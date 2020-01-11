Roundup: Fast start pushes Salem past North Warren

SALEM 53, NORTH WARREN 30
League: Adirondack League, Friday
North Warren
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Lauren Monroe;0;1;0;3
Jodi Barlett;2;1;2;9
Ulaine Kramer;1;1;4;9
Molly perry;1;0;0;2
Nichole Buchman;2;0;0;4
Tina Battino;1;0;1;3
Totals;7;3;7;30
Salem
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Amber Terry;4;0;2;10
Blake Riche;3;0;1;7
Mackenzie Spencer;5;0;1;11
Brianna Boyark;4;1;0;11
Mikayah Rushinski;2;1;1;8
Keenan Fronhofer;2;0;0;4
Kate Sweenor;1;0;0;2
Totals;21;2;5;53
North Warren;4;12;10;4 — 30
Salem;22;13;13;5 — 53
Other stats: Spencer (Sal) 12 rebounds.
JV: Salem won.
STILLWATER 60, BERLIN 34
League: Wasaren League, Friday
Berlin
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Flavin;1;0;0;2
Schafer;1;1;4;9
Stalker;5;0;5;15
Hendricks;1;0;0;2
Cricione;1;0;0;2
Crandall;1;0;0;2
Totals;10;1;9;32
Stillwater (1-0, 3-7)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Marley Mueller;9;0;8;26
Brooke Pickett;0;2;2;8
Devon Wagner;1;0;0;2
Lauren Conroy;3;0;1;7
Leah Lescault;2;0;0;4
Molly Sheehan;6;2;0;18
Totals;21;4;11;65
Berlin;7;5;15;7 — 34
Stillwater;13;25;11;11 — 60
JV: Stillwater won.