Roundup: Flying Forts, Corinth, Cougars, Lk. George post wins

FORT EDWARD 42, WHITEHALL 24

League: Adirondack League

Whitehall (6-4, 7-7)

2P 3P FT TP

Eggleston 3 0 0 6

Gould 1 0 0 2

Smith 3 0 6 12

West 1 0 0 2

Howland 1 0 0 2

Totals 9 0 6 24

Fort Edward (9-0, 12-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Newell 0 0 0 0

Kholstinin 0 1 0 3

Gullick 1 0 0 2

Fish 0 4 0 12

Thomas 3 0 0 6

Mahoney 3 0 2 8

Durkee 0 0 0 0

Witters 0 0 0 0

Condon 2 1 4 11

Totals 9 6 6 42

Whitehall 10 4 0 10 — 24

Fort Edward 14 4 16 8 — 42

Other stats: Thomas (FE) 16 rebounds, 8 assists, 4 blocks, 5 steals. Mahoney (FE) 13 rebounds. Fish (FE) 8 rebounds.

CORINTH 54, ARGYLE 49

League: Adirondack League

Argyle (7-3, 10-4)

2P 3P FT TP

Erica Liddle 1 1 0 5

Amber French 0 0 0 0

Paige Cormie 2 4 4 20

Kylee Humiston 1 1 1 6

Lilian Arellano 0 0 0 0

Shelby Caprood 2 0 0 4

Bryanne Mattison 3 0 0 6

Madison Gillis 0 0 0 0

Lillianna Kingsley 1 2 0 8

Emma Harwood 0 0 0 0

Hannah Brady 0 0 0 0

Totals 10 8 5 49

Corinth (6-4, 7-6)

2P 3P FT TP

Alex Carney

Carney 0 0 1 1

Olivia Mann 0 0 0 0

Emily Dingmon 3 0 4 10

Miranda Dockum 4 0 1 9

Anika Parnell 0 0 0 0

Amelia Robarge 0 1 0 3

Maddie DeLisle 5 1 2 15

Alexa Abbatantuono 5 2 0 16

Totals 17 4 8 54

Argyle 8 7 15 19 — 49

Corinth 9 8 14 23 — 54

Other stats: Abbatantuono (Cor) 7 rebounds, 5 assists. Parnell (Cor) 7 rebounds.

NORTH WARREN 55, GRANVILLE 44

League: Adirondack League

Granville

2P 3P FT TP

Perry 0 0 0 0

Corlew 0 2 2 8

Williams 0 0 1 1

Zovistoski 4 0 2 10

Philips 3 0 1 7

Ludwig 0 0 0 0

Wilson 0 0 0 0

Toolky 0 1 0 3

Ferrin 1 0 0 2

Crossman 0 0 0 0

McGrath 0 0 1 1

Mckachron 1 3 0 11

Gould 0 0 1 1

Beaver 0 0 0 0

Weeden 0 0 0 0

Totals 9 6 8 44

North Warren

2P 3P FT TP

Lauren Monroe 7 0 0 14

Jodi Bartlett 2 5 0 19

Holly Perry 0 0 1 1

Dani Kersey 1 1 0 5

Nicole Buckman 4 0 3 11

Jasmina Brown 0 0 0 0

Tia Buttino 1 1 0 5

Totals 15 7 4 55

Granville 9 10 7 18 — 44

North Warren 18 10 13 14 — 55

JV: Granville won.

LAKE GEORGE 40, FORT ANN 28

League: Adirondack League

Fort Ann

2P 3P FT TP

Sarah Paige 0 3 1 10

Faith Lehosky 6 0 1 13

Angel Aratale 0 1 0 3

Mary Hernandez 1 0 0 2

Riley Echeandia 0 0 0 0

Brooke Wright 0 0 0 0

Shaye Meshino 0 0 0 0

Natalie Cody 0 0 0 0

Emily Vega 0 0 0 0

Melissa Vrga 0 0 0 0

Totals 7 4 2 28

Lake George

2P 3P FT TP

Ava Pushor 6 0 4 16

Mikayla Duffy 5 0 3 13

Emma Abrantes 0 0 0 0

Gabby Marchello 2 0 0 4

Mara Knoop 1 1 0 5

Brenna Metivier 1 0 0 2

Aimee Ehmann 0 0 0 0

Casey Burbo 0 0 0 0

Totals 15 1 7 40

Fort Ann 9 5 9 5 — 28

Lake George 8 9 9 14 — 40

WARRENSBURG 74, HADLEY-LUZERNE 27

League: Adirondack League

Warrensburg (8-2, 11-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Hope Boland 3 2 1 13

