Freshman Jadynn Egloff recorded 19 points and 11 rebounds as Bolton posted a 57-32 girls basketball win over Wells on Wednesday night.

The Eagles (6-5 league, 11-5 overall) jumped out to a 15-4 lead in the first period.

Jane Trowbridge (nine points), Jane Pfau (eight) and Maille Kelley (eight) also contributed to the scoring.

Lilianna Wright (10 points) and Jocelyn Welch (nine) led Wells.

ARGYLE 45, LAKE GEORGE 33: Kylee Humiston and Carrie Humiston both scored 15 points and the Scots outscored the Warriors 18-10 in the fourth quarter in a crossover game. Carrie Humiston had eight rebounds and Raegan Humiston grabbed seven rebounds.

Mykah Fisher scored 17 points to lead the Warriors. Chloe Popa finished with eight points and nine rebounds. Angelina Minnear had 12 rebounds and Caroline Campbell had 11 rebounds.

SARATOGA 57, QUEENSBURY 46: Carly Wise scored 22 points and Natasha Chudy added 16 as the Blue Streaks defeated the Spartans in a non-league affair.

The Spartans went on an 8-0 run to tie the game at 42-42 in the fourth quarter, but Saratoga scored the next 11 points.

Shea Canavan (16 points), Dyllan Ray (15) and Kendra Ballard (eight) led the Spartans in scoring. Aislynn Dixon recorded five assists and Kaitlyn Barton had seven rebounds

WATERFORD 45, SPA CATHOLIC 33: Maddy Atwood's 17-point effort led Waterford to the Wasaren League win.

Ryan Looby (12 points) and Ryan McDonald (six) led Saratoga Catholic.