ROUNDUP: Cougars get past Bolton in OT; Cambridge, Glens Falls win

Nicole Buckman scored 14 points and North Warren outscored Bolton 11-6 in overtime to post a win in a Warren County girls basketball league on Monday.
Cambridge moved to 6-0 with a win on its Senior Night. Ashley Bourdeaux was Glens Falls' top scorer with 16 points in a victory over Hadley-Luzerne.
Greenwich and Stillwater also posted wins.
NORTH WARREN 61, BOLTON 56, OT
League: Warren County league
North Warren
2P 3P FT TP
Megan Bruno 0 3 0 9
Emma Phelps 2 2 1 11
Katie Kramar 0 0 2 2
Kiana LaGuerre 2 0 1 5
Nicole Buckman 5 1 1 14
Tia Butlino 7 0 6 20
Ruth Brior 0 0 0 0
Totals 16 6 11 61
Bolton
2P 3P FT TP
Jadynn Egloff 0 0 0 0
Katelyn VanAuken 10 0 8 28
Ila Hubert 2 1 0 7
Maria Baker 8 0 0 16
Skyler Scott 2 0 1 5
Jane Trowbridge 0 0 0 0
Haven Varney 0 0 0 0
Ella Moscov 0 0 0 0
Totals 22 1 9 56
North Warren 10 10 13 17 11 — 61
Bolton 15 12 11 12 6 — 56
CAMBRIDGE 67, TAMARAC 46
League: Non-league
Tamarac (9-1)
2P 3P FT TP
E. Film 0 1 0 3
A. Vetto 1 0 2 4
K. Beaudoin 0 0 0 0
C. Hayden 0 0 0 0
S. Phillips 4 0 1 9
J. Sorel 3 0 1 7
K. Machnick 0 2 0 6
M. Faraj 1 0 0 2
S. Faraj 4 2 1 15
M. Wagner 0 0 0 0
Totals 13 5 5 46
Cambridge (6-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Lilly Phillips 5 4 1 23
Sophie Phillips 3 3 1 16
Ruth Nolan 1 1 0 5
Stasia Epler 2 1 0 7
Chelle Daniels 0 0 0 0
Jaylyn Prouty 0 0 0 0
Madison Price 0 0 1 1
Schuylar Nolan 2 0 2 6
McKayla McLenithan 4 0 1 9
Totals 17 9 6 67
Tamarac 9 8 18 11 — 46
Cambridge 17 13 18 19 — 67
Other stats: L. Phillips (Cam) 8 rebounds, 6 assists.
JV: Tamarac, 33-28.
Notes: Lilly Phillips scored 23 points, had 8 rebounds and dished out 6 assists to lead Cambridge to their sixth straight win on Senior Night. Sophie Phillips added 16 points and 6 steals.
GLENS FALLS 71, HADLEY-LUZERNE 35
League: Warren County league
Glens Falls
2P 3P FT TP
CJ Lunt 1 0 0 2
Gianna Endieveri 4 0 2 10
Ciara Hirsch 2 0 0 4
Ashley Bourdeaux 2 4 0 16
Paige Sylvia 5 1 0 13
Haylee Girard 1 1 0 5
Frances McJiernan 1 0 0 2
Aliza Williams 1 0 0 2
Vivian Bayle 2 0 0 4
Avery Hill 4 0 0 8
Ava Pirozzolo 0 0 0 0
Lily Haggerty 2 0 1 5
Totals 25 6 3 71
Hadley-Luzerne
2P 3P FT TP
Sarah Abbot 0 0 0 0
Gabby Graham 0 1 0 3
Jordanna Kenny 2 0 2 6
Cayden Williams 0 0 0 0
Serena Goman 0 0 0 0
Madison Lent 4 0 5 13
Leena Haskell 0 0 1 1
Kayla Kenny 5 0 2 12
Brianna Bradway 0 0 0 0
Totals 11 1 10 35
Glens Falls 16 18 25 12 — 71
Hadley-Luzerne 7 8 6 14 — 35
GREENWICH 85, HOOSIC VALLEY 35
League: Non-league
Greenwich
2P 3P FT TP
Adrianna Rojas 2 0 1 5
Molly Brophy 7 3 2 25
Norah Niesz 2 8 0 28
Reegan Mullen 0 1 2 5
Olivia Strope 1 0 0 2
Dylan Skiff 2 0 0 4
Tess Merrill 8 0 0 16
Totals 22 12 5 85
Hoosic Valley
2P 3P FT TP
Jensen 1 1 0 5
Squires 5 0 0 10
Peckham 2 2 5 15
Roberts 1 0 0 2
Salisbury 0 0 2 2
Peckham 0 0 1 1
Totals 9 3 8 35
Greenwich 16 18 28 23 — 85
Hoosic Valley 7 9 14 5 — 35
Other stats: Brophy (Gre) 7 rebounds, 5 assists. Merrill (Gre) 7 rebounds. Niesz (Gre) 6 assists.
JV: Greenwich won.
Notes: Norah Niesz made eight 3-pointers to lead Greenwich with 28 points on the night. She also had 6 assists.
STILLWATER 41, CORINTH 14
League: Saratoga County league
Stillwater
2P 3P FT TP
Morris 1 0 0 2
Williams 1 0 0 2
Cutler 2 0 0 4
Sheehan 4 2 2 16
Mueller 6 0 3 15
O’Brien 1 0 0 2
Tanner 0 0 0 0
Totals 15 2 5 41
Corinth
2P 3P FT TP
Olivia Mann 1 0 0 2
Hannah DeLisle 0 0 0 0
Emily Dingmon 2 0 2 6
Casey Decker 0 0 0 0
Alexis Crossman 0 0 0 0
Morgan Thompson 0 0 0 0
Riley Dumas 0 0 0 0
Maddie DeLisle 0 1 0 3
Sarah Pita 0 0 1 1
Deandra Gill 1 0 0 2
Totals 4 1 3 14
Stillwater 14 13 14 0 — 41
Corinth 4 4 3 3 — 14
JV: Stillwater won.