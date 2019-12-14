Roundup: Fort Edward, Hudson Falls, Hartford post victories
FORT EDWARD 48, MORIAH 34

Coaches vs. Cancer

Moriah

2P 3P FT TP

Varmette 0 0 0 0

Williams 4 2 0 14

Eichen 1 0 5 7

Synder 1 0 0 2

Allen 2 0 0 4

Olcott 2 0 0 4

Baker 1 0 1 3

Totals 11 2 6 34

Fort Edward

2P 3P FT TP

Newell 0 1 0 3

Kholostinin 0 4 2 14

Gullick 0 2 0 6

Fish 0 0 0 0

Thomas 4 0 6 14

Mahoney 2 0 3 7

Durkee 0 0 0 0

Witters 0 0 0 0

Condon 0 1 1 4

Totals 6 8 12 48

Moriah 8 10 9 7 — 34

Fort Edward 4 12 17 15 — 48

Other stats: Thomas (FE) 19 rebounds, 7 assists. Condon (FE) 6 rebounds. Mahoney (FE) 3 assists.

HUDSON FALLS 50, GLENS FALLS 27

League: Wasaren League

Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Gianna Endieveri 0 0 1 1

Ashley Bordeaux 1 0 1 3

Lexi Cutter 2 2 6 16

Ella Wolfstich 1 0 1 3

Vivian Bayle 0 0 1 1

Avery Hill 1 0 0 2

Sara Moore 0 0 1 1

Totals 5 2 11 27

Hudson Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Ashlyn Hutchinson 1 0 2 4

Danielle Hogan 1 0 0 2

Brinley Inglee 7 1 2 19

Mikayla Varney 3 0 0 6

Madison Phillips 1 1 1 6

Hailie Casey 2 0 1 5

Emma Rose 1 0 2 4

Kayleigh Osterhaudt 2 0 0 4

Totals 18 2 8 50

Glens Falls 12 4 5 6 — 27

Hudson Falls 9 12 18 11 — 50

Other stats: Osterhaudt (HuF) 12 rebounds. Varney (HuF) 7 rebounds. Phillips (HuF) 6 assists.

JV: Hudson Falls won.

HARTFORD 42, PLATTSBURGH 36

League: Non-league

Plattsburgh

2P 3P FT TP

C. Steria 0 0 1 1

M. Woodward 0 0 0 0

H. Baker 0 0 0 0

A. Crahan 5 0 1 11

J. Yocum 0 0 0 0

A. Hemingway 4 0 2 10

C. Fitzwater 0 0 0 0

K. Fields 0 0 0 0

L. Lavalley 3 0 3 9

J. Murray 2 0 1 5

T. Seifert 0 0 0 0

T. Young 0 0 0 0

Totals 14 0 8 36

Hartford

2P 3P FT TP

G. Mcfarren 2 2 7 17

I. French 0 0 0 0

A. Monroe 3 0 0 6

K. Nims 8 0 2 18

C. Wade 0 0 0 0

H. Monroe 0 0 0 0

A. Sesselman 0 0 0 0

S. Monroe 0 0 1 1

E. Barker 0 0 0 0

A. Dunda 0 0 0 0

Totals 13 2 10 42

Plattsburgh 13 6 12 5 — 36

Hartford 12 12 9 9 — 42

Other stats: A. Monroe (Hart) 9 rebounds. K. Nims (Hart) 8 rebounds. H. Monroe (Hart) 6 rebounds. G. Mcfarren (Hart) 5 assists. I. French (Hart) 3 assists.

JV: None.

Notes: Mcfarren and Nims led the score to win a non-league game in the Coaches vs Cancer tournament game.

AUSABLE VALLEY 46,

HADLEY-LUZERNE 27

Hoops for Hunter

Ausable Valley

2P 3P FT TP

R. Preniss 5 1 0 13

L. Keyser 0 0 0 0

B. Douglass 1 0 0 2

S. Rennie 1 1 0 5

C. Long 0 1 0 3

H. Bombard 0 0 0 0

K. Stillwell 6 3 2 23

J. Pelkey 0 0 0 0

Totals 13 6 2 46

Hadley-Luzerne

2P 3P FT TP

Gabby Mosher 1 0 0 2

Gabby Graham 0 0 1 1

Kaylee Goman 0 0 0 0

Jordanna Kenny 0 0 1 1

Serena Goman 0 0 4 4

Madison Lent 1 0 1 3

Elaina DIamond 0 0 0 0

Leena Haskell 1 0 0 2

Kayla Kenny 7 0 0 14

Charlotte Sanchez 0 0 0 0

Totals 10 0 7 27

A. Valley 6 15 19 6 — 46

H-Luzerne 7 4 2 14 — 27

HARTFORD 56, CORINTH 46

League: Adirondack League, Friday

Hartford

2P 3P FT TP

G. Mcfarren 1 1 4 9

I. French 0 2 7 13

A. Monroe 4 0 0 8

K. Nims 4 0 1 9

C. Wade 0 0 0 0

H. Monroe 4 2 0 14

A. Sesselman 0 0 0 0

S. Monroe 0 0 3 3

A. Dunda 0 0 0 0

E. Barker 0 0 0 0

Totals 13 5 15 56

Corinth

2P 3P FT TP

A. Correy 3 1 0 9

O. Mann 0 0 0 0

E. Dingmon 0 1 3 6

M. Dockum 2 0 0 4

A. Parnell 1 0 0 2

M. Delisle 3 4 0 18

A. Abbatantuono 1 1 0 5

A. Robarge 1 0 0 2

Totals 11 7 3 46

Hartford 17 11 12 16 — 56

Corinth 9 6 17 14 — 46

Other stats: Nims (Hart) 9 rebounds. Monroe (Hart) 6 rebounds, 4 assists. Mcfarren (Hart) 5 assists.

JV: Corinth won.

BURNT HILLS 51, SOUTH HIGH 40

League: Non-league, Friday

Burnt Hills

2P 3P FT TP

Ocopel 0 0 1 1

Lescault 1 0 4 6

Biesl 1 0 0 2

Adams 1 0 1 3

Rzestowski 9 0 4 22

Vaugn 0 1 0 3

Szcepiak 2 0 0 4

Chevalier 0 2 0 6

Neary 2 0 0 4

Totals 16 3 10 51

South Glens Falls (2-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Hannah Breen 1 3 4 15

Jorgesen 0 0 0 0

Haley Breen 0 1 3 6

Hart 0 2 1 7

Robarge 0 0 0 0

Lanfear 2 0 4 8

Rafferty 1 0 0 2

King 0 0 0 0

Kate McDonough 1 0 0 2

Totals 5 6 12 40

Burnt Hills 12 12 18 9 — 51

South Glens Falls 14 7 8 11 — 40

JV: Burnt Hills won.

