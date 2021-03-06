 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roundup: Cambridge rolls past Norwich; Horses beat SCC
0 comments
agate

Roundup: Cambridge rolls past Norwich; Horses beat SCC

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CAMBRIDGE 70, NORWICH 53

League: Non-league

Norwich (6-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Morris 1 1 1 6

Abby Hansen 4 0 2 10

Sydney Coggins 1 3 2 13

Emily Evans 3 0 1 7

Flanagan 0 0 0 0

Margaret Dougher 2 0 2 6

Davis 0 1 0 3

Jordan Hess 1 0 0 2

McKenzie Hess 0 2 0 6

Van Houter 0 0 0 0

Finch 0 0 0 0

Totals 12 7 8 53

Cambridge (5-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Lilly Phillips 1 3 8 19

Sophie Phillips 2 2 4 14

Ruth Nolan 0 0 0 0

Stasia Epler 2 5 0 19

Chelle Daniels 0 0 0 0

Jaylyn Prouty 0 0 0 0

Madison Price 1 0 0 2

Schuylar Nolan 1 1 0 5

McKayla McLenithan 5 0 1 11

Addison Gates 0 0 0 0

Totals 12 11 13 70

Norwich 14 5 11 23 — 53

Cambridge 19 10 24 17 — 70

Other stats: L. Phillips (Cam) 10 rebounds, 5 assists. Epler (Cam) 9 rebounds.

Notes: Stasia Epler and Lilly Phillips each scored 19 points to lead Cambridge to a win vs. two-time defending Section IV, Class B Champion Norwich. Sophie Phillips added 14 points and Mckayla McLenithan chipped in with 11 points. Cambridge is 5-0.

SCHUYLERVILLE 54, SPA CATHOLIC 43

League: Saratoga County league

Saratoga Central Catholic

2P 3P FT TP

Molly O’Reilly 3 0 2 8

Ashley Upson 2 1 6 13

Katie Cronin 0 0 1 1

Annie Naughton 0 0 2 2

Ryleigh Dempsey 2 0 2 6

Megan Cornell 2 3 0 13

Totals 9 4 13 43

Schuylerville

2P 3P FT TP

Vautrin 5 0 0 10

Pflieger 2 0 0 4

Schwartz 0 0 1 1

Barton 3 0 2 8

King 5 0 0 10

Koval 2 1 1 8

Buff 2 0 2 6

McShane 1 0 0 2

Tavares 1 1 0 5

Totals 21 2 6 54

Spa Catholic 8 7 17 11 — 43

Schuylerville 12 15 17 10 — 54

STILLWATER 55, GALWAY 32

League: Saratoga County league

Galway

2P 3P FT TP

Mancini 2 0 1 5

Spadaro 1 0 4 6

Martin 1 0 0 2

Reppi 2 1 0 7

Reedy 3 0 0 6

Dronin 1 1 0 5

French 0 0 1 1

Totals 10 2 6 32

Stillwater (6-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Peyton Morris 5 0 0 10

Jayce Williams 2 0 0 4

Trinity Cutler 2 0 1 5

Molly Sheehan 3 0 0 6

Marley Mueller 5 0 5 15

Riley O’Brien 1 0 0 2

Sarah Foleman 1 0 0 2

Miranda Price 1 0 0 2

Charisma Salecker 1 0 1 3

Bella Toleman 3 0 0 6

Totals 24 0 7 55

Galway 1 16 2 13 — 32

Stillwater 10 15 14 16 — 55

Notes: Marley Mueller led all scorers with 15 points. Peyton Morris added 10 for the Warriors as they move to 6-1 on the year.

SOUTH HIGH 62, CORINTH 25

League: Saratoga County league

South Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Hannah Breen 5 2 0 16

Sydney Hart 1 1 6 11

Kate McDonough 1 0 0 2

Courtney Robarge 0 0 0 0

Hailey Breen 1 2 0 8

Molly Rafferty 1 0 0 2

Sophia Hallenbeck 5 0 0 10

Mary Fitzsimons 2 0 0 4

Jade Maille 1 0 1 3

Alivia Killian 2 0 2 6

Totals 19 5 9 62

Corinth

2P 3P FT TP

Olivia Mann 0 0 2 2

Hannah DeLisle 0 0 0 0

Emily Dingmon 2 1 6 13

Casey Decker 0 0 0 0

Alexis Crossman 0 0 0 0

Morgan Thompson 0 0 0 0

Riley Dumas 2 0 1 5

Maddie DeLisle 0 1 0 3

Sarah Pita 0 0 0 0

Deandra Gill 1 0 0 2

Totals 5 2 9 25

South High 15 19 16 12 — 62

Corinth 5 4 10 6 — 25

JV: South Glens Falls won.

SCHUYLERVILLE 48, SPA CATHOLIC 42

League: Saratoga County league

Schuylerville

2P 3P FT TP

Bodnar 1 0 0 2

Pflieger 0 1 0 3

Barton 3 1 0 9

King 2 2 5 15

Vianese 0 3 1 10

Koval 2 0 0 4

Kilburn 1 0 0 2

Buff 1 0 1 3

Totals 10 7 7 48

Saratoga Central Catholic

2P 3P FT TP

Molly O’Reilly 0 0 4 4

Ashley Upson 2 3 2 15

Katie Cronin 1 0 0 2

Ryleigh Dempsey 6 0 2 14

Megan Cornell 2 1 0 7

Totals 11 4 8 42

Schuylerville 10 11 5 22 — 48

Spa Catholic 11 9 20 2 — 42

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News