Abigail Cheney 0 0 0 0

Abigail Ranous 3 0 1 7

Olivia Frazier 2 0 0 4

Jordan Barker 0 0 0 0

Aubrey Ranous 5 0 0 10

Sara Langworthy 5 4 1 23

Audrey Steves 2 0 0 4

Tenisha Tyrell 3 0 1 7

Kaylee Olden 1 1 1 6

Totals 24 7 5 74

Hadley-Luzerne

2P 3P FT TP

Gabby Mosher 0 0 0 0

Gabby Graham 0 0 0 0

Kaylee Goman 1 0 0 2

Madison Lent 2 0 0 4

Elaina Diamond 3 0 1 7

Leena Haskell 1 0 0 2

Kayla Kenny 1 2 0 8

Charlotte Sanchez 0 0 0 0

Totals 8 2 1 23

Warrensburg 21 18 20 15 — 74

Hadley-Luzerne 2 2 10 13 — 27

SALEM 62, HARTFORD 53

League: Adirondack League

Salem

2P 3P FT TP

Amber Terry 2 1 7 14

Brianna Boyark 1 1 1 6

Mackenzie Spencer 6 0 1 13

Blake Riche 0 0 1 1

Mikayah Rushinski 4 4 8 28

Keenan Fronhofer 1 0 0 2

Kate Sweenor 0 0 0 0

Madison Barrett 0 0 0 0

Emily Curtis 0 0 0 0

Totals 14 6 18 64

Hartford

2P 3P FT TP

Gabrielle Mcfarren 2 4 2 18

Isabella French 0 0 0 0

Abigail Monroe 0 0 1 1

Cassandra Wade 1 0 0 2

Hannah Monroe 1 0 0 2

Alexis Sesselman 1 0 2 4

Karlee Nims 8 0 3 19

Totals 13 4 8 46

Salem 20 11 13 18 — 62

Hartford 9 15 13 16 — 53

JV: Salem won.

GREENWICH 65, TAMARAC 43

League: Wasaren League

Tamarac

2P 3P FT TP

Cellucci 3 0 0 6

Faraj 3 1 3 12

Film 1 0 0 2

Machnick 0 0 2 2

Meyer 1 0 0 2

Phillips 1 0 2 4

Soral 3 0 6 12

Wagner 0 1 0 3

Totals 12 2 13 43

Greenwich (3-1, 11-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Adrianna Rojas 7 0 4 18

Molly Brophy 4 3 2 19

Norah Niesz 2 1 0 7

Tess Merrill 6 0 2 14

Dylan Skiff 3 0 1 7

Totals 22 4 9 65

Tamarac 4 11 19 9 — 43

Greenwich 29 10 12 14 — 65

JV: Tamarac won.

JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 46, WELLS 24

League: MVAC

Johnsburg-Minerva (9-5)

2P 3P FT TP

Julia Morris 1 0 0 2

Aileen Stevens 4 1 0 11

Chelsea Wright 1 0 0 2

Jennie Allen 0 0 0 0

Cassie Dunbar 1 0 0 2

Kate Wimberly 5 1 0 13

Molly Deshetsky 6 0 4 16

Totals 18 2 4 46

Wells

2P 3P FT TP

Braunius 2 0 0 4

Brooks 4 0 0 8

Simola 0 0 0 0

Robinson 2 0 0 4

O’Rourke 3 0 0 6

Schribner 1 0 0 2

Purchase 0 0 0 0

Totals 12 0 0 24

Johns.-Minerva 9 11 18 8 — 46

Wells 6 0 14 4 — 24

BOLTON 49, BOQUET VALLEY 41

League: MVAC

Boquet Valley

2P 3P FT TP

Analisa Burdo 1 0 0 2

Maggie Ploufe 0 0 0 0

Annette Stephens 0 0 0 0

Abby Monty 1 0 1 3

Abbey Schwoebel 3 0 1 7

Bree Hundson 2 0 1 5

Ella King 4 0 0 8

Skylar Bisselle 4 1 5 16

Totals 15 1 8 41

Bolton (10-1, 12-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Katelyn VanAuken 4 0 2 10

Jane Pfau 2 1 0 7

Maria Baker 8 1 3 22

Skyler Scott 0 0 0 0

Jane Trowbridge 0 0 0 0

Haven Varney 1 0 0 2

Sarah McGarr 0 0 0 0

Alysha McGarr 3 0 2 8

Totals 18 2 7 49

Boquet Valley 12 12 14 3 — 41

Bolton 13 7 15 14 — 49

Notes: Alysha McGarr had 10 rebounds and played a strong defensive game. Jane Pfau has some timely shots in the second half. Maria Baker and Kate Van Auken combined for 32 points.

