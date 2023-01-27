ROUNDUP: Dingmon leads Corinth past Burghers

Emily Dingmon poured in a career-high 29 points as Corinth beat Warrensburg 57-37 on Friday night to stay unbeaten in Adirondack League girls basketball.

Taylor Stone scored seven points and Whitney Cameron added six as the Tomahawks improved to 10-0 in the Adirondack and 13-1 overall. Dingmon also had nine rebounds, six steals and three assists.

Elli York led Warrensburg with a 13-point game. Karla Sherman had eight points and Hope Sherman had six points.

WHITEHALL 63, HARTFORD 42: Samantha Howland scored 19 points and Ashlyn Groesbeck added 15 as the Railroaders improved to 10-1 in the league.

Blake Bird netted 10 points and Madison Gould finished with eight for Whitehall, which pulled away with an 18-6 second quarter.

McKenzie Johnson had 17 points and Alawnah Dunda recorded eight for Hartford.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 49, ARGYLE 30: Jordanna Kenny finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds on Senior Night as the Eagles beat the Scots.

Madison Lent scored 13 points, Sarah Abbott had seven points and 14 rebounds and Gabby Graham scored nine points. The Eagles improved to 9-2 in the league, 11-4 overall.

Kylee Humiston led Argyle with 12 points. Raegan Humiston scored eight and Maddy Eldred added six.

SALEM 50, FORT ANN 15: Mary Kate McPhee scored 13 points and Hannah Gongola contributed 11 as the Generals upped their Adirondack League record to 8-3.

Alyssa McGraw scored eight and Sierra Phillips finished with seven for the Generals, who sprinted out to a 19-0 lead. Brooke Wright led Fort Ann with seven points.

GRANVILLE 40, LAKE GEORGE 30: Lilly Strout scored 14 points, Jordan Chadwick had 12 and Lauren Bascom finished with seven as the Golden Horde defeated Lake George.

Mykah Collier-Fisher had 11 points for the Warriors. Alivia Dean had nine.

GREENWICH 52, TAMARAC 36: Norah Niesz and Adrianna Rojas both turned in 18-point games as the Witches stayed unbeaten.

Grace Autiello added 14 points as the Witches overcame a 12-7 deficit in the first quarter and outscored Tamarac 31-17 over the next two quarters. Greenwich is 11-0 in the Wasaren League, 16-0 overall.

CAMBRIDGE 46, WATERFORD 27: Schuylar Nolan had a 14-point game as Cambridge beat Waterford.

Tristann Crandall had 10 points and seven rebounds. Alexis Austin scored eight points and 14 rebounds and Samantha Crandall added seven as Cambridge went to 10-2 in league play (11-4 overall).

Rachel McOmber scored 10 for Waterford.

EMMA WILLARD 59, STILLWATER 38: Audrey Shield scored 16 points in Emma Willard's victory over Stillwater.

Miranda Price had a 21-point game for Stillwater. Andie Luskin scored six points.

MECHANICVILLE 56, HOOSIC VALLEY 20: Tanner Eiseman scored 14 points and Amanda Kenyon added 10 as the Red Raiders role a big early lead to victory.

BISHOP GIBBONS 58, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 19: Bishop Gibbons pulled out to an early lead on the way to a Thursday victory over Spa Catholic. Daniella Villano led the Saints with eight points.