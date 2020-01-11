Roundup: Fast start pushes Salem past North Warren
Roundup: Fast start pushes Salem past North Warren

SALEM 53, NORTH WARREN 30

League: Adirondack League, Friday

North Warren

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Lauren Monroe;0;1;0;3

Jodi Barlett;2;1;2;9

Ulaine Kramer;1;1;4;9

Molly perry;1;0;0;2

Nichole Buchman;2;0;0;4

Tina Battino;1;0;1;3

Totals;7;3;7;30

Salem

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Amber Terry;4;0;2;10

Blake Riche;3;0;1;7

Mackenzie Spencer;5;0;1;11

Brianna Boyark;4;1;0;11

Mikayah Rushinski;2;1;1;8

Keenan Fronhofer;2;0;0;4

Kate Sweenor;1;0;0;2

Totals;21;2;5;53

North Warren;4;12;10;4 — 30

Salem;22;13;13;5 — 53

Other stats: Spencer (Sal) 12 rebounds.

JV: Salem won.

STILLWATER 60, BERLIN 34

League: Wasaren League, Friday

Berlin

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Flavin;1;0;0;2

Schafer;1;1;4;9

Stalker;5;0;5;15

Hendricks;1;0;0;2

Cricione;1;0;0;2

Crandall;1;0;0;2

Totals;10;1;9;32

Stillwater (1-0, 3-7)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Marley Mueller;9;0;8;26

Brooke Pickett;0;2;2;8

Devon Wagner;1;0;0;2

Lauren Conroy;3;0;1;7

Leah Lescault;2;0;0;4

Molly Sheehan;6;2;0;18

Totals;21;4;11;65

Berlin;7;5;15;7 — 34

Stillwater;13;25;11;11 — 60

JV: Stillwater won.

