Roundup: DeLisle, Carney lead Corinth to victory; Hartford, Salem, Argyle also win

CORINTH 67, NORTH WARREN 46
League: Adirondack League
North Warren
2P 3P FT TP
Lauren Monroe 1 0 2 4
Jodi Bartlett 1 3 0 11
Kaitlyn Kramer 0 4 0 12
Holly Perry 1 0 0 2
Dani Kersey 0 0 0 0
Nicole Buckman 4 1 2 13
Tia Buttino 1 0 2 4
Totals 8 8 6 46
Corinth
2P 3P FT TP
Alex Carney 5 2 0 16
Olivia Mann 0 0 0 0
Emily Dingmon 4 0 1 9
Miranda Dockum 2 0 0 4
Amelia Robarge 1 1 0 5
Maddie DeLisle 4 5 0 23
Alexa Abbatantuono 4 0 2 10
Totals 20 8 3 67
North Warren 10 5 16 15 — 46
Corinth 11 25 15 16 — 67
Other stats: Dingmon (Cor) 11 rebounds. Robarge (Cor) 11 rebounds. Abbatantuono (Cor) 6 rebounds.
JV: Corinth won.
Notes: After a slow start, Corinth followed with a 25-point second quarter for a 36-15 lead at halftime. Led by Maddie DeLisle’s 23 points and a season-high 16 from Alex Carney, Corinth used great ball movement to create open shots. Emily Dingmon had a great all around game with 13 steals, and was one point shy of a triple double.
HARTFORD 46, GRANVILLE 40
League: Adirondack League
Hartford
2P 3P FT TP
McFarren 0 3 4 13
French 0 0 2 2
A. Monroe 3 0 0 6
Nims 8 0 1 17
H. Monroe 4 0 0 8
Totals 15 3 7 46
Granville
2P 3P FT TP
Perry 0 2 0 6
Corlew 2 2 2 12
Williams 1 0 1 3
Zovistoski 0 0 2 2
Phillips 4 0 3 11
McEachron 2 0 0 4
Beaver 1 0 0 2
Totals 10 4 8 40
Hartford 4 16 14 12 — 46
Granville 6 10 12 12 — 40
JV: Granville won.
SALEM 45, HADLEY-LUZERNE 31
League: Adirondack League
Salem
2P 3P FT TP
Amber Terry 1 0 1 3
Brianna Boyark 0 0 0 0
Mackenzie Spencer 2 0 0 4
Mikayah Rushinski 6 1 2 17
Blake Riche 4 0 2 10
Kate Sweenor 2 0 3 7
Keeran Fronhofer 1 0 0 2
Madison Barrett 0 0 0 0
Emily Curtis 1 0 0 2
Totals 17 1 8 45
Hadley-Luzerne
2P 3P FT TP
Gabby Mosher 0 0 0 0
Gabby Graham 0 0 0 0
Kaylee Goman 0 0 0 0
Jordanna Kenny 1 0 2 4
Serena Goman 1 0 1 3
Madison Lent 1 0 0 2
Elaina Diamond 5 0 0 10
Leena Haskell 0 0 0 0
Kayla Kenny 6 0 0 12
Totals 14 0 3 31
Salem 9 15 9 12 — 45
Had.-Luzerne 5 8 8 10 — 31
Notes: Salem played quality team offense with balanced scoring from Rushinski, Riche and Sweenor, keeping Hadley-Luzerne off balance throughout the game. The Generals went into the half up 12. Kayla Kenny and Elaina Diamond led the Eagles’ scoring.
ARGYLE 78, LAKE GEORGE 35
League: Adirondack League
Lake George (3-5, 4-7)
2P 3P FT TP
Ava Pushor 4 4 4 24
Brenna Metivier 0 0 1 1
Emma Abrantes 0 0 2 2
gabby marchello 0 0 0 0
Mara Knoop 2 0 0 4
Caroline Campbell 1 0 0 2
Casey Burbo 0 0 0 0
Alivia Dean 0 0 0 0
Aimee Ehmann 1 0 0 2
Molly Martellotta 0 0 0 0
Totals 8 4 7 35
Argyle (6-2, 8-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Erica Liddle 3 1 0 9
Amber French 0 0 0 0
Paige Cormie 4 1 3 14
Kylee Humiston 1 3 0 11
Lilian Arellano 1 0 0 2
Shelby Caprood 5 0 2 12
Bryanna Mattison 5 0 1 11
Madison Gillis 1 0 0 2
Lillianna Kingsley 3 3 0 15
Emma Harwood 1 0 0 2
Hannah Brady 0 0 0 0
Totals 24 8 6 78
Lake George 8 7 12 8 — 35
Argyle 11 26 21 20 — 78
Other stats: Pushor (LG) 8 rebounds. Abrantes (LG) 5 rebounds. Ehmann (LG) 4 rebounds. Cormie (Arg) 10 rebounds, 4 assists. Caprood (Arg) 10 rebounds. Mattison (Arg) 8 rebounds, 5 assists. Liddle (Arg) 4 assists.
Notes: Argyle Lady Scots had five players reach double digits, and almost had a sixth. Cormie and Caprood had double-doubles with 10 rebounds each. Ava Pushor lead Lake George with 24 points and 8 rebounds.
BOLTON 66, CROWN POINT 40
League: MVAC
Crown Point
2P 3P FT TP
Eleanor Harmon 0 0 0 0
Emily Defelice 0 0 0 0
Alexis Gibbs 0 0 0 0
Sarah McIntosh 0 0 0 0
Madison Munson 4 0 3 11
Gabrielle Mazzotte 4 0 8 16
Lauren Kimball 3 0 1 7
Brooke Plunkett 0 0 2 2
Abigale LaMotte 2 0 0 4
Totals 13 0 14 40
Bolton
2P 3P FT TP
Kirsten Gollhofer 0 0 0 0
Katelyn VanAuken 7 0 5 19
Jane Pfau 0 1 0 3
Maria Baker 11 0 4 26
Skyler Scott 1 0 0 2
Jane Trowbridge 1 0 0 2
Haven Varney 0 0 0 0
Sarah McGarr 2 0 0 4
Shaye Jennings 0 0 0 0
Alysha McGarr 5 0 0 10
Totals 27 1 9 66
Crown Point 9 6 11 14 — 40
Bolton 22 15 19 10 — 66
Other stats: McGarr (Bol) 10 rebounds. Van Auken (Bol) 10 rebounds.
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 51, NEWCOMB 7
League: MVAC
Johnsburg Minerva
2P 3P FT TP
Julia Morris 3 0 0 6
Aileen Stevens 2 0 1 5
Chelsea Wright 1 0 0 2
Jennie Allen 0 0 0 0
Sydney Selleck 4 0 0 8
Cassie Dunbar 2 0 2 6
Kate Wimberly 4 0 2 10
Molly Deshetsky 7 0 0 14
Totals 23 0 5 51
Newcomb
2P 3P FT TP
Lilly Vaughn 0 0 0 0
Laia Golocha 0 0 0 0
Emily Fifield 0 0 0 0
Jana Gilbert 1 0 0 2
Abigail Fifield 0 0 0 0
Alba Sevillano 0 0 0 0
Reece Hlavaty 2 0 1 5
Totals 3 0 1 7
J-Minerva 8 16 12 15 — 51
Newcomb 5 0 0 2 — 7