Roundup: Delisle pours in 35 to power Corinth; Argyle, Lake George win
Roundup: Delisle pours in 35 to power Corinth; Argyle, Lake George win

CORINTH 72, HADLEY-LUZERNE 27

League: Adirondack League

Corinth (2-3, 3-4)

2P 3P FT TP

Miranda Dockum 4 0 0 8

Alex Carney 4 0 2 10

Maddie Delisle 4 9 0 35

Alexa Abbatantuono 1 3 0 11

Anika Parnell 1 0 0 2

Emily Dingman 3 0 0 6

Amelia Robarge 0 0 0 0

Totals 17 12 2 72

Hadley-Luzerne (0-6, 0-7)

2P 3P FT TP

Gabby Mosher 0 0 0 0

Gabby Graham 1 0 0 2

Kaylee Goman 0 0 0 0

Madison Lent 4 0 1 9

Elaina Diamond 2 0 1 5

Leena Haskell 0 0 0 0

Kayla Kenny 3 1 0 9

Totals 10 1 2 25

Corinth 18 17 18 19 — 72

H.-Luzerne 8 8 7 4 — 27

Notes: Maddie Delisle hit 9 three pointers scoring a game-high 35 points to help Corinth cruise by Hadley-Luzerne. Corinth utilized great ball movement throughout the night offensively to create open looks.

ARGYLE 64, FORT ANN 38

League: Adirondack League

Fort Ann (1-3, 3-4)

2P 3P FT TP

Sarah Paige 5 0 5 15

Faith Lehoiskey 3 0 1 7

Angel Aratare 1 0 0 2

Riley Echeandia 2 0 0 4

Brooke Wright 0 0 2 2

Natalie Cody 1 0 0 2

Mary Hernandez 1 0 1 3

Emily Vega 1 0 0 2

Melissa Vega 0 0 0 0

Shaye Meschino 0 0 1 1

Totals 14 0 10 38

Argyle (4-2, 6-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Erica Liddle 1 1 2 7

Amber French 0 0 0 0

Paige Cormie 2 3 0 13

Kylee Humiston 1 4 0 14

Lilian Arellano 0 0 0 0

Shelby Caprood 3 0 3 9

Bryanne Mattison 4 0 0 8

Madison Gillis 1 0 0 2

Lillianna Kinsley 5 0 1 11

Emma Harwood 0 0 0 0

Hannah Brady 0 0 0 0

Totals 17 8 6 64

Fort Ann 6 11 10 11 — 38

Argyle 14 16 13 21 — 64

Other stats: Caprood (Arg) 15 rebounds. Liddle (Arg) 7 rebounds, 6 assists. Cormie (Arg) 6 rebounds.

Notes: Young Argyle had three girls reach double digits. Freshman Kylee Humiston (14), sophomores Paige Cormie (13) and Lillianna Kingsley (11) led Argyle in scoring. Erica Liddle had 7 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. Sarah Paige led Fort Ann with 15 points.

WHITEHALL 52, NORTH WARREN 41

League: Adirondack League

Whitehall (4-2, 5-5)

2P 3P FT TP

Blake Bird 1 0 2 4

Zoe Eggleston 4 0 3 11

Madison Gould 1 0 0 2

Ashlyn Groesbeck 2 1 0 7

Amelia Lyng 0 0 0 0

Kyrie Smith 12 0 1 25

Rile West 0 0 1 1

Olivia Whiting 1 0 0 2

Totals 21 1 7 52

North Warren (1-4, 1-4)

2P 3P FT TP

Lauren Monroe 1 0 1 3

Jodi Bartlett 5 1 1 14

Kaitlyn Kramar 2 2 3 13

Holly Perry 0 0 0 0

Dani Kersey 0 0 0 0

Jasmina Brown 0 0 0 0

Nicole Buckman 3 0 5 11

Totals 11 3 10 41

Whitehall 9 16 18 9 — 52

N. Warren 9 7 14 11 — 41

JV: Whitehall won

LAKE GEORGE 54, GRANVILLE 35

League: Adirondack League

Granville (1-4, 3-5)

2P 3P FT TP

Brynna Perry 1 0 2 4

Haley Corlew 1 1 0 5

Katherine McEachron 0 1 0 3

Lexyss Zovistoski 1 1 0 5

Bailey Phillips 5 0 2 12

Aspen Williams 3 0 0 6

Totals 11 3 4 35

Lake George (2-4, 3-6)

2P 3P FT TP

Ava Pushor 5 2 2 18

Mikayla Duffy 7 0 7 21

Gabby Marchello 3 0 0 6

Mara Knoop 1 1 0 5

Alivia Dean 1 0 0 2

Aimee Ehmann 1 0 0 2

Totals 18 3 9 54

Granville 9 12 8 6 — 35

Lake George 14 8 13 19 — 54

Other stats: Phillips (Gra) 13 rebounds. Corlew (Gra) 8 rebounds, 2 assists. Zovistoski (Gra) 8 rebounds. Perry (Gra) 2 assists. Williams (Gra) 2 assists. Pushor (LG) 8 rebounds, 3 assists. Marchello (LG) 8 rebounds, 3 assists. Abrantes (LG) 6 rebounds.

HUDSON FALLS 52, JOHNSTOWN 46

League: Foothills Council, Monday

Hudson Falls (4-2, 5-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Ashlyn Hutchinson 0 0 0 0

Danielle Hogan 0 0 0 0

Brinley Inglee 3 3 6 21

Mikayla Varney 5 1 4 17

Madison Phillips 0 0 3 3

Hailey Casey 1 0 3 5

Emma Rose 0 0 0 0

Kayleigh Osterhaudt 3 0 0 6

Totals 12 4 16 52

Johnstown

2P 3P FT TP

J Wilson 2 0 5 9

S Prah 1 0 0 2

A Lee 5 1 2 15

K Sesaki 0 0 2 2

A Tesi 3 0 4 10

M Mraz 0 1 0 3

A Van Valkenburgh 2 0 1 5

Totals 13 2 14 46

Hudson Falls 16 15 12 9 — 52

Johnstown 12 14 6 14 — 46

Other stats: Hailie Casey (HuF) 11 rebounds.

JV: Johnstown won

