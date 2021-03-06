Roundup: Cambridge rolls past Norwich; Horses beat SCC

CAMBRIDGE 70, NORWICH 53
League: Non-league
Norwich (6-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Morris 1 1 1 6
Abby Hansen 4 0 2 10
Sydney Coggins 1 3 2 13
Emily Evans 3 0 1 7
Flanagan 0 0 0 0
Margaret Dougher 2 0 2 6
Davis 0 1 0 3
Jordan Hess 1 0 0 2
McKenzie Hess 0 2 0 6
Van Houter 0 0 0 0
Finch 0 0 0 0
Totals 12 7 8 53
Cambridge (5-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Lilly Phillips 1 3 8 19
Sophie Phillips 2 2 4 14
Ruth Nolan 0 0 0 0
Stasia Epler 2 5 0 19
Chelle Daniels 0 0 0 0
Jaylyn Prouty 0 0 0 0
Madison Price 1 0 0 2
Schuylar Nolan 1 1 0 5
McKayla McLenithan 5 0 1 11
Addison Gates 0 0 0 0
Totals 12 11 13 70
Norwich 14 5 11 23 — 53
Cambridge 19 10 24 17 — 70
Other stats: L. Phillips (Cam) 10 rebounds, 5 assists. Epler (Cam) 9 rebounds.
Notes: Stasia Epler and Lilly Phillips each scored 19 points to lead Cambridge to a win vs. two-time defending Section IV, Class B Champion Norwich. Sophie Phillips added 14 points and Mckayla McLenithan chipped in with 11 points. Cambridge is 5-0.
SCHUYLERVILLE 54, SPA CATHOLIC 43
League: Saratoga County league
Saratoga Central Catholic
2P 3P FT TP
Molly O’Reilly 3 0 2 8
Ashley Upson 2 1 6 13
Katie Cronin 0 0 1 1
Annie Naughton 0 0 2 2
Ryleigh Dempsey 2 0 2 6
Megan Cornell 2 3 0 13
Totals 9 4 13 43
Schuylerville
2P 3P FT TP
Vautrin 5 0 0 10
Pflieger 2 0 0 4
Schwartz 0 0 1 1
Barton 3 0 2 8
King 5 0 0 10
Koval 2 1 1 8
Buff 2 0 2 6
McShane 1 0 0 2
Tavares 1 1 0 5
Totals 21 2 6 54
Spa Catholic 8 7 17 11 — 43
Schuylerville 12 15 17 10 — 54
STILLWATER 55, GALWAY 32
League: Saratoga County league
Galway
2P 3P FT TP
Mancini 2 0 1 5
Spadaro 1 0 4 6
Martin 1 0 0 2
Reppi 2 1 0 7
Reedy 3 0 0 6
Dronin 1 1 0 5
French 0 0 1 1
Totals 10 2 6 32
Stillwater (6-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Peyton Morris 5 0 0 10
Jayce Williams 2 0 0 4
Trinity Cutler 2 0 1 5
Molly Sheehan 3 0 0 6
Marley Mueller 5 0 5 15
Riley O’Brien 1 0 0 2
Sarah Foleman 1 0 0 2
Miranda Price 1 0 0 2
Charisma Salecker 1 0 1 3
Bella Toleman 3 0 0 6
Totals 24 0 7 55
Galway 1 16 2 13 — 32
Stillwater 10 15 14 16 — 55
Notes: Marley Mueller led all scorers with 15 points. Peyton Morris added 10 for the Warriors as they move to 6-1 on the year.
SOUTH HIGH 62, CORINTH 25
League: Saratoga County league
South Glens Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Hannah Breen 5 2 0 16
Sydney Hart 1 1 6 11
Kate McDonough 1 0 0 2
Courtney Robarge 0 0 0 0
Hailey Breen 1 2 0 8
Molly Rafferty 1 0 0 2
Sophia Hallenbeck 5 0 0 10
Mary Fitzsimons 2 0 0 4
Jade Maille 1 0 1 3
Alivia Killian 2 0 2 6
Totals 19 5 9 62
Corinth
2P 3P FT TP
Olivia Mann 0 0 2 2
Hannah DeLisle 0 0 0 0
Emily Dingmon 2 1 6 13
Casey Decker 0 0 0 0
Alexis Crossman 0 0 0 0
Morgan Thompson 0 0 0 0
Riley Dumas 2 0 1 5
Maddie DeLisle 0 1 0 3
Sarah Pita 0 0 0 0
Deandra Gill 1 0 0 2
Totals 5 2 9 25
South High 15 19 16 12 — 62
Corinth 5 4 10 6 — 25
JV: South Glens Falls won.
SCHUYLERVILLE 48, SPA CATHOLIC 42
League: Saratoga County league
Schuylerville
2P 3P FT TP
Bodnar 1 0 0 2
Pflieger 0 1 0 3
Barton 3 1 0 9
King 2 2 5 15
Vianese 0 3 1 10
Koval 2 0 0 4
Kilburn 1 0 0 2
Buff 1 0 1 3
Totals 10 7 7 48
Saratoga Central Catholic
2P 3P FT TP
Molly O’Reilly 0 0 4 4
Ashley Upson 2 3 2 15
Katie Cronin 1 0 0 2