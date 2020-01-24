Roundup: Flying Forts, Corinth, Cougars, Lk. George post wins

FORT EDWARD 42, WHITEHALL 24
League: Adirondack League
Whitehall (6-4, 7-7)
2P 3P FT TP
Eggleston 3 0 0 6
Gould 1 0 0 2
Smith 3 0 6 12
West 1 0 0 2
Howland 1 0 0 2
Totals 9 0 6 24
Fort Edward (9-0, 12-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Newell 0 0 0 0
Kholstinin 0 1 0 3
Gullick 1 0 0 2
Fish 0 4 0 12
Thomas 3 0 0 6
Mahoney 3 0 2 8
Durkee 0 0 0 0
Witters 0 0 0 0
Condon 2 1 4 11
Totals 9 6 6 42
Whitehall 10 4 0 10 — 24
Fort Edward 14 4 16 8 — 42
Other stats: Thomas (FE) 16 rebounds, 8 assists, 4 blocks, 5 steals. Mahoney (FE) 13 rebounds. Fish (FE) 8 rebounds.
CORINTH 54, ARGYLE 49
League: Adirondack League
Argyle (7-3, 10-4)
2P 3P FT TP
Erica Liddle 1 1 0 5
Amber French 0 0 0 0
Paige Cormie 2 4 4 20
Kylee Humiston 1 1 1 6
Lilian Arellano 0 0 0 0
Shelby Caprood 2 0 0 4
Bryanne Mattison 3 0 0 6
Madison Gillis 0 0 0 0
Lillianna Kingsley 1 2 0 8
Emma Harwood 0 0 0 0
Hannah Brady 0 0 0 0
Totals 10 8 5 49
Corinth (6-4, 7-6)
2P 3P FT TP
Alex Carney
Carney 0 0 1 1
Olivia Mann 0 0 0 0
Emily Dingmon 3 0 4 10
Miranda Dockum 4 0 1 9
Anika Parnell 0 0 0 0
Amelia Robarge 0 1 0 3
Maddie DeLisle 5 1 2 15
Alexa Abbatantuono 5 2 0 16
Totals 17 4 8 54
Argyle 8 7 15 19 — 49
Corinth 9 8 14 23 — 54
Other stats: Abbatantuono (Cor) 7 rebounds, 5 assists. Parnell (Cor) 7 rebounds.
NORTH WARREN 55, GRANVILLE 44
League: Adirondack League
Granville
2P 3P FT TP
Perry 0 0 0 0
Corlew 0 2 2 8
Williams 0 0 1 1
Zovistoski 4 0 2 10
Philips 3 0 1 7
Ludwig 0 0 0 0
Wilson 0 0 0 0
Toolky 0 1 0 3
Ferrin 1 0 0 2
Crossman 0 0 0 0
McGrath 0 0 1 1
Mckachron 1 3 0 11
Gould 0 0 1 1
Beaver 0 0 0 0
Weeden 0 0 0 0
Totals 9 6 8 44
North Warren
2P 3P FT TP
Lauren Monroe 7 0 0 14
Jodi Bartlett 2 5 0 19
Holly Perry 0 0 1 1
Dani Kersey 1 1 0 5
Nicole Buckman 4 0 3 11
Jasmina Brown 0 0 0 0
Tia Buttino 1 1 0 5
Totals 15 7 4 55
Granville 9 10 7 18 — 44
North Warren 18 10 13 14 — 55
JV: Granville won.
