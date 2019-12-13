Roundup: Flying Forts beat Lake George; Argyle tops Whitehall
agate

  • 0

In Friday's girls basketball action, Fort Edward, Salem and Argyle posted Adirondack League victories.

FORT EDWARD 37, LAKE GEORGE 13

League: Adirondack League

Lake George

2P 3P FT TP

Pushor 4 0 0 8

Duffy 0 0 0 0

Abarantes 1 0 0 2

Marchello 1 0 1 3

Knoop 0 0 0 0

Totals 6 0 1 13

Fort Edward

2P 3P FT TP

Newell 1 0 0 2

Kholostinin 2 0 0 4

Guilick 0 1 0 3

Fish 3 0 2 8

Thomas 3 1 1 10

Mahoney 1 0 3 5

Durkee 0 0 0 0

Witters 0 0 0 0

Condon 1 1 0 5

Totals 11 3 6 37

Lake George 3 2 8 0 — 13

Fort Edward 11 5 11 10 — 37

Other stats: Pushor (LG) 13 rebounds. Knoop (LG) 8 rebounds. Thomas (FE) 18 rebounds, 5 assists. Fish (FE) 11 rebounds. Guilick (FE) 6 rebounds.

SALEM 46, GRANVILLE 29

League: Adirondack League

Salem

2P 3P FT TP

Boyglex 1 0 0 2

Sweenon 1 0 0 2

Spencer 5 0 3 13

Riche 0 0 8 8

Rushinski 3 2 0 12

Curtis 2 0 1 5

Terry 2 0 0 4

Totals 14 2 12 46

Granville

2P 3P FT TP

Perry 2 0 0 4

Corlew 2 0 1 5

McEachron 1 0 1 3

Zovistoski 1 0 1 3

Phillips 4 0 6 14

Totals 10 0 9 29

Salem 17 11 8 10 — 46

Granville 3 6 7 13 — 29

JV: Granville won.

ARGYLE 39, WHITEHALL 29

League: Adirondack League

Argyle (3-0, 3-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Erica Liddle 4 1 0 11

Amber French 0 0 0 0

Paige Cormie 1 0 0 2

Kylee Humiston 0 0 0 0

Lilianna Arellano 0 0 0 0

Shelby Caprood 6 0 0 12

Bryanne Mattison 3 0 4 10

Madison Gillis 1 0 0 2

Emma Harwood 0 0 0 0

Hannah Brady 0 0 0 0

Lillianna Kingsley 1 0 0 2

Totals 16 1 4 39

Whitehall (2-1, 2-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Blake Bird 0 0 0 0

Zoe Eggleston 1 2 3 11

Madison Gould 0 0 0 0

Ashlyn Griesbeck 0 1 0 3

Amelia Lyng 1 0 0 2

Kyrie Smith 5 0 1 11

Riley West 0 0 0 0

Olivia Whiting 1 0 0 2

Totals 8 3 4 29

Argyle 4 12 10 13 — 39

Whitehall 9 7 8 5 — 29

JV: Whitehall beats Poultney.

Notes: In a matchup of two unbeaten teams in the league, Argyle pulled away late. The game was a story of runs with Argyle making the last one with a 13-5 run to end the game. Whitehall came out after halftime and really clamped down defensively and put some distance on Argyle.

BOLTON 47, KEENE 27

League: MVAC

Keene

2P 3P FT TP

Haylie Buysse 4 0 2 10

Emily Whitney 1 0 0 2

Megan Shambo 0 0 0 0

Caitlyn Quinn 0 0 1 1

Zoe LaValtee 0 0 0 0

L. Lawrence 2 0 0 4

Trinity Ashe 0 0 0 0

Val Bugli 0 0 0 0

Megan Quinn 3 0 4 10

Totals 10 0 7 27

Bolton (1-0, 3-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Kirsten Gollhofer 0 0 0 0

Katelyn VanAuken 6 0 5 17

Jane Pfau 2 1 0 7

Maria Baker 6 1 4 19

Skyler Scott 0 0 0 0

Claire Schrader 0 0 0 0

Jane Trowbridge 1 0 0 2

Haven Varney 0 0 0 0

Sarah McGarr 0 0 0 0

Shaye Jennings 0 0 0 0

Alysha McGarr 1 0 0 2

Totals 16 2 9 47

Keene 4 12 6 5 — 27

Bolton 12 15 13 7 — 47

WARRENSBURG 66, FORT ANN 19

League: Adirondack League

Fort Ann (1-1, 3-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Sarah Paige 1 1 3 8

Faith Lehoisky 2 0 0 4

Angel Aratare 1 0 1 3

Riley Echeandia 1 0 0 2

Mary Hernandez 1 0 0 2

Brooke Wright 0 0 0 0

Natalie Cody 0 0 0 0

Emily Vega-Osuna 0 0 0 0

Melissa Vega-Osuna 0 0 0 0

Totals 6 1 4 19

Warrensburg (2-1, 5-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Hope Boland 4 2 3 17

Abby Cheney 1 0 0 2

Abigail Ranous 11 0 2 24

Aubrey Ranous 6 0 0 12

Audrey Steves 1 0 0 2

Tenisha Tyrell 1 0 1 3

Ann Prosser 1 0 0 2

Kaylee Olden 2 0 0 4

Jordan Barker 0 0 0 0

Sara Langworthy 0 0 0 0

Olivia Frazier 0 0 0 0

Totals 27 2 6 66

Fort Ann 3 4 1 11 — 19

Warrensburg 25 16 19 6 — 66

Other stats: Tyrell (War) 8 rebounds. Frasier (War) 5 rebounds. Ranous, Ab (War) 5 rebounds. Boland (War) 4 assists.

FORT EDWARD 48, SALEM 43

League: Adirondack League, Tuesday

Salem

2P 3P FT TP

Boyork 1 0 0 2

Terry 5 0 1 11

Spencer 5 0 1 11

Riche 3 0 4 10

Rushinski 2 0 3 7

Sweener 1 0 0 2

Totals 17 0 9 43

Fort Edward

2P 3P FT TP

Kholostinin 3 4 0 18

Guilick 0 0 0 0

Newell 0 0 0 0

Fish 2 2 1 11

Thomas 3 2 2 14

Mahoney 1 0 3 5

Totals 9 8 6 48

Salem 10 11 15 7 — 43

Fort Edward 16 7 10 15 — 48

Other stats: Thomas (FE) 13 rebounds, 5 assists. Kholostinin (FE) 7 rebounds. Mahoney (FE) 6 rebounds.

Notes: Thomas had 4 blocks.

