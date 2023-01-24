ROUNDUP: Dingmon hits 1,000-point mark in Corinth win

Emily Dingmon scored her 1,000th point as Corinth defeated Northville 49-24 in a non-league girl basketball game on Tuesday.

Dingmon finished with a game-high 26 points and added 16 rebounds. The junior hit the 1,000-point mark in the third quarter to put the Tomahawks on top, 42-20.

Teammate Whitney Cameron had 15 points and 15 rebounds. Alexis Crossman grabbed 11 rebounds as Corinth improved to 12-1.

Hailey Monroe led the way for Northville with 12 points.

GRANVILLE 51, NORTH WARREN 29: Lilly Strout turned in an 18-point, 17-rebound performance as the Golden Horde defeated the Cougars.

Freshman Ella Olsen had 14 points and 15 rebounds for Granville, which was up 25-7 at the half. Kierra Rice scored six points.

For North Warren, Laci Bruno scored eight points and Kiki LaGuerre added seven.

SALEM 51, LAKE GEORGE 40: Hannah Gongola scored 17 points as the Generals defeated the Warriors.

Mary Kate McPhee netted 11 points, Sierra Phillips had eight and Sophia Keays added seven for Salem, which outscored Lake George 16-10 in the second quarter for a nine-point halftime lead. The Generals improved to 7-3 in the Adirondack League, 10-4 overall.

For Lake George, Angelina Minnear finished with 19 points and Myka Collier-Fisher recorded eight points.

SOUTH HIGH 77, GLOVERSVILLE 14: Kate McDonough finished with 15 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocks as the Bulldogs moved to 9-0 in Foothills play.

Jade Maille (13 points), Bailee Wolfe (12 points, four assists, three steals), Jordan Wolfe (11 points, five steals, three assists), Alivia Killian (seven points) and Rori Novack (six points) were among South High’s leaders.