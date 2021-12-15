ROUNDUP: Dingmon, DeLisle lead Corinth past Warrensburg

Emily Dingmon scored 14 points and Maddie DeLisle added 13 Wednesday night to lead Corinth to a 50-26 victory over Warrensburg in Adirondack League girls basketball action. Hope Sherman netted 10 points to lead the Burghers.

Also Wednesday, Karlee Nims scored 14 points in the first quarter to become the latest 1,000-point scorer for Hartford. Nims finished the Tanagers' 72-16 win over Fort Ann with a triple-double, of 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Gabbie McFarren led Hartford with 20 points.

Nicole Buckman scored 19 points and Megan Bruno added 13 as North Warren held off Hadley-Luzerne 44-40. Madison Lent led the Eagles with a game-high 26 points in the loss.

CORINTH 50, WARRENSBURG 26

League: Adirondack League

Corinth (3-0, 5-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Olivia Mann 0 0 0 0

Emily Dingmon 6 0 2 14

Taylor Stone 1 0 0 2

Alexis Crossman 4 0 0 8

Whitney Cameron 0 0 0 0

Riley Dumas 2 0 0 4

Maddie DeLisle 4 1 2 13

Sarah Pita 1 0 0 2

Alyssa Abbatantuono 0 0 0 0

Deandra Gill 3 0 1 7

Totals 21 1 5 50

Warrensburg (1-1, 1-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Kara Bacon 2 0 0 4

Abby Cheney 1 1 0 5

Olivia Frazier 0 1 2 5

Karla Sherman 1 0 0 2

Hope Sherman 3 0 4 10

Kailey Bacon 0 0 0 0

Bridget Anaman 0 0 0 0

Audrey Steves 0 0 0 0

Elli York 0 0 0 0

Totals 7 2 6 26

Corinth 12 12 18 8 — 50

Warrensburg 5 6 5 10 — 26

Other stats: H. Sherman (War) 7 rebounds. K. Sherman (War) 3 assists.

JV: Corinth won

NORTH WARREN 44, HADLEY-LUZERNE 40

League: Adirondack League

North Warren

2P 3P FT TP

Kiki LaGuerre 0 0 1 1

Jaemasen Wilkinson 0 0 0 0

Megan Bruno 4 1 2 13

Sarah McGarr 2 0 0 4

Laci Bruno 0 0 0 0

Isabell Tucci 0 0 0 0

Nicole Buckman 7 1 2 19

Tia Buttino 1 1 2 7

Totals 14 3 7 44

Hadley-Luzerne

2P 3P FT TP

Anita Daley 0 0 0 0

Sarah Abbott 0 0 0 0

Gabby Mosher 1 2 0 8

Cayden Williams 0 0 0 0

Madison Lent 5 4 4 26

Leena Haskell 1 0 0 2

Gabby Graham 2 0 0 4

Totals 9 6 4 40

North Warren 13 14 6 11 — 44

Hadley-Luzerne 6 10 14 10 — 40

Other stats: Abbott (HL) 10 rebounds. Lent (HL) 8 rebounds. Mosher (HL) 3 assists.

HARTFORD 72, FORT ANN 16

League: Adirondack League

Fort Ann

2P 3P FT TP

A Aratare 2 0 2 6

S Aratare 0 0 0 0

A Burch 0 0 0 0

N Cody 0 0 0 0

M Freebern 0 0 0 0

E Gadway 0 0 0 0

K Hardy 0 0 0 0

S Lacbucai 1 0 0 2

C Steves 2 0 0 4

B Wright 2 0 0 4

A Sharrow 0 0 0 0

Totals 7 0 2 16

Hartford

2P 3P FT TP

Gabrielle McFarren 1 5 3 20

Karlee Nims 7 0 2 16

Cassandra Wade 3 0 0 6

Isabelle French 1 1 3 8

Alawnah Dunda 5 0 2 12

Mckenzie Johnson 1 1 0 5

Cailin Severance 1 1 0 5

Emmaline Barker 0 0 0 0

Totals 19 8 10 72

Fort Ann 0 4 6 6 — 16

Hartford 24 25 17 6 — 72

Other stats: Nims (Hart) 10 rebounds, 10 assists. French (Hart) 8 rebounds, 6 assists. McFarren (Hart) 4 assists.

Notes: Karlee Nims scored 14 points in the first quarter to become the next 1,000-point scorer for Hartford, along with recording double digits in rebounds and assists.

EMMA WILLARD 30, HOOSIC VALLEY 18

League: Wasaren League

Hoosic Valley

2P 3P FT TP

A Peckman 1 0 1 3

A Salisbury 0 0 1 1

J Carlo 1 0 0 2

M Rice 1 0 0 2

S Squires 2 2 0 10

Totals 5 2 2 18

Emma Willard

2P 3P FT TP

Audrey Shields 4 2 0 14

Bailey Leone-Levine 2 0 0 4

Charlotte Lucarelli 2 0 4 8

Prairie Gunnels 2 0 0 4

Totals 10 2 4 30

Hoosic Valley 6 4 3 5 — 18

Emma Willard 7 12 8 3 — 30

GREENWICH 69, HOOSICK FALLS 36

League: Wasaren League, Tuesday

Greenwich (4-0, 5-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Grace Autiello 1 1 0 5

Brooke Kuzmich 3 3 4 19

Kiley Allen 1 0 2 4

Adrianna Rojas 6 0 2 14

Jocelyn Spiezio 2 0 2 6

Reegan Mullen 1 0 0 2

Norah Niesz 3 1 3 12

Cate Abate 2 1 0 7

Totals 19 6 13 69

Hoosick Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Roberson 0 1 0 3

Case 1 0 0 2

MacLellan 1 0 0 2

Hill 0 1 0 3

MacNeil 0 1 4 7

Estes 8 0 3 19

Totals 10 3 7 36

Greenwich 20 19 21 9 — 69

Hoosick Falls 8 9 10 9 — 36

Other stats: Kuzmich (Gre) 5 rebounds. Rojas (Gre) 5 rebounds. Spiezio (Gre) 4 assists.

JV: Greenwich won

