ROUNDUP: Corinth stays on hot streak; Warrensburg tops Stillwater

The Corinth girls basketball team remained undefeated at 14-0 with a 61-33 non-league victory over Saratoga Catholic on Monday night.

Maddie DeLisle poured in a game-high 28 points to lead the Tomahawks. Emily Dingmon added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Alexis Crossman also snagged eight boards for Corinth. Ashley Upson led the Saints with 16 points.

Also Monday, Olivia Frazier scored a career-high 18 points to lead Warrensburg to a 42-36 non-league win over Stillwater.

CORINTH 61, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 33

League: Non-league

Saratoga Catholic

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Ashley Upson;1;4;2;16

Katie Cromie;1;1;3;8

Kerry Gill;0;0;0;0

Ryan McDonald;0;0;1;1

Ariana Bennett;0;0;0;0

Rylee Cornell;0;0;0;0

Allison Motter;2;0;0;4

Danielle Gill;2;0;0;4

Laia Ruiz;0;0;0;0

Totals;6;5;6;33

Corinth (14-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Olivia Mann;0;0;0;0

Emily Dingmon;6;0;4;16

Taylor Stone;5;0;0;10

Alexis Crossman;1;0;1;3

Whitney Cameron;1;0;0;2

Maddie DeLisle;7;4;2;28

Sarah Pita;1;0;0;2

Alyssa Abbatantuono;0;0;0;0

Deandra Gill;0;0;0;0

Totals;21;4;7;61

Spa Catholic;11;12;5;5 — 33

Corinth;17;12;14;18 — 61

Other stats: Dingmon (Cor) 8 rebounds, 8 assists. Crossman (Cor) 8 rebounds. DeLisle (Cor) 7 assists.

WARRENSBURG 42, STILLWATER 36

League: Non-league

Warrensburg (9-4)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kara Bacon;1;0;0;2

Kailey Bacon;0;0;0;0

Abby Cheney;0;0;0;0

Olivia Frazier;5;1;5;18

Elli York;0;0;0;0

Audrey Steves;1;0;0;2

Karla Sherman;4;0;0;8

Hope Sherman;2;0;8;12

Totals;13;1;13;42

Stillwater

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Peyton Morris;1;1;1;6

Charisma Salecker;1;1;0;5

Miranda Price;3;1;2;11

Lily Tanner;2;0;0;4

Riley O'Brien;2;0;0;4

Sarah Folman;0;0;0;0

Olivia Scharchilli;0;2;0;6

Karissa Mitchell;0;0;0;0

Brooke Henderson;0;0;0;0

Leanny Castro;0;0;0;0

Ana Parella;0;0;0;0

Aleia Juliano;0;0;0;0

Totals;9;5;3;36

Warrensburg;7;11;15;9 — 42

Stillwater;11;6;9;10 — 36

Notes: Olivia Frazier had a career high 18 points to lead the Burghers past Stillwater.

BOLTON 46, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 31

League: MVAC

Bolton

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jadyn Egloff;5;1;1;14

Ila Hubert;2;0;0;4

Jane Pfau;2;3;2;15

Ella Moskov;2;0;0;4

Maille Kelley;1;1;2;7

Jane Trowbridge;1;0;0;2

Skyler Scott;0;0;0;0

Haven Varney;0;0;0;0

Natalie Figueroa;0;0;0;0

Bailey Williams;0;0;0;0

Hannah Schwab;0;0;0;0

Totals;13;5;5;46

Johnsburg-Minerva

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Charlize Bernard;0;3;0;9

Cassie Dunbar;4;0;1;9

Megan Mohowski;2;0;0;4

Mackenzie Mulligan;3;1;0;9

Charity Lupo;0;0;0;0

Eloise Noel;0;0;0;0

Sydney Scott;0;0;0;0

Totals;9;4;1;31

Bolton;16;17;10;3 — 46

J'burg-Minerva;2;2;16;11 — 31

WATERFORD 41, FORT PLAIN 40

League: Non-league

Fort Plain

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Emma Karker;0;0;1;1

Marissa Wilder;1;2;0;8

Ashlynn Hart;1;0;0;2

Erin Crouse;7;0;4;18

Rylee Herron;0;1;0;3

Sarah Florian;3;0;2;8

Totals;12;3;7;40

Waterford

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Carly Cordts;1;0;0;2

Imani Bloomfield;1;0;2;4

Isabella Vecchio;2;0;0;4

Piper Morris;0;3;0;9

Sophia Belonga;4;0;0;8

Maddy Atwood;5;0;2;12

Nat Rich;1;0;0;2

Totals;14;3;4;41

Fort Plain;9;12;9;10 — 40

Waterford;6;10;13;12 — 41

