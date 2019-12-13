Roundup: Flying Forts beat Lake George; Argyle tops Whitehall

In Friday's girls basketball action, Fort Edward, Salem and Argyle posted Adirondack League victories.
FORT EDWARD 37, LAKE GEORGE 13
League: Adirondack League
Lake George
2P 3P FT TP
Pushor 4 0 0 8
Duffy 0 0 0 0
Abarantes 1 0 0 2
Marchello 1 0 1 3
Knoop 0 0 0 0
Totals 6 0 1 13
Fort Edward
2P 3P FT TP
Newell 1 0 0 2
Kholostinin 2 0 0 4
Guilick 0 1 0 3
Fish 3 0 2 8
Thomas 3 1 1 10
Mahoney 1 0 3 5
Durkee 0 0 0 0
Witters 0 0 0 0
Condon 1 1 0 5
Totals 11 3 6 37
Lake George 3 2 8 0 — 13
Fort Edward 11 5 11 10 — 37
Other stats: Pushor (LG) 13 rebounds. Knoop (LG) 8 rebounds. Thomas (FE) 18 rebounds, 5 assists. Fish (FE) 11 rebounds. Guilick (FE) 6 rebounds.
SALEM 46, GRANVILLE 29
League: Adirondack League
Salem
2P 3P FT TP
Boyglex 1 0 0 2
Sweenon 1 0 0 2
Spencer 5 0 3 13
Riche 0 0 8 8
Rushinski 3 2 0 12
Curtis 2 0 1 5
Terry 2 0 0 4
Totals 14 2 12 46
Granville
2P 3P FT TP
Perry 2 0 0 4
Corlew 2 0 1 5
McEachron 1 0 1 3
Zovistoski 1 0 1 3
Phillips 4 0 6 14
Totals 10 0 9 29
Salem 17 11 8 10 — 46
Granville 3 6 7 13 — 29
JV: Granville won.
ARGYLE 39, WHITEHALL 29
League: Adirondack League
Argyle (3-0, 3-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Erica Liddle 4 1 0 11
Amber French 0 0 0 0
Paige Cormie 1 0 0 2
Kylee Humiston 0 0 0 0
Lilianna Arellano 0 0 0 0
Shelby Caprood 6 0 0 12
Bryanne Mattison 3 0 4 10
Madison Gillis 1 0 0 2
Emma Harwood 0 0 0 0
Hannah Brady 0 0 0 0
Lillianna Kingsley 1 0 0 2
Totals 16 1 4 39
Whitehall (2-1, 2-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Blake Bird 0 0 0 0
Zoe Eggleston 1 2 3 11
Madison Gould 0 0 0 0
Ashlyn Griesbeck 0 1 0 3
Amelia Lyng 1 0 0 2
Kyrie Smith 5 0 1 11
Riley West 0 0 0 0
Olivia Whiting 1 0 0 2
Totals 8 3 4 29
Argyle 4 12 10 13 — 39
Whitehall 9 7 8 5 — 29
JV: Whitehall beats Poultney.
Notes: In a matchup of two unbeaten teams in the league, Argyle pulled away late. The game was a story of runs with Argyle making the last one with a 13-5 run to end the game. Whitehall came out after halftime and really clamped down defensively and put some distance on Argyle.
BOLTON 47, KEENE 27
League: MVAC
Keene
2P 3P FT TP
Haylie Buysse 4 0 2 10
Emily Whitney 1 0 0 2
Megan Shambo 0 0 0 0
Caitlyn Quinn 0 0 1 1
Zoe LaValtee 0 0 0 0
L. Lawrence 2 0 0 4
Trinity Ashe 0 0 0 0
Val Bugli 0 0 0 0
Megan Quinn 3 0 4 10
Totals 10 0 7 27
Bolton (1-0, 3-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Kirsten Gollhofer 0 0 0 0
Katelyn VanAuken 6 0 5 17
Jane Pfau 2 1 0 7
Maria Baker 6 1 4 19
Skyler Scott 0 0 0 0
Claire Schrader 0 0 0 0
Jane Trowbridge 1 0 0 2
Haven Varney 0 0 0 0
Sarah McGarr 0 0 0 0
Shaye Jennings 0 0 0 0
Alysha McGarr 1 0 0 2
Totals 16 2 9 47
Keene 4 12 6 5 — 27
Bolton 12 15 13 7 — 47
WARRENSBURG 66, FORT ANN 19
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann (1-1, 3-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Sarah Paige 1 1 3 8
Faith Lehoisky 2 0 0 4
Angel Aratare 1 0 1 3
Riley Echeandia 1 0 0 2
Mary Hernandez 1 0 0 2
Brooke Wright 0 0 0 0
Natalie Cody 0 0 0 0
Emily Vega-Osuna 0 0 0 0
Melissa Vega-Osuna 0 0 0 0
Totals 6 1 4 19
Warrensburg (2-1, 5-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Hope Boland 4 2 3 17
Abby Cheney 1 0 0 2
Abigail Ranous 11 0 2 24
Aubrey Ranous 6 0 0 12
Audrey Steves 1 0 0 2
Tenisha Tyrell 1 0 1 3
Ann Prosser 1 0 0 2
Kaylee Olden 2 0 0 4
Jordan Barker 0 0 0 0
Sara Langworthy 0 0 0 0
Olivia Frazier 0 0 0 0
Totals 27 2 6 66
Fort Ann 3 4 1 11 — 19
Warrensburg 25 16 19 6 — 66
Other stats: Tyrell (War) 8 rebounds. Frasier (War) 5 rebounds. Ranous, Ab (War) 5 rebounds. Boland (War) 4 assists.
FORT EDWARD 48, SALEM 43
League: Adirondack League, Tuesday
Salem
2P 3P FT TP
Boyork 1 0 0 2
Terry 5 0 1 11
Spencer 5 0 1 11
Riche 3 0 4 10
Rushinski 2 0 3 7
Sweener 1 0 0 2
Totals 17 0 9 43
Fort Edward
2P 3P FT TP
Kholostinin 3 4 0 18
Guilick 0 0 0 0
Newell 0 0 0 0
Fish 2 2 1 11
Thomas 3 2 2 14
Mahoney 1 0 3 5
Totals 9 8 6 48
Salem 10 11 15 7 — 43
Fort Edward 16 7 10 15 — 48
Other stats: Thomas (FE) 13 rebounds, 5 assists. Kholostinin (FE) 7 rebounds. Mahoney (FE) 6 rebounds.
Notes: Thomas had 4 blocks.