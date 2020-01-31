Roundup: Cambridge stays unbeaten; Fort Edward, Corinth wrap up division titles
CAMBRIDGE 64, GREENWICH 51

League: Wasaren League

Greenwich (4-2, 13-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Adrianna Rojas 2 0 1 5

Isabelle Solan 3 0 2 8

Molly Brophy 4 4 4 24

Norah Niesz 0 0 0 0

Tess Merrill 3 0 0 6

Isabelle Cary 0 0 0 0

Liv Cedarstrom 0 0 0 0

Liz Strope 0 0 0 0

Maddie Carney 1 0 0 2

Maddie Brophy 0 0 0 0

Dylan Skiff 3 0 0 6

Totals 16 4 7 51

Cambridge (5-0, 15-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Lilly Phillips 4 0 2 10

Sophie Phillips 2 3 0 13

Ruth Nolan 0 0 0 0

Stasia Epler 2 3 0 13

Abby Maher 0 0 0 0

Fiona Mooney 5 1 5 18

Jaylyn Prouty 0 0 0 0

McKayla McLenithan 5 0 0 10

Totals 18 7 7 64

Greenwich 17 8 9 17 — 51

Cambridge 19 20 14 11 — 64

Other stats: Mooney (Cam) 10 rebounds.

JV: Cambridge, 40-31

FORT EDWARD 52, ARGYLE 40

League: Adirondack League

Argyle (8-4, 11-5)

2P 3P FT TP

Cormie 2 1 2 9

Humiston 1 0 0 2

Shelby Caprood 5 0 5 15

Bryanne Mattison 5 0 2 12

Kingsley 1 0 0 2

Totals 14 1 9 40

Fort Edward (11-0, 14-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Newell 0 0 0 0

Kholstinin 0 1 0 3

Gulick 2 1 1 8

Fish 0 0 0 0

Gaby Thomas 4 3 2 19

Mahoney 2 1 1 8

Durkee 0 0 0 0

Witters 0 0 0 0

Haleigh Condon 3 1 5 14

Totals 11 7 9 52

Argyle 2 8 18 12 — 40

Ft. Edward 10 12 12 18 — 52

Other stats: Thomas (FE) 11 rebounds, 6 assists. Mahoney (FE) 7 rebounds. Fish (FE) 6 rebounds, 5 assists.

Notes: Fort Edward wrapped up the Division III title in the Adirondack League with two regular-season games left.

CORINTH 53, LAKE GEORGE 45

League: Adirondack League

Lake George (5-7, 6-10)

2P 3P FT TP

Ava Pushor 5 3 3 22

Mikayla Duffy 4 0 5 13

Emma Abrantes 0 0 1 1

Brenna Metivier 1 0 2 4

Gabby Marchelle 1 0 0 2

Mara Knoop 0 1 0 3

Caroline Campbell 0 0 0 0

Aimee Ehmann 0 0 0 0

Casey Burbo 0 0 0 0

Alivia Dean 0 0 0 0

Molly Martellotta 0 0 0 0

Totals 11 4 11 45

Corinth (8-4, 9-6)

2P 3P FT TP

Alex Carney 6 1 2 17

Olivia Mann 0 0 0 0

Emily Dingmon 3 0 4 10

Miranda Dockum 1 0 1 3

Anika Parnell 2 0 0 4

Amelia Robarge 0 0 0 0

Maddie DeLisle 1 1 0 5

Alexa Abbatantuono 5 1 1 14

Totals 18 3 8 53

Lk. George 11 11 10 13 — 45

Corinth 11 7 16 19 — 53

Other stats: Duffy (LG) 10 rebounds. Abrantes (LG) 7 rebounds. Pushor (LG) 6 rebounds. DeLisle (Cor) 7 rebounds. Abbatantuono (Cor) 6 rebounds.

Notes: After a slow start to fall behind 22-18 at halftime, Corinth came out strong in the second half behind 17 points and a stellar all-around game from senior Alex Carney. Corinth wrapped up the Division II title in the Adirondack League with the win.

WARRENSBURG 72,

NORTH WARREN 47

League: Adirondack League

North Warren (2-9, 2-12)

2P 3P FT TP

Lauren Monroe 3 0 1 7

Jodi Bartlett 2 2 2 12

Kaitlyn Kramar 2 1 4 11

Holly Perry 0 0 0 0

Dani Kersey 0 0 0 0

Nicole Buckman 5 1 2 15

Jasmina Brown 0 0 0 0

Tia Buttino 1 0 0 2

Totals 13 4 9 47

Warrensburg (10-2, 12-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Hope Boland 4 2 2 16

Abigail Ranous 6 1 5 20

Olivia Frazier 0 1 0 3

Aubrey Ranous 10 0 1 21

Sara Langworthy 2 0 0 4

Tenisha Tyrell 3 0 0 6

Audrey Steves 1 0 0 2

Abby Cheney 0 0 0 0

Kaylee Olden 0 0 0 0

Ann Prosser 0 0 0 0

Jordan Barker 0 0 0 0

Totals 26 4 8 72

N. Warren 9 7 17 14 — 47

Warrens. 13 20 24 15 — 72

Other stats: Aub. Ranous (War) 13 rebounds. Tyrell (War) 10 rebounds. Abi. Ranous (War) 9 rebounds. Boland (War) 8 assists. Langworthy (War) 4 assists.

