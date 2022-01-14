ROUNDUP: Cambridge cruises past Waterford; Whitehall rolls to win

Stasia Epler scored 22 points and Schuylar Nolan finished with 20 as Cambridge beat Waterford 71-26 on Friday.
Whitehall was a 62-14 winner over Fort Ann helped by Samantha Howland's 22 points.
CAMBRIDGE 71, WATERFORD 26
League: Wasaren League
Cambridge (5-2, 5-6)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Sammi Crandall;1;1;3;8
Stasia Epler;3;5;1;22
Megan Day;1;0;0;2
Chelle Daniels;2;0;2;6
Schuylar Nolan;3;4;2;20
Alexis Austin;3;0;3;9
Tristann Crandall;1;0;2;4
Totals;14;10;13;71
Waterford (0-7, 0-8)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Carly Cordts;1;0;0;2
Imani Bloomfield;2;0;0;4
Isabella Vecchio;0;0;0;0
Piper Morris;0;1;0;3
Sophia Bologna;3;0;0;6
Maddie Atwood;4;0;1;9
Natalie Rich;1;0;0;2
Sage Grennan;0;0;0;0
Zoe Grennan;0;0;0;0
Skyler Kennedy;0;0;0;0
Totals;11;1;1;26
Cambridge;18;20;22;11 — 71
Waterford;8;8;2;8 — 26
Other stats: Austin (Cam) 14 rebounds. T. Crandall (Cam) 5 assists.
WHITEHALL 62, FORT ANN 14
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Angel Aratare;2;1;1;8
Natalie Cody;0;0;0;0
Madison Freebern;1;0;0;2
Ella Gadway;1;0;0;2
Kayleigh Hardy;0;0;0;0
Addyson Burch;0;0;0;0
Kayleigh Hardy;0;0;0;0
Summer Iacobucci;0;0;0;0
Brooke Wright;0;0;0;0
Cherokie Steves;1;0;0;2
Totals;5;1;1;14
Whitehall (5-3, 8-3)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Blake Bird;2;0;0;4
Madison Gould;0;2;1;7
Ashlyn Groesbeck;1;1;1;6
Samantha Howland;8;0;6;22
Jayden Hughes;0;1;0;3
Vinna Jensen;1;0;2;4
Amelia Lyng;1;0;2;4
Ava Ruby;2;0;0;4
Olivia Whiting;4;0;0;8
Totals;19;4;12;62
Fort Ann;3;4;0;7 — 14
Whitehall;15;14;17;16 — 62
KEENE 32, BOLTON 29
League: Mountain and Valley
Keene
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Avry LaVellee;0;0;0;0
Maegan Shambo;0;0;0;0
Amelia Ellis;2;0;0;4
Marley Harmer;2;0;2;6
Haylie Buysse;4;1;0;11
Megan Quinn;2;0;4;8
Lily Jones;1;0;1;3
Totals;11;1;7;32
Bolton
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jadynn Egloff;4;0;1;9
Ila Hubert;2;0;0;4
Jane Pfau;4;1;0;11
Ella Moskov;0;0;0;0
Skyler Scott;0;0;0;0
Maille Kelley;2;0;0;4
Jane Trowbridge;0;0;0;0
Haven Varney;0;0;0;0
Natalie Figueroa;0;0;0;0
Bailey Williams;0;0;1;1
Hannah Schwab;0;0;0;0
Totals;12;1;2;29
Keene;11;10;7;4 — 32
Bolton;8;12;4;5 — 29
Other stats: Moskov (Bol) 20 rebounds.
EMMA WILLARD 38, STILLWATER 30
League: Wasaren League
Stillwater
;2P;3P;FT;TP
P Morris;1;0;2;4
C Salccker;0;5;0;15
R O'Brien;1;0;0;2
M Price;1;1;4;9
Totals;3;6;6;30
Emma Willard
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Bella Harris;1;0;0;2
Audrey Shields;8;1;5;24
Manyi Li;1;0;0;2
Bailey Leone-Levine;2;0;0;4
Charlotte Lucarelli;1;1;1;6
Totals;13;2;6;38
Stillwater;9;6;15;0 — 30
Emma Willard;11;8;10;9 — 38
HOOSICK FALLS 64,
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 49
League: Wasaren League, Thursday
Saratoga Catholic
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Ashley Upson;6;4;1;25
Katie Cronin;1;1;3;8
Kerry Gill;0;0;2;2
Ryan McDonald;0;0;1;1
Arianna Bennett;0;0;0;0
Rylee Cornell;0;0;0;0
Allison Motler;4;0;1;9
Danielle Gill;2;0;0;4
Totals;13;5;8;49
Hoosick Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
M Roberson;0;5;0;15
A Case;0;0;0;0
M McLellon;2;1;0;7
R Niles;0;1;2;5
J Hill;2;0;0;4
Amber MacNeil;7;1;2;19
O Estes;6;0;2;14
S Shavkat;0;0;0;0
Totals;17;8;6;64
Spa Catholic;5;10;15;19 — 49
Hoosick Falls;7;15;24;18 — 64
