Roundup: Fort Edward, Hudson Falls, Hartford post victories

FORT EDWARD 48, MORIAH 34
Coaches vs. Cancer
Moriah
2P 3P FT TP
Varmette 0 0 0 0
Williams 4 2 0 14
Eichen 1 0 5 7
Synder 1 0 0 2
Allen 2 0 0 4
Olcott 2 0 0 4
Baker 1 0 1 3
Totals 11 2 6 34
Fort Edward
2P 3P FT TP
Newell 0 1 0 3
Kholostinin 0 4 2 14
Gullick 0 2 0 6
Fish 0 0 0 0
Thomas 4 0 6 14
Mahoney 2 0 3 7
Durkee 0 0 0 0
Witters 0 0 0 0
Condon 0 1 1 4
Totals 6 8 12 48
Moriah 8 10 9 7 — 34
Fort Edward 4 12 17 15 — 48
Other stats: Thomas (FE) 19 rebounds, 7 assists. Condon (FE) 6 rebounds. Mahoney (FE) 3 assists.
HUDSON FALLS 50, GLENS FALLS 27
League: Wasaren League
Glens Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Gianna Endieveri 0 0 1 1
Ashley Bordeaux 1 0 1 3
Lexi Cutter 2 2 6 16
Ella Wolfstich 1 0 1 3
Vivian Bayle 0 0 1 1
Avery Hill 1 0 0 2
Sara Moore 0 0 1 1
Totals 5 2 11 27
Hudson Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Ashlyn Hutchinson 1 0 2 4
Danielle Hogan 1 0 0 2
Brinley Inglee 7 1 2 19
Mikayla Varney 3 0 0 6
Madison Phillips 1 1 1 6
Hailie Casey 2 0 1 5
Emma Rose 1 0 2 4
Kayleigh Osterhaudt 2 0 0 4
Totals 18 2 8 50
Glens Falls 12 4 5 6 — 27
Hudson Falls 9 12 18 11 — 50
Other stats: Osterhaudt (HuF) 12 rebounds. Varney (HuF) 7 rebounds. Phillips (HuF) 6 assists.
JV: Hudson Falls won.
HARTFORD 42, PLATTSBURGH 36
League: Non-league
Plattsburgh
2P 3P FT TP
C. Steria 0 0 1 1
M. Woodward 0 0 0 0
H. Baker 0 0 0 0
A. Crahan 5 0 1 11
J. Yocum 0 0 0 0
A. Hemingway 4 0 2 10
C. Fitzwater 0 0 0 0
K. Fields 0 0 0 0
L. Lavalley 3 0 3 9
J. Murray 2 0 1 5
T. Seifert 0 0 0 0
T. Young 0 0 0 0
Totals 14 0 8 36
Hartford
2P 3P FT TP
G. Mcfarren 2 2 7 17
I. French 0 0 0 0
A. Monroe 3 0 0 6
K. Nims 8 0 2 18
C. Wade 0 0 0 0
H. Monroe 0 0 0 0
A. Sesselman 0 0 0 0
S. Monroe 0 0 1 1
E. Barker 0 0 0 0
A. Dunda 0 0 0 0
Totals 13 2 10 42
Plattsburgh 13 6 12 5 — 36
Hartford 12 12 9 9 — 42
Other stats: A. Monroe (Hart) 9 rebounds. K. Nims (Hart) 8 rebounds. H. Monroe (Hart) 6 rebounds. G. Mcfarren (Hart) 5 assists. I. French (Hart) 3 assists.
JV: None.
Notes: Mcfarren and Nims led the score to win a non-league game in the Coaches vs Cancer tournament game.
AUSABLE VALLEY 46,
HADLEY-LUZERNE 27
Hoops for Hunter
Ausable Valley
2P 3P FT TP
R. Preniss 5 1 0 13
L. Keyser 0 0 0 0
B. Douglass 1 0 0 2
S. Rennie 1 1 0 5
C. Long 0 1 0 3
H. Bombard 0 0 0 0
K. Stillwell 6 3 2 23
J. Pelkey 0 0 0 0
Totals 13 6 2 46
Hadley-Luzerne
2P 3P FT TP
Gabby Mosher 1 0 0 2
Gabby Graham 0 0 1 1
Kaylee Goman 0 0 0 0
Jordanna Kenny 0 0 1 1
Serena Goman 0 0 4 4
Madison Lent 1 0 1 3
Elaina DIamond 0 0 0 0
Leena Haskell 1 0 0 2
Kayla Kenny 7 0 0 14
Charlotte Sanchez 0 0 0 0
Totals 10 0 7 27
A. Valley 6 15 19 6 — 46
H-Luzerne 7 4 2 14 — 27
HARTFORD 56, CORINTH 46
League: Adirondack League, Friday
Hartford
2P 3P FT TP
G. Mcfarren 1 1 4 9
I. French 0 2 7 13
A. Monroe 4 0 0 8
K. Nims 4 0 1 9
C. Wade 0 0 0 0
H. Monroe 4 2 0 14
A. Sesselman 0 0 0 0
S. Monroe 0 0 3 3
A. Dunda 0 0 0 0
E. Barker 0 0 0 0
Totals 13 5 15 56
Corinth
2P 3P FT TP
A. Correy 3 1 0 9
O. Mann 0 0 0 0
E. Dingmon 0 1 3 6
M. Dockum 2 0 0 4
A. Parnell 1 0 0 2
M. Delisle 3 4 0 18
A. Abbatantuono 1 1 0 5
A. Robarge 1 0 0 2
Totals 11 7 3 46
Hartford 17 11 12 16 — 56
Corinth 9 6 17 14 — 46
Other stats: Nims (Hart) 9 rebounds. Monroe (Hart) 6 rebounds, 4 assists. Mcfarren (Hart) 5 assists.
JV: Corinth won.
BURNT HILLS 51, SOUTH HIGH 40
League: Non-league, Friday
Burnt Hills
2P 3P FT TP
Ocopel 0 0 1 1
Lescault 1 0 4 6
Biesl 1 0 0 2
Adams 1 0 1 3
Rzestowski 9 0 4 22
Vaugn 0 1 0 3
Szcepiak 2 0 0 4
Chevalier 0 2 0 6
Neary 2 0 0 4
Totals 16 3 10 51
South Glens Falls (2-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Hannah Breen 1 3 4 15
Jorgesen 0 0 0 0
Haley Breen 0 1 3 6
Hart 0 2 1 7
Robarge 0 0 0 0
Lanfear 2 0 4 8
Rafferty 1 0 0 2
King 0 0 0 0
Kate McDonough 1 0 0 2
Totals 5 6 12 40
Burnt Hills 12 12 18 9 — 51
South Glens Falls 14 7 8 11 — 40
JV: Burnt Hills won.