LAKE GEORGE 40, FORT ANN 28
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann
2P 3P FT TP
Sarah Paige 0 3 1 10
Faith Lehosky 6 0 1 13
Angel Aratale 0 1 0 3
Mary Hernandez 1 0 0 2
Riley Echeandia 0 0 0 0
Brooke Wright 0 0 0 0
Shaye Meshino 0 0 0 0
Natalie Cody 0 0 0 0
Emily Vega 0 0 0 0
Melissa Vrga 0 0 0 0
Totals 7 4 2 28
Lake George
2P 3P FT TP
Ava Pushor 6 0 4 16
Mikayla Duffy 5 0 3 13
Emma Abrantes 0 0 0 0
Gabby Marchello 2 0 0 4
Mara Knoop 1 1 0 5
Brenna Metivier 1 0 0 2
Aimee Ehmann 0 0 0 0
Casey Burbo 0 0 0 0
Totals 15 1 7 40
Fort Ann 9 5 9 5 — 28
Lake George 8 9 9 14 — 40
WARRENSBURG 74, HADLEY-LUZERNE 27
League: Adirondack League
Warrensburg (8-2, 11-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Hope Boland 3 2 1 13
Abigail Cheney 0 0 0 0
Abigail Ranous 3 0 1 7
Olivia Frazier 2 0 0 4
Jordan Barker 0 0 0 0
Aubrey Ranous 5 0 0 10
Sara Langworthy 5 4 1 23
Audrey Steves 2 0 0 4
Tenisha Tyrell 3 0 1 7
Kaylee Olden 1 1 1 6
Totals 24 7 5 74
Hadley-Luzerne
2P 3P FT TP
Gabby Mosher 0 0 0 0
Gabby Graham 0 0 0 0
Kaylee Goman 1 0 0 2
Madison Lent 2 0 0 4
Elaina Diamond 3 0 1 7
Leena Haskell 1 0 0 2
Kayla Kenny 1 2 0 8
Charlotte Sanchez 0 0 0 0
Totals 8 2 1 23
Warrensburg 21 18 20 15 — 74
Hadley-Luzerne 2 2 10 13 — 27
SALEM 62, HARTFORD 53
League: Adirondack League
Salem
2P 3P FT TP
Amber Terry 2 1 7 14
Brianna Boyark 1 1 1 6
Mackenzie Spencer 6 0 1 13
Blake Riche 0 0 1 1
Mikayah Rushinski 4 4 8 28
Keenan Fronhofer 1 0 0 2
Kate Sweenor 0 0 0 0
Madison Barrett 0 0 0 0
Emily Curtis 0 0 0 0
Totals 14 6 18 64
Hartford
2P 3P FT TP
Gabrielle Mcfarren 2 4 2 18
Isabella French 0 0 0 0
Abigail Monroe 0 0 1 1
Cassandra Wade 1 0 0 2
Hannah Monroe 1 0 0 2
Alexis Sesselman 1 0 2 4
Karlee Nims 8 0 3 19
Totals 13 4 8 46
Salem 20 11 13 18 — 62
Hartford 9 15 13 16 — 53
JV: Salem won.
GREENWICH 65, TAMARAC 43
League: Wasaren League
Tamarac
2P 3P FT TP
Cellucci 3 0 0 6
Faraj 3 1 3 12
Film 1 0 0 2
Machnick 0 0 2 2
Meyer 1 0 0 2
Phillips 1 0 2 4
Soral 3 0 6 12
Wagner 0 1 0 3
Totals 12 2 13 43
Greenwich (3-1, 11-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Adrianna Rojas 7 0 4 18
Molly Brophy 4 3 2 19
Norah Niesz 2 1 0 7
Tess Merrill 6 0 2 14
Dylan Skiff 3 0 1 7
Totals 22 4 9 65
Tamarac 4 11 19 9 — 43
Greenwich 29 10 12 14 — 65
JV: Tamarac won.
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 46, WELLS 24
League: MVAC
Johnsburg-Minerva (9-5)
2P 3P FT TP
Julia Morris 1 0 0 2
Aileen Stevens 4 1 0 11
Chelsea Wright 1 0 0 2
Jennie Allen 0 0 0 0
Cassie Dunbar 1 0 0 2
Kate Wimberly 5 1 0 13
Molly Deshetsky 6 0 4 16
Totals 18 2 4 46
Wells
2P 3P FT TP
Braunius 2 0 0 4
Brooks 4 0 0 8
Simola 0 0 0 0
Robinson 2 0 0 4
O’Rourke 3 0 0 6
Schribner 1 0 0 2
Purchase 0 0 0 0
Totals 12 0 0 24
Johns.-Minerva 9 11 18 8 — 46
Wells 6 0 14 4 — 24
BOLTON 49, BOQUET VALLEY 41
League: MVAC
Boquet Valley
2P 3P FT TP
Analisa Burdo 1 0 0 2
Maggie Ploufe 0 0 0 0
Annette Stephens 0 0 0 0
Abby Monty 1 0 1 3
Abbey Schwoebel 3 0 1 7
Bree Hundson 2 0 1 5
Ella King 4 0 0 8
Skylar Bisselle 4 1 5 16
Totals 15 1 8 41
Bolton (10-1, 12-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Katelyn VanAuken 4 0 2 10
Jane Pfau 2 1 0 7
Maria Baker 8 1 3 22
Skyler Scott 0 0 0 0
Jane Trowbridge 0 0 0 0
Haven Varney 1 0 0 2
Sarah McGarr 0 0 0 0
Alysha McGarr 3 0 2 8
Totals 18 2 7 49
Boquet Valley 12 12 14 3 — 41
Bolton 13 7 15 14 — 49
Notes: Alysha McGarr had 10 rebounds and played a strong defensive game. Jane Pfau has some timely shots in the second half. Maria Baker and Kate Van Auken combined for 32 points.