ROUNDUP: Cougars get past Bolton in OT; Cambridge, Glens Falls win
Nicole Buckman scored 14 points and North Warren outscored Bolton 11-6 in overtime to post a win in a Warren County girls basketball league on Monday.

Cambridge moved to 6-0 with a win on its Senior Night. Ashley Bourdeaux was Glens Falls' top scorer with 16 points in a victory over Hadley-Luzerne.

Greenwich and Stillwater also posted wins.

NORTH WARREN 61, BOLTON 56, OT

League: Warren County league

North Warren

2P 3P FT TP

Megan Bruno 0 3 0 9

Emma Phelps 2 2 1 11

Katie Kramar 0 0 2 2

Kiana LaGuerre 2 0 1 5

Nicole Buckman 5 1 1 14

Tia Butlino 7 0 6 20

Ruth Brior 0 0 0 0

Totals 16 6 11 61

Bolton

2P 3P FT TP

Jadynn Egloff 0 0 0 0

Katelyn VanAuken 10 0 8 28

Ila Hubert 2 1 0 7

Maria Baker 8 0 0 16

Skyler Scott 2 0 1 5

Jane Trowbridge 0 0 0 0

Haven Varney 0 0 0 0

Ella Moscov 0 0 0 0

Totals 22 1 9 56

North Warren 10 10 13 17 11 — 61

Bolton 15 12 11 12 6 — 56

CAMBRIDGE 67, TAMARAC 46

League: Non-league

Tamarac (9-1)

2P 3P FT TP

E. Film 0 1 0 3

A. Vetto 1 0 2 4

K. Beaudoin 0 0 0 0

C. Hayden 0 0 0 0

S. Phillips 4 0 1 9

J. Sorel 3 0 1 7

K. Machnick 0 2 0 6

M. Faraj 1 0 0 2

S. Faraj 4 2 1 15

M. Wagner 0 0 0 0

Totals 13 5 5 46

Cambridge (6-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Lilly Phillips 5 4 1 23

Sophie Phillips 3 3 1 16

Ruth Nolan 1 1 0 5

Stasia Epler 2 1 0 7

Chelle Daniels 0 0 0 0

Jaylyn Prouty 0 0 0 0

Madison Price 0 0 1 1

Schuylar Nolan 2 0 2 6

McKayla McLenithan 4 0 1 9

Totals 17 9 6 67

Tamarac 9 8 18 11 — 46

Cambridge 17 13 18 19 — 67

Other stats: L. Phillips (Cam) 8 rebounds, 6 assists.

JV: Tamarac, 33-28.

Notes: Lilly Phillips scored 23 points, had 8 rebounds and dished out 6 assists to lead Cambridge to their sixth straight win on Senior Night. Sophie Phillips added 16 points and 6 steals.

GLENS FALLS 71, HADLEY-LUZERNE 35

League: Warren County league

Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

CJ Lunt 1 0 0 2

Gianna Endieveri 4 0 2 10

Ciara Hirsch 2 0 0 4

Ashley Bourdeaux 2 4 0 16

Paige Sylvia 5 1 0 13

Haylee Girard 1 1 0 5

Frances McJiernan 1 0 0 2

Aliza Williams 1 0 0 2

Vivian Bayle 2 0 0 4

Avery Hill 4 0 0 8

Ava Pirozzolo 0 0 0 0

Lily Haggerty 2 0 1 5

Totals 25 6 3 71

Hadley-Luzerne

2P 3P FT TP

Sarah Abbot 0 0 0 0

Gabby Graham 0 1 0 3

Jordanna Kenny 2 0 2 6

Cayden Williams 0 0 0 0

Serena Goman 0 0 0 0

Madison Lent 4 0 5 13

Leena Haskell 0 0 1 1

Kayla Kenny 5 0 2 12

Brianna Bradway 0 0 0 0

Totals 11 1 10 35

Glens Falls 16 18 25 12 — 71

Hadley-Luzerne 7 8 6 14 — 35

GREENWICH 85, HOOSIC VALLEY 35

League: Non-league

Greenwich

2P 3P FT TP

Adrianna Rojas 2 0 1 5

Molly Brophy 7 3 2 25

Norah Niesz 2 8 0 28

Reegan Mullen 0 1 2 5

Olivia Strope 1 0 0 2

Dylan Skiff 2 0 0 4

Tess Merrill 8 0 0 16

Totals 22 12 5 85

Hoosic Valley

2P 3P FT TP

Jensen 1 1 0 5

Squires 5 0 0 10

Peckham 2 2 5 15

Roberts 1 0 0 2

Salisbury 0 0 2 2

Peckham 0 0 1 1

Totals 9 3 8 35

Greenwich 16 18 28 23 — 85

Hoosic Valley 7 9 14 5 — 35

Other stats: Brophy (Gre) 7 rebounds, 5 assists. Merrill (Gre) 7 rebounds. Niesz (Gre) 6 assists.

JV: Greenwich won.

Notes: Norah Niesz made eight 3-pointers to lead Greenwich with 28 points on the night. She also had 6 assists.

STILLWATER 41, CORINTH 14

League: Saratoga County league

Stillwater

2P 3P FT TP

Morris 1 0 0 2

Williams 1 0 0 2

Cutler 2 0 0 4

Sheehan 4 2 2 16

Mueller 6 0 3 15

O’Brien 1 0 0 2

Tanner 0 0 0 0

Totals 15 2 5 41

Corinth

2P 3P FT TP

Olivia Mann 1 0 0 2

Hannah DeLisle 0 0 0 0

Emily Dingmon 2 0 2 6

Casey Decker 0 0 0 0

Alexis Crossman 0 0 0 0

Morgan Thompson 0 0 0 0

Riley Dumas 0 0 0 0

Maddie DeLisle 0 1 0 3

Sarah Pita 0 0 1 1

Deandra Gill 1 0 0 2

Totals 4 1 3 14

Stillwater 14 13 14 0 — 41

Corinth 4 4 3 3 — 14

JV: Stillwater won.

