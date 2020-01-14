Roundup: DeLisle, Carney lead Corinth to victory; Hartford, Salem, Argyle also win
CORINTH 67, NORTH WARREN 46

League: Adirondack League

North Warren

2P 3P FT TP

Lauren Monroe 1 0 2 4

Jodi Bartlett 1 3 0 11

Kaitlyn Kramer 0 4 0 12

Holly Perry 1 0 0 2

Dani Kersey 0 0 0 0

Nicole Buckman 4 1 2 13

Tia Buttino 1 0 2 4

Totals 8 8 6 46

Corinth

2P 3P FT TP

Alex Carney 5 2 0 16

Olivia Mann 0 0 0 0

Emily Dingmon 4 0 1 9

Miranda Dockum 2 0 0 4

Amelia Robarge 1 1 0 5

Maddie DeLisle 4 5 0 23

Alexa Abbatantuono 4 0 2 10

Totals 20 8 3 67

North Warren 10 5 16 15 — 46

Corinth 11 25 15 16 — 67

Other stats: Dingmon (Cor) 11 rebounds. Robarge (Cor) 11 rebounds. Abbatantuono (Cor) 6 rebounds.

JV: Corinth won.

Notes: After a slow start, Corinth followed with a 25-point second quarter for a 36-15 lead at halftime. Led by Maddie DeLisle’s 23 points and a season-high 16 from Alex Carney, Corinth used great ball movement to create open shots. Emily Dingmon had a great all around game with 13 steals, and was one point shy of a triple double.

HARTFORD 46, GRANVILLE 40

League: Adirondack League

Hartford

2P 3P FT TP

McFarren 0 3 4 13

French 0 0 2 2

A. Monroe 3 0 0 6

Nims 8 0 1 17

H. Monroe 4 0 0 8

Totals 15 3 7 46

Granville

2P 3P FT TP

Perry 0 2 0 6

Corlew 2 2 2 12

Williams 1 0 1 3

Zovistoski 0 0 2 2

Phillips 4 0 3 11

McEachron 2 0 0 4

Beaver 1 0 0 2

Totals 10 4 8 40

Hartford 4 16 14 12 — 46

Granville 6 10 12 12 — 40

JV: Granville won.

SALEM 45, HADLEY-LUZERNE 31

League: Adirondack League

Salem

2P 3P FT TP

Amber Terry 1 0 1 3

Brianna Boyark 0 0 0 0

Mackenzie Spencer 2 0 0 4

Mikayah Rushinski 6 1 2 17

Blake Riche 4 0 2 10

Kate Sweenor 2 0 3 7

Keeran Fronhofer 1 0 0 2

Madison Barrett 0 0 0 0

Emily Curtis 1 0 0 2

Totals 17 1 8 45

Hadley-Luzerne

2P 3P FT TP

Gabby Mosher 0 0 0 0

Gabby Graham 0 0 0 0

Kaylee Goman 0 0 0 0

Jordanna Kenny 1 0 2 4

Serena Goman 1 0 1 3

Madison Lent 1 0 0 2

Elaina Diamond 5 0 0 10

Leena Haskell 0 0 0 0

Kayla Kenny 6 0 0 12

Totals 14 0 3 31

Salem 9 15 9 12 — 45

Had.-Luzerne 5 8 8 10 — 31

Notes: Salem played quality team offense with balanced scoring from Rushinski, Riche and Sweenor, keeping Hadley-Luzerne off balance throughout the game. The Generals went into the half up 12. Kayla Kenny and Elaina Diamond led the Eagles’ scoring.

ARGYLE 78, LAKE GEORGE 35

League: Adirondack League

Lake George (3-5, 4-7)

2P 3P FT TP

Ava Pushor 4 4 4 24

Brenna Metivier 0 0 1 1

Emma Abrantes 0 0 2 2

gabby marchello 0 0 0 0

Mara Knoop 2 0 0 4

Caroline Campbell 1 0 0 2

Casey Burbo 0 0 0 0

Alivia Dean 0 0 0 0

Aimee Ehmann 1 0 0 2

Molly Martellotta 0 0 0 0

Totals 8 4 7 35

Argyle (6-2, 8-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Erica Liddle 3 1 0 9

Amber French 0 0 0 0

Paige Cormie 4 1 3 14

Kylee Humiston 1 3 0 11

Lilian Arellano 1 0 0 2

Shelby Caprood 5 0 2 12

Bryanna Mattison 5 0 1 11

Madison Gillis 1 0 0 2

Lillianna Kingsley 3 3 0 15

Emma Harwood 1 0 0 2

Hannah Brady 0 0 0 0

Totals 24 8 6 78

Lake George 8 7 12 8 — 35

Argyle 11 26 21 20 — 78

Other stats: Pushor (LG) 8 rebounds. Abrantes (LG) 5 rebounds. Ehmann (LG) 4 rebounds. Cormie (Arg) 10 rebounds, 4 assists. Caprood (Arg) 10 rebounds. Mattison (Arg) 8 rebounds, 5 assists. Liddle (Arg) 4 assists.

Notes: Argyle Lady Scots had five players reach double digits, and almost had a sixth. Cormie and Caprood had double-doubles with 10 rebounds each. Ava Pushor lead Lake George with 24 points and 8 rebounds.

BOLTON 66, CROWN POINT 40

League: MVAC

Crown Point

2P 3P FT TP

Eleanor Harmon 0 0 0 0

Emily Defelice 0 0 0 0

Alexis Gibbs 0 0 0 0

Sarah McIntosh 0 0 0 0

Madison Munson 4 0 3 11

Gabrielle Mazzotte 4 0 8 16

Lauren Kimball 3 0 1 7

Brooke Plunkett 0 0 2 2

Abigale LaMotte 2 0 0 4

Totals 13 0 14 40

Bolton

2P 3P FT TP

Kirsten Gollhofer 0 0 0 0

Katelyn VanAuken 7 0 5 19

Jane Pfau 0 1 0 3

Maria Baker 11 0 4 26

Skyler Scott 1 0 0 2

Jane Trowbridge 1 0 0 2

Haven Varney 0 0 0 0

Sarah McGarr 2 0 0 4

Shaye Jennings 0 0 0 0

Alysha McGarr 5 0 0 10

Totals 27 1 9 66

Crown Point 9 6 11 14 — 40

Bolton 22 15 19 10 — 66

Other stats: McGarr (Bol) 10 rebounds. Van Auken (Bol) 10 rebounds.

JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 51, NEWCOMB 7

League: MVAC

Johnsburg Minerva

2P 3P FT TP

Julia Morris 3 0 0 6

Aileen Stevens 2 0 1 5

Chelsea Wright 1 0 0 2

Jennie Allen 0 0 0 0

Sydney Selleck 4 0 0 8

Cassie Dunbar 2 0 2 6

Kate Wimberly 4 0 2 10

Molly Deshetsky 7 0 0 14

Totals 23 0 5 51

Newcomb

2P 3P FT TP

Lilly Vaughn 0 0 0 0

Laia Golocha 0 0 0 0

Emily Fifield 0 0 0 0

Jana Gilbert 1 0 0 2

Abigail Fifield 0 0 0 0

Alba Sevillano 0 0 0 0

Reece Hlavaty 2 0 1 5

Totals 3 0 1 7

J-Minerva 8 16 12 15 — 51

Newcomb 5 0 0 2 — 7

