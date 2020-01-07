Roundup: Delisle pours in 35 to power Corinth; Argyle, Lake George win

CORINTH 72, HADLEY-LUZERNE 27
League: Adirondack League
Corinth (2-3, 3-4)
2P 3P FT TP
Miranda Dockum 4 0 0 8
Alex Carney 4 0 2 10
Maddie Delisle 4 9 0 35
Alexa Abbatantuono 1 3 0 11
Anika Parnell 1 0 0 2
Emily Dingman 3 0 0 6
Amelia Robarge 0 0 0 0
Totals 17 12 2 72
Hadley-Luzerne (0-6, 0-7)
2P 3P FT TP
Gabby Mosher 0 0 0 0
Gabby Graham 1 0 0 2
Kaylee Goman 0 0 0 0
Madison Lent 4 0 1 9
Elaina Diamond 2 0 1 5
Leena Haskell 0 0 0 0
Kayla Kenny 3 1 0 9
Totals 10 1 2 25
Corinth 18 17 18 19 — 72
H.-Luzerne 8 8 7 4 — 27
Notes: Maddie Delisle hit 9 three pointers scoring a game-high 35 points to help Corinth cruise by Hadley-Luzerne. Corinth utilized great ball movement throughout the night offensively to create open looks.
ARGYLE 64, FORT ANN 38
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann (1-3, 3-4)
2P 3P FT TP
Sarah Paige 5 0 5 15
Faith Lehoiskey 3 0 1 7
Angel Aratare 1 0 0 2
Riley Echeandia 2 0 0 4
Brooke Wright 0 0 2 2
Natalie Cody 1 0 0 2
Mary Hernandez 1 0 1 3
Emily Vega 1 0 0 2
Melissa Vega 0 0 0 0
Shaye Meschino 0 0 1 1
Totals 14 0 10 38
Argyle (4-2, 6-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Erica Liddle 1 1 2 7
Amber French 0 0 0 0
Paige Cormie 2 3 0 13
Kylee Humiston 1 4 0 14
Lilian Arellano 0 0 0 0
Shelby Caprood 3 0 3 9
Bryanne Mattison 4 0 0 8
Madison Gillis 1 0 0 2
Lillianna Kinsley 5 0 1 11
Emma Harwood 0 0 0 0
Hannah Brady 0 0 0 0
Totals 17 8 6 64
Fort Ann 6 11 10 11 — 38
Argyle 14 16 13 21 — 64
Other stats: Caprood (Arg) 15 rebounds. Liddle (Arg) 7 rebounds, 6 assists. Cormie (Arg) 6 rebounds.
Notes: Young Argyle had three girls reach double digits. Freshman Kylee Humiston (14), sophomores Paige Cormie (13) and Lillianna Kingsley (11) led Argyle in scoring. Erica Liddle had 7 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. Sarah Paige led Fort Ann with 15 points.
WHITEHALL 52, NORTH WARREN 41
League: Adirondack League
Whitehall (4-2, 5-5)
2P 3P FT TP
Blake Bird 1 0 2 4
Zoe Eggleston 4 0 3 11
Madison Gould 1 0 0 2
Ashlyn Groesbeck 2 1 0 7
Amelia Lyng 0 0 0 0
Kyrie Smith 12 0 1 25
Rile West 0 0 1 1
Olivia Whiting 1 0 0 2
Totals 21 1 7 52
North Warren (1-4, 1-4)
2P 3P FT TP
Lauren Monroe 1 0 1 3
Jodi Bartlett 5 1 1 14
Kaitlyn Kramar 2 2 3 13
Holly Perry 0 0 0 0
Dani Kersey 0 0 0 0
Jasmina Brown 0 0 0 0
Nicole Buckman 3 0 5 11
Totals 11 3 10 41
Whitehall 9 16 18 9 — 52
N. Warren 9 7 14 11 — 41
JV: Whitehall won
LAKE GEORGE 54, GRANVILLE 35
League: Adirondack League
Granville (1-4, 3-5)
2P 3P FT TP
Brynna Perry 1 0 2 4
Haley Corlew 1 1 0 5
Katherine McEachron 0 1 0 3
Lexyss Zovistoski 1 1 0 5
Bailey Phillips 5 0 2 12
Aspen Williams 3 0 0 6
Totals 11 3 4 35
Lake George (2-4, 3-6)
2P 3P FT TP
Ava Pushor 5 2 2 18
Mikayla Duffy 7 0 7 21
Gabby Marchello 3 0 0 6
Mara Knoop 1 1 0 5
Alivia Dean 1 0 0 2
Aimee Ehmann 1 0 0 2
Totals 18 3 9 54
Granville 9 12 8 6 — 35
Lake George 14 8 13 19 — 54
Other stats: Phillips (Gra) 13 rebounds. Corlew (Gra) 8 rebounds, 2 assists. Zovistoski (Gra) 8 rebounds. Perry (Gra) 2 assists. Williams (Gra) 2 assists. Pushor (LG) 8 rebounds, 3 assists. Marchello (LG) 8 rebounds, 3 assists. Abrantes (LG) 6 rebounds.
HUDSON FALLS 52, JOHNSTOWN 46
League: Foothills Council, Monday
Hudson Falls (4-2, 5-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Ashlyn Hutchinson 0 0 0 0
Danielle Hogan 0 0 0 0
Brinley Inglee 3 3 6 21
Mikayla Varney 5 1 4 17
Madison Phillips 0 0 3 3
Hailey Casey 1 0 3 5
Emma Rose 0 0 0 0
Kayleigh Osterhaudt 3 0 0 6
Totals 12 4 16 52
Johnstown
2P 3P FT TP
J Wilson 2 0 5 9
S Prah 1 0 0 2
A Lee 5 1 2 15
K Sesaki 0 0 2 2
A Tesi 3 0 4 10
M Mraz 0 1 0 3
A Van Valkenburgh 2 0 1 5
Totals 13 2 14 46
Hudson Falls 16 15 12 9 — 52
Johnstown 12 14 6 14 — 46
Other stats: Hailie Casey (HuF) 11 rebounds.
JV: Johnstown won