North Warren played a strong fourth quarter and used balanced scoring to beat Lake George 40-38 in an Adirondack League girls basketball crossover game on Monday.

Addison Swan, Laci Bruno and Isabella Tucci each scored eight points for North Warren while Keira Stonitsch scored six. Tucci grabbed 12 rebounds and Stonitsch had 10. The Cougars pulled away with a 21-13 fourth quarter.

Mykah Collier-Fisher (10 points, 10 rebounds), Chloe Popa (10 points), Caroline Campbell (eight points, 11 rebounds) and Angelina Minnear (six points, 11 rebounds) led the Warriors.

WHITEHALL 56, ARGYLE-FORT EDWARD 22: Samantha Howland scored 26 points as the Railroaders prevailed in the completion of a suspended game from last week. Whitehall improved to 12-1 in the league, 14-3 overall.

Kylee Humiston led Argyle-Fort Edward with eight points.

SCHUYLERVILLE 56, GLOVERSVILLE 30: Lauren King finished with 17 points and the Black Horses pulled away with a 19-5 third quarter in a road victory against Gloversville.

Macey Koval contributed 13 points, Amanda Pflieger netted 10 and Addison Murphy added seven for the Horses. Lucia Bouchard and Zoie Tesi led Gloversville with 10 points apiece.