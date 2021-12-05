ROUNDUP: Cambridge suffers two losses in tournament

COOPERSTOWN 51, CAMBRIDGE 42
Dick Alwine Tip-Off Tournament at Delaware Academy
Cambridge (0-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
M. Niles;0;0;0;0
G. Woeppel;5;0;4;14
L. Williams;1;0;1;3
S. Frik;0;0;0;0
A. Lewis;0;0;0;0
C. Jensen;3;0;0;6
R. Nellen;3;0;3;9
D. Seamon;7;1;0;17
D. Merwin;0;0;0;0
S. Kirkby;1;0;0;2
Totals;20;1;8;51
Cooperstown (1-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Sammi Crandall;0;0;0;0
Addison Gates;0;0;1;1
Stasia Epler;5;4;2;24
Dani Mauro;0;0;0;0
Megan Day;0;0;0;0
Chelle Daniels;1;0;0;2
Schuylar Nolan;4;0;2;10
Alexis Austin;0;0;0;0
Tristann Crandall;1;1;0;5
Totals;11;5;5;42
Cambridge;16;13;12;1 — 42
Cooperstown;14;12;11;14 — 51
Other stats: Epler (Coop) 7 rebounds. Nolan (Coop) 4 assists.
JV: Cooperstown won
Notes: Stasia Epler scored a game-high 24 points and Schuylar Nolan added 10, but it was not enough to overcome a poor shooting in the fourth quarter by the Indians. Danielle Seamon scored 17 and Gabby Woeppel added 14 to lead Cooperstown to the consolation win.
DUANESBURG 73, CAMBRIDGE 40
Dick Alwine Tip Off Tournament at Delaware Academy
Duanesburg (1-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
E. Moses;0;1;0;3
A. Moses;2;2;1;11
M. Meyer;4;1;0;11
L. Guevera;1;0;1;3
C. Miakisz;0;0;0;0
K. O'Hanlon;2;0;2;6
D. Esa;1;0;0;2
L. Capron;4;0;0;8
A. O'Hanlon;4;1;3;14
H. Mulhern;4;2;1;15
Totals;22;7;8;73
Cambridge (0-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Sammi Crandall;0;0;2;2
Addison Gates;1;0;0;2
Stasia Epler;3;2;5;17
Dani Mauro;1;0;1;3
Megan Day;1;0;1;3
Chelle Daniels;0;0;0;0
Schuylar Nolan;2;0;2;6
Alexis Austin;1;0;0;2
Tristann Crandall;1;0;3;5
Totals;10;2;14;40
Duanesburg;23;17;16;17 — 73
Cambridge;3;10;11;16 — 40
Other stats: A. Moses (Duanesburg) 8 rebounds. M. Meyer (Duanesburg) 6 assists. Day (Cam) 6 rebounds. Epler (Cam) 4 assists.
JV: Cambridge won.
Notes: Hannah Mulhern scored 15 points and Alison O'Hanlon scored 14 to lead Duanesburg past Cambridge. Stasia Epler scored 17 points to lead Cambridge.