ROUNDUP: Duffy, Ray lead Queensbury past Johnstown

QUEENSBURY 71, JOHNSTOWN 41
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury (1-0, 1-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Donohue 4 0 1 9
Brigid Duffy 8 1 2 21
Dixon 1 0 1 3
Dyllan Ray 6 0 3 15
Shea Canavan 4 1 1 12
Trowbridge 2 0 3 7
Stewart 1 0 0 2
Jones 1 0 0 2
Totals 27 2 11 71
Johnstown (0-1, 0-1)
2P 3P FT TP
J Wilson 6 1 6 21
J Chest 1 2 2 10
Ahern 2 0 1 5
Hisert 0 1 0 3
Johnson 1 0 0 2
Totals 10 4 9 41
Queensbury 17 13 30 11 — 71
Johnstown 12 12 7 10 — 41
Other stats: Ray (Q) 8 rebounds, 5 steals. Canavan (Q) 5 assists, 5 steals. Duffy (Q) 11 steals.
CORINTH 60, WATERFORD 15
League: Non-league
Corinth
2P 3P FT TP
Olivia Mann 1 0 0 2
Emily Dingmon 7 0 1 15
Taylor Stone 3 0 0 6
Alexis Cassman 4 0 0 8
Whitney Cameron 2 0 2 6
Riley Dumas 0 0 0 0
Maddy DeLise 3 1 0 9
Sarah Pita 1 0 0 2
Deandra Gill 6 0 0 12
Totals 27 1 3 60
Waterford
2P 3P FT TP
Imani Bloomfield 1 0 0 2
Piper Morris 3 0 1 7
Maddy Atwood 3 0 0 6
Totals 7 0 1 15
Corinth 20 17 20 3 — 60
Waterford 2 5 6 2 — 15
BROADALBIN-PERTH 53, SCOTIA 22
League: Foothills Council
Scotia (0-1, 0-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Karaline McCarthy 3 1 2 11
Keeley Kristel 0 3 0 9
Tori Nardini 1 0 0 2
Totals 4 4 2 22
Broadalbin-Perth (1-0, 1-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Brooke Bush 1 2 0 8
Emma Goebel 1 0 0 2
Jill Sassanella 2 1 3 10
Haliegh Hayes 0 0 3 3
Molly Russom 3 1 2 11
Julia Mycek 1 0 5 7
Camille Calderone 1 0 2 4
Mairead Marsden 3 0 2 8
Totals 12 4 17 53
Scotia 8 2 7 5 — 22
Broad.-Perth 21 14 8 10 — 53
SALEM 62, WATERFORD 37
League: Non-league, Wednesday
Waterford
2P 3P FT TP
C Coraits 2 0 0 4
I Bloomfield 1 0 1 3
P Morris 0 0 1 1
S Belonga 3 0 0 6
M Atwood 3 0 2 8
N Rich 2 0 2 6
S Grennen 1 0 0 2
R Galarneau 1 0 0 2
M Carson 1 0 0 2
Z Grennen 2 0 1 5
Totals 16 0 7 39
Salem
2P 3P FT TP
Katy Sweenor 4 0 0 8
Amber Terry 11 0 7 29
Sierra Phillips 3 0 1 7
Alyssa Vandercar 2 0 0 4
MaryKate McPhee 6 0 2 14
Totals 26 0 10 62
Waterford 7 10 11 9 — 37
Salem 19 18 12 13 — 62
Other stats: Dean (Sal) 8 rebounds. Vandercar (Sal) 7 rebounds.
Notes: Amber Terry pumped in 23 first half points and finished with a game high 29 to lead Salem to the win. MK McPhee added 14 points off the bench. Annabelle Dean and Alyssa Vandercar controlled the backboards for Salem.
GALWAY 33, WARRENSBURG 28
League: Non-league, Wednesday
Warrensburg (0-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Kara Bacon 2 1 0 7
Kailey Bacon 1 0 1 3
Abbigale Cheney 1 1 1 6
Olivia Frazier 1 0 0 2
Elli York 2 0 0 4
Audrey Steves 0 0 0 0
Karla Sherman 2 0 0 4
Hope Sherman 1 0 0 2
Totals 10 2 2 28
Galway (1-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Stephanie Martin 0 0 2 2
Emma Jordan 0 0 0 0
Emma Sparado 0 5 1 16
Hannah French 1 0 3 5
Grace O’Brien 3 0 0 6
Julia Reedy 2 0 0 4
Emma Mariani 0 0 0 0
Jillian Nehr 0 0 0 0
Abigail Guilett 0 0 0 0
Totals 6 5 6 33
Warrensburg 3 13 2 10 — 28
Galway 10 8 4 11 — 33
Other stats: H. Sherman (War) 15 rebounds. K. Sherman (War) 6 rebounds, 6 assists. E. York (War) 5 rebounds.
JV: Galway won
Notes: Galway’s Emma Sparado hit a go-ahead 3-point shot with just over one minute to play.
HOOSICK FALLS 83, GRANVILLE 42
League: Non-league, Wednesday
Hoosick Falls (1-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Roberson 1 1 3 8
Case 4 2 3 17
McLellan 4 1 3 14
Niles 1 0 0 2
Hill 1 3 0 11
Kriner 1 0 0 2
MacNeil 7 1 1 18
Estes 5 0 1 11
Totals 24 8 11 83
Granville (0-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Hannah Ingleston 1 0 0 2
Raegan Swain 2 0 2 6
Melissa Beaver 0 0 1 1
Haylie Barber 0 0 0 0
Kerri Jennings 0 1 0 3
Jordan Chadwick 0 0 0 0
Lilly Strout 5 0 3 13
Laura Arnhold 0 0 0 0
Megan Hover 0 0 0 0
Aspen Williams 3 0 1 7
Rachel Beaver 1 1 0 5
Lauren Bascom 0 1 0 3
Bailey Phillips 1 0 0 2
Totals 13 3 7 42
Hoosick Falls 26 19 19 19 — 83
Granville 12 6 13 11 — 42
JV: Hoosick Falls 52, Granville 19