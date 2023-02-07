Four players scored in double figures as Corinth posted a 52-22 victory over Salem to earn a spot in the Adirondack League girls basketball championship game.

Whitehall and Corinth will face off in the title game on Saturday at Hudson Falls High School at 5 p.m.

Emily Dingmon finished with 14 rebounds, 10 points, five assists and three steals as the Tomahawks improved to 17-1 overall and 14-0 in games against Adirondack League teams. Whitney Cameron recorded 15 points. Taylor Stone (13 rebounds, 13 points, four assists, two steals) and Alexis Crossman (10 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals) also played strong games.

Top scorer for Salem (13-6) was Hannah Gongola with 10 points.

WHITEHALL 51, HADLEY-LUZERNE 29: Samantha Howland scored 26 points and the Railroaders played strong defense in their semifinal victory over the Eagles.

Madison Gould and Ashlyn Groesbeck each contributed nine points as Whitehall improved to 15-3 overall. The Railroaders jumped out to an 18-5 lead and made nine of 12 free throws.

Jordanna Kenny scored nine points and McKenzie Maslonka added seven for Hadley-Luzerne.

WARRENSBURG 48, HARTFORD 20: The Burghers pulled away with a 17-3 second quarter in a crossover win against the Tanagers.

Kara Bacon and Elli York each scored 10 points to lead Warrensburg’s balanced scoring. Hope Sherman grabbed 16 rebounds, Karla Sherman had eight points, Zailey Baker contributed seven points and seven rebounds and Kailey Bacon had four assists as the Burghers improved to 13-6.

Cassandra Wade led Hartford with six points.

GRANVILLE 50, FORT ANN 15: The Golden Horde got double-doubles from Lilly Strout (13 points, 18 rebounds) and Ella Olsen (12 points, 14 rebounds) in a crossover win.

Lauren Bascom scored 11 points and Paige Taylor added eight for the Horde, who led 25-11 at the half.

Angel Aratare led the way for Fort Ann with eight points.

GLENS FALLS 57, HUDSON FALLS 52 (2OT): Glens Falls went 29-for-52 from the free throw line and beat the Tigers in double overtime on Monday in a Foothills Council game.

Hudson Falls, which had five players foul out, finished the game with four players in the court.

Gianna Endieveri and Carolyn Lunt scored 10 points each to lead the Red and Black. Brooke Eggleston (nine points), Ciara Hirsch (eight), Frances McTiernan (seven) and Darielle Gooden (six) also contributed to the scoring.

Seneca Williamson led the way for Hudson Falls with a game-high 26 points. Madalyn Dudley finished with nine points and Mya Nolan had six points.