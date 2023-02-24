Whitney Cameron scored a game-high 17 points as Corinth rolled past Mayfield 47-27 on Friday to earn a championship-game berth.

The third-seeded Tomahawks will take on top-seeded Greenwich in the Class CC title game of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament on Tuesday at Hudson Valley Community College (7:30 p.m.). Corinth improved to 20-2 with Friday’s win.

Taylor Stone had 17 rebounds and six points for the Tomahawks in Friday’s win at Averill Park. Alexis Crossman finished with six points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. Emily Dingmon recorded nine points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Whitney Cameron had three assists.

GREENWICH 59, VOORHEESVILLE 36: Norah Niesz hit five 3-pointers on the way to a 20-point game as the unbeaten Witches cruised Tuesday’s Class CC championship Game.

Greenwich was up 21-9 after the first quarter and put the game away with an 18-6 third quarter. The Witches, who hit nine treys overall, improved to 22-0.

Brooke Kuzmich scored 15 points and Grace Autiello added 12. Greenwich was 12 for 18 from the free-throw line.

Mia Carmody led fifth-seeded Voorheesville with 10 points.

WHITEHALL 58, WARRENSBURG 43: The Railroaders came out on top in an all-Adirondack League Class C semifinal.

No. 2 seed Whitehall (18-4) moves on to face top-seeded Duanesburg in Monday’s championship game at Hudson Valley Community College (7:30 p.m.). Duanesburg defeated Cambridge 51-27 in the other single-C semifinal.

Samantha Howland (17 points), Madison Gould (16) and Blake Bird (12) led the attack on Friday in the first of four games at Averill Park. Jayden Hughes added eight points.

Warrensburg was up by one point after eight minutes, but Whitehall took a three-point lead into halftime and outscored the Burghers 17-10 in the third quarter. Elli York (12), Karla Sherman (10) and Hope Sherman (10) led the way for Warrensburg.