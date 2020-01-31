Roundup: Cambridge stays unbeaten; Fort Edward, Corinth wrap up division titles

CAMBRIDGE 64, GREENWICH 51
League: Wasaren League
Greenwich (4-2, 13-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Adrianna Rojas 2 0 1 5
Isabelle Solan 3 0 2 8
Molly Brophy 4 4 4 24
Norah Niesz 0 0 0 0
Tess Merrill 3 0 0 6
Isabelle Cary 0 0 0 0
Liv Cedarstrom 0 0 0 0
Liz Strope 0 0 0 0
Maddie Carney 1 0 0 2
Maddie Brophy 0 0 0 0
Dylan Skiff 3 0 0 6
Totals 16 4 7 51
Cambridge (5-0, 15-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Lilly Phillips 4 0 2 10
Sophie Phillips 2 3 0 13
Ruth Nolan 0 0 0 0
Stasia Epler 2 3 0 13
Abby Maher 0 0 0 0
Fiona Mooney 5 1 5 18
Jaylyn Prouty 0 0 0 0
McKayla McLenithan 5 0 0 10
Totals 18 7 7 64
Greenwich 17 8 9 17 — 51
Cambridge 19 20 14 11 — 64
Other stats: Mooney (Cam) 10 rebounds.
JV: Cambridge, 40-31
FORT EDWARD 52, ARGYLE 40
League: Adirondack League
Argyle (8-4, 11-5)
2P 3P FT TP
Cormie 2 1 2 9
Humiston 1 0 0 2
Shelby Caprood 5 0 5 15
Bryanne Mattison 5 0 2 12
Kingsley 1 0 0 2
Totals 14 1 9 40
Fort Edward (11-0, 14-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Newell 0 0 0 0
Kholstinin 0 1 0 3
Gulick 2 1 1 8
Fish 0 0 0 0
Gaby Thomas 4 3 2 19
Mahoney 2 1 1 8
Durkee 0 0 0 0
Witters 0 0 0 0
Haleigh Condon 3 1 5 14
Totals 11 7 9 52
Argyle 2 8 18 12 — 40
Ft. Edward 10 12 12 18 — 52
Other stats: Thomas (FE) 11 rebounds, 6 assists. Mahoney (FE) 7 rebounds. Fish (FE) 6 rebounds, 5 assists.
Notes: Fort Edward wrapped up the Division III title in the Adirondack League with two regular-season games left.
CORINTH 53, LAKE GEORGE 45
League: Adirondack League
Lake George (5-7, 6-10)
2P 3P FT TP
Ava Pushor 5 3 3 22
Mikayla Duffy 4 0 5 13
Emma Abrantes 0 0 1 1
Brenna Metivier 1 0 2 4
Gabby Marchelle 1 0 0 2
Mara Knoop 0 1 0 3
Caroline Campbell 0 0 0 0
Aimee Ehmann 0 0 0 0
Casey Burbo 0 0 0 0
Alivia Dean 0 0 0 0
Molly Martellotta 0 0 0 0
Totals 11 4 11 45
Corinth (8-4, 9-6)
2P 3P FT TP
Alex Carney 6 1 2 17
Olivia Mann 0 0 0 0
Emily Dingmon 3 0 4 10
Miranda Dockum 1 0 1 3
Anika Parnell 2 0 0 4
Amelia Robarge 0 0 0 0
Maddie DeLisle 1 1 0 5
Alexa Abbatantuono 5 1 1 14
Totals 18 3 8 53
Lk. George 11 11 10 13 — 45
Corinth 11 7 16 19 — 53
Other stats: Duffy (LG) 10 rebounds. Abrantes (LG) 7 rebounds. Pushor (LG) 6 rebounds. DeLisle (Cor) 7 rebounds. Abbatantuono (Cor) 6 rebounds.
Notes: After a slow start to fall behind 22-18 at halftime, Corinth came out strong in the second half behind 17 points and a stellar all-around game from senior Alex Carney. Corinth wrapped up the Division II title in the Adirondack League with the win.
WARRENSBURG 72,
NORTH WARREN 47
League: Adirondack League
North Warren (2-9, 2-12)
2P 3P FT TP
Lauren Monroe 3 0 1 7
Jodi Bartlett 2 2 2 12
Kaitlyn Kramar 2 1 4 11
Holly Perry 0 0 0 0
Dani Kersey 0 0 0 0
Nicole Buckman 5 1 2 15
Jasmina Brown 0 0 0 0
Tia Buttino 1 0 0 2
Totals 13 4 9 47
Warrensburg (10-2, 12-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Hope Boland 4 2 2 16
Abigail Ranous 6 1 5 20
Olivia Frazier 0 1 0 3
Aubrey Ranous 10 0 1 21
Sara Langworthy 2 0 0 4
Tenisha Tyrell 3 0 0 6
Audrey Steves 1 0 0 2
Abby Cheney 0 0 0 0
Kaylee Olden 0 0 0 0
Ann Prosser 0 0 0 0
Jordan Barker 0 0 0 0
You have free articles remaining.
