her first varsity point with a foul shot.