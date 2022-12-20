ROUNDUP: Dingmon leads Corinth past Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG — Emily Dingmon scored 10 of her game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter Tuesday night as the Corinth girls basketball team defeated Warrensburg, 44-34.

The win boosted the Tomahawks to 4-0 in the Adirondack League, 5-1 overall. Riley Dumas added six points for Corinth.

Hope Sherman led the Burghers (3-2, 5-3) with 18 points and 15 rebounds, and Kailey Bacon had five steals in the loss. Kara Bacon chipped in with seven points for Warrensburg.

WHITEHALL 42, HARTFORD 27: Samantha Howland scored 16 points and Madi Gould added 15 as the Railroaders remained undefeated at 5-0 in the Adirondack League, 6-0 overall.

Alawnah Dunda netted nine points for the Tanagers.

SALEM 43, FORT ANN 21: Mary Kate McPhee netted 15 points and Sophia Keays added nine to lead the unbeaten Generals (4-0, 5-0) past Fort Ann.

Brooke Wright led the Cardinals with seven points.

SCHROON LAKE 48, BOQUET VALLEY 46: Dakotah Cutting scored 17 points and Brittany Mieras added 16 as the Wildcats edged Boquet Valley.

Kenzie Cutting added 12 rebounds — eight off the offensive glass — and played tough defense on the Griffins’ Abbey Schwoebel, holding her to 13 points. Dakotah Cutting added six steals for Schroon Lake (3-1).

Ella Lobdell also scored 13 points and Sophie Pulsifer had 10 for Boquet Valley.

HUDSON FALLS 51, GLOVERSVILLE 35: Seneca Williamson scored a game-high 19 points Monday night to lead the Tigers to a Foothills Council victory over Gloversville.

Hudson Falls outscored Gloversville 16-4 in the fourth quarter to pull away and improve to 2-1 in the league, 4-2 overall. Magdalene Potvin added eight points for the winners.

Zoie Tesi scored 13 points and Shiasia Williams added 11 for Gloversville.