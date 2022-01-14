 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP: Cambridge cruises past Waterford; Whitehall rolls to win

From the PREP ROUNDUP: Friday's high school sports news series
Stasia Epler scored 22 points and Schuylar Nolan finished with 20 as Cambridge beat Waterford 71-26 on Friday.

Whitehall was a 62-14 winner over Fort Ann helped by Samantha Howland's 22 points.

CAMBRIDGE 71, WATERFORD 26

League: Wasaren League

Cambridge (5-2, 5-6)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Sammi Crandall;1;1;3;8

Stasia Epler;3;5;1;22

Megan Day;1;0;0;2

Chelle Daniels;2;0;2;6

Schuylar Nolan;3;4;2;20

Alexis Austin;3;0;3;9

Tristann Crandall;1;0;2;4

Totals;14;10;13;71

Waterford (0-7, 0-8)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Carly Cordts;1;0;0;2

Imani Bloomfield;2;0;0;4

Isabella Vecchio;0;0;0;0

Piper Morris;0;1;0;3

Sophia Bologna;3;0;0;6

Maddie Atwood;4;0;1;9

Natalie Rich;1;0;0;2

Sage Grennan;0;0;0;0

Zoe Grennan;0;0;0;0

Skyler Kennedy;0;0;0;0

Totals;11;1;1;26

Cambridge;18;20;22;11 — 71

Waterford;8;8;2;8 — 26

Other stats: Austin (Cam) 14 rebounds. T. Crandall (Cam) 5 assists.

WHITEHALL 62, FORT ANN 14

League: Adirondack League

Fort Ann

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Angel Aratare;2;1;1;8

Natalie Cody;0;0;0;0

Madison Freebern;1;0;0;2

Ella Gadway;1;0;0;2

Kayleigh Hardy;0;0;0;0

Addyson Burch;0;0;0;0

Kayleigh Hardy;0;0;0;0

Summer Iacobucci;0;0;0;0

Brooke Wright;0;0;0;0

Cherokie Steves;1;0;0;2

Totals;5;1;1;14

Whitehall (5-3, 8-3)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Blake Bird;2;0;0;4

Madison Gould;0;2;1;7

Ashlyn Groesbeck;1;1;1;6

Samantha Howland;8;0;6;22

Jayden Hughes;0;1;0;3

Vinna Jensen