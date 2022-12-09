ROUNDUP: Collier-Fisher and Seh lead Warriors to victory

Mykah Collier-Fisher scored 12 points and Ella Seh added 10 as Lake George rolled to a 51-15 girls basketball victory over North Warren in Adirondack League action on Friday.

Caroline Campbell added nine points for the Warriors and Lara Stanco had six in a balanced effort.

Kiki LaGuerre was North Warren’s top scorer with six points.

CORINTH 62, FORT ANN 13: Emily Dingmon finished with a game-high 20 points as the Tomahawks cruised to their second victory in three games.

Whitney Cameron added 17 points for Corinth, which scored 27 points in the first quarter. Alexis Crossman had eight points and Caitlyn Crossman and Taylor Stone scored six each.

Angel Aratare was top scorer for Fort Ann with five points.

GREENWICH 65, STILLWATER 28: Adrianna Rojas scored 19 points and the Witches jumped out to a big first-quarter lead on the way to a win over Stillwater.

Brooke Kuzmich also hit double-digits for Greenwich, scoring 16 points. Norah Niesz and Grace Autiello had nine apiece.

Sarah Folmann, Riley O’Brien and Miranda Price each scored eight points for Stillwater.

CAMBRIDGE 61, SPA CATHOLIC 19: Schuylar Nolan scored 31 points as Cambridge rolled past the Saints.

Tristann Crandall netted eight points and Sam Crandall and Nicole LaFountain added seven each. Cambridge was up 33-11 at the half.

MECHANICVILLE 44, HOOSICK FALLS 21: The Red Raiders pulled out to a 12-4 lead in the first quarter on the way to a Wasaren League victory.

SOUTH HIGH 42, TAMARAC 23: Kaitlin McDonough finished with 17 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks as South High beat Tamarac in a Thursday non-league game.

Sydney Hart had a game-high 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-1), who outscored the Bengals 14-0 in the second quarter. Abbie Yetto led Tamarac with a 13-point effort.