JV: Warrensburg won

HARTFORD 61, FORT ANN 30

League: Adirondack League

Hartford (8-4, 11-5)

2P 3P FT TP

E. Geroux 0 0 0 0

A. Dunda 2 0 0 4

C. Wade 2 0 1 5

T. French 1 1 0 5

E. Barker 0 0 0 0

S. Monroe 3 0 0 6

G. McFarren 1 2 1 9

H. Monroe 2 0 1 5

A. Sesselman 0 1 0 3

A. Monroe 6 0 0 12

K. Nims 5 0 2 12

Totals 22 4 5 61

Fort Ann (2-10, 4-12)

2P 3P FT TP

Sarah Paige 3 1 3 12

Faith Lehoisky 4 0 0 8

Angel Aratare 3 0 0 6

Riley Echeandia 0 0 0 0

Brooke Wright 0 0 0 0

Shaye Meschino 1 0 2 4

Natalie Cody 0 0 0 0

Mary Hernandez 0 0 0 0

Emily Vega 0 0 0 0

Melissa Vega 0 0 0 0

Totals 11 1 5 30

Hartford 25 12 13 11 — 61

Fort Ann 11 4 8 7 — 30

GRANVILLE 41, HADLEY-LUZERNE 34

League: Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne (1-12, 1-14)

2P 3P FT TP

Graham 1 0 0 2

J Kenny 0 1 0 3

Goman 1 0 4 6

Lent 1 0 2 4

Diamond 2 0 0 4

K Kenny 1 4 1 15

Totals 6 5 7 34

Granville (3-9, 5-10)

2P 3P FT TP

Perry 2 0 2 6

Corlew 2 1 5 12

McEachron 0 1 0 3

Zovistoski 0 1 1 4

Phillips 5 0 1 11

Williams 2 0 1 5

Totals 11 3 10 41

H.-Luzerne 15 6 7 6 — 34

Granville 7 10 16 8 — 41

BOLTON 55, CHAZY 30

League: MVAC

Chazy

2P 3P FT TP

Kenzie Chapman 5 1 0 13

Hadley Lucas 3 1 0 9

E. Dufour-Wozincki 1 0 0 2

Kira Blais 0 0 0 0

Emma Smith 1 0 0 2

Maura Garrant 0 0 0 0

Olivia Rotella 2 0 0 4

Abby Huchro 0 0 0 0

Macy Hosler 0 0 0 0

Totals 12 2 0 30

Bolton (11-1, 14-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Kirsten Gollhofer 0 0 0 0

Katelyn VanAuken 6 2 1 19

Jane Pfau 1 0 0 2

Maria Baker 10 0 2 22

Skyler Scott 0 0 0 0

Jane Trowbridge 1 0 4 6

Haven Varney 0 0 0 0

Sarah McGarr 1 0 0 2

Shaye Jennings 0 0 0 0

Alysha McGarr 2 0 0 4

Totals 21 2 7 55

Chazy 7 2 8 13 — 30

Bolton 22 7 21 5 — 55

PLATTSBURGH 39, TICONDEROGA 24

League: CVAC, Thursday

Ticonderoga (1-8, 2-11)

2P 3P FT TP

Jade Charboneau 2 0 0 4

Sophia Dorsett 0 0 0 0

Cassidy Mattison 0 0 1 1

Molly Price 1 2 1 9

Kylee Huestis 1 0 0 2

Kennedy Davis 1 0 2 4

Lorelei Leerkes 0 0 0 0

Kaelyn Rice 2 0 0 4

Totals 7 2 4 24

Plattsburgh

2P 3P FT TP

Abby Crahan 4 1 3 14

Yocum 1 0 0 2

Wright 1 0 0 2

Hemingway 3 0 0 6

Fitzwater 0 0 0 0

Kennedi LaValley 2 0 6 10

Murray 1 0 1 3

Seifert 0 0 0 0

Parker 1 0 0 2

Yang 0 0 0 0

Totals 13 1 10 39

Ticonderoga 4 3 6 11 — 24

Plattsburgh 14 12 7 6 — 39

JV: Plattsburgh won