Totals 26 4 8 72
N. Warren 9 7 17 14 — 47
Warrens. 13 20 24 15 — 72
Other stats: Aub. Ranous (War) 13 rebounds. Tyrell (War) 10 rebounds. Abi. Ranous (War) 9 rebounds. Boland (War) 8 assists. Langworthy (War) 4 assists.
JV: Warrensburg won
HARTFORD 61, FORT ANN 30
League: Adirondack League
Hartford (8-4, 11-5)
2P 3P FT TP
E. Geroux 0 0 0 0
A. Dunda 2 0 0 4
C. Wade 2 0 1 5
T. French 1 1 0 5
E. Barker 0 0 0 0
S. Monroe 3 0 0 6
G. McFarren 1 2 1 9
H. Monroe 2 0 1 5
A. Sesselman 0 1 0 3
A. Monroe 6 0 0 12
K. Nims 5 0 2 12
Totals 22 4 5 61
Fort Ann (2-10, 4-12)
2P 3P FT TP
Sarah Paige 3 1 3 12
Faith Lehoisky 4 0 0 8
Angel Aratare 3 0 0 6
Riley Echeandia 0 0 0 0
Brooke Wright 0 0 0 0
Shaye Meschino 1 0 2 4
Natalie Cody 0 0 0 0
Mary Hernandez 0 0 0 0
Emily Vega 0 0 0 0
Melissa Vega 0 0 0 0
Totals 11 1 5 30
Hartford 25 12 13 11 — 61
Fort Ann 11 4 8 7 — 30
GRANVILLE 41, HADLEY-LUZERNE 34
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne (1-12, 1-14)
2P 3P FT TP
Graham 1 0 0 2
J Kenny 0 1 0 3
Goman 1 0 4 6
Lent 1 0 2 4
Diamond 2 0 0 4
K Kenny 1 4 1 15
Totals 6 5 7 34
Granville (3-9, 5-10)
2P 3P FT TP
Perry 2 0 2 6
Corlew 2 1 5 12
McEachron 0 1 0 3
Zovistoski 0 1 1 4
Phillips 5 0 1 11
Williams 2 0 1 5
Totals 11 3 10 41
H.-Luzerne 15 6 7 6 — 34
Granville 7 10 16 8 — 41
BOLTON 55, CHAZY 30
League: MVAC
Chazy
2P 3P FT TP
Kenzie Chapman 5 1 0 13
Hadley Lucas 3 1 0 9
E. Dufour-Wozincki 1 0 0 2
Kira Blais 0 0 0 0
Emma Smith 1 0 0 2
Maura Garrant 0 0 0 0
Olivia Rotella 2 0 0 4
Abby Huchro 0 0 0 0
Macy Hosler 0 0 0 0
Totals 12 2 0 30
Bolton (11-1, 14-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Kirsten Gollhofer 0 0 0 0
Katelyn VanAuken 6 2 1 19
Jane Pfau 1 0 0 2
Maria Baker 10 0 2 22
Skyler Scott 0 0 0 0
Jane Trowbridge 1 0 4 6
Haven Varney 0 0 0 0
Sarah McGarr 1 0 0 2
Shaye Jennings 0 0 0 0
Alysha McGarr 2 0 0 4
Totals 21 2 7 55
Chazy 7 2 8 13 — 30
Bolton 22 7 21 5 — 55
PLATTSBURGH 39, TICONDEROGA 24
League: CVAC, Thursday
Ticonderoga (1-8, 2-11)
2P 3P FT TP
Jade Charboneau 2 0 0 4
Sophia Dorsett 0 0 0 0
Cassidy Mattison 0 0 1 1
Molly Price 1 2 1 9
Kylee Huestis 1 0 0 2
Kennedy Davis 1 0 2 4
Lorelei Leerkes 0 0 0 0
Kaelyn Rice 2 0 0 4
Totals 7 2 4 24
Plattsburgh
2P 3P FT TP
Abby Crahan 4 1 3 14
Yocum 1 0 0 2
Wright 1 0 0 2
Hemingway 3 0 0 6
Fitzwater 0 0 0 0
Kennedi LaValley 2 0 6 10
Murray 1 0 1 3
Seifert 0 0 0 0
Parker 1 0 0 2
Yang 0 0 0 0
Totals 13 1 10 39
Ticonderoga 4 3 6 11 — 24
Plattsburgh 14 12 7 6 — 39
JV: Plattsburgh won