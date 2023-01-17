ROUNDUP: Egloff leads Bolton past Crown Point; Hartford tops Granville

BOLTON LANDING —Jadynn Egloff scored 18 points Tuesday night to lead the Bolton girls basketball team to a 53-29 Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference girls basketball victory over Crown Point.

Jane Pfau and Maille Kelley each added 11 points for the Eagles, who improved to 3-3 in the league, 7-3 overall.

Gabrielle Mazotte led Crown Point with 14 points.

HARTFORD 45, GRANVILLE 40: McKenzie Johnson, Cassandra Wade and Raeghan Liebig each netted eight points to lead Hartford past Granville in Adirondack League action.

Cailin Severance added seven points for the Tanagers (4-4, 4-7).

Lilly Strout led the Golden Horde (2-6, 3-6) with 12 points and Lauren Bascom added eight.

LAKE GEORGE 35, FORT ANN 28 (OT): Chloe Popa scored nine points and Caroline Campbell added eight points and 10 rebounds to lead the Warriors to the overtime win.

Aimee Ehmann finished with 11 rebounds and Alivia Dean and Angelina Minnear added 10 boards apiece. Lake George (2-5, 3-7) outscored Fort Ann 7-0 in overtime.

Natalie Cody led the Cardinals with nine points, and Maddie Freebern and Angel Aratare added eight points apiece. Freebern grabbed 12 rebounds and Brooke Wright finished with 14 boards.

ARGYLE-FORT EDWARD 57, NORTH WARREN 37: Kylee Humiston and Raegan Humiston each scored 20 points to power Argyle-Fort Edward past North Warren.

Kyleigh Dennis chipped in with nine points for the Scots (2-7, 3-10).

Kiki LaGuerre led the Cougars with 12 points, Laci Bruno added nine and Isabella Tucci netted eight.

BALLSTON SPA 63, SCHUYLERVILLE 45: Macey Koval scored 18 points, but it wasn't enough as the Black Horses fell to Ballston Spa in a non-league game.

Star Pflieger added 10 points and Lauren King had nine for Schuylerville, which fell to 4-7 overall.

Olivia Verdile scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Scotties, who also got 10 points apiece from Jessica Bowens and Mallory Spissler.

CAMBRIDGE 60, EMMA WILLARD 37: Tristann Crandall scored a game-high 25 points — including five 3-pointers, six steals and four assists — to power Cambridge past Emma Willard on Monday night

Schuylar Nolan added 11 points for Cambridge (7-2, 8-4), which also got eight points apiece from Samantha Crandall and Claire Toleman.

STILLWATER 56, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 21: Miranda Price scored 17 points and Riley O'Brien had 16 to lead Stillwater (3-7, 3-9) past B-NL on Monday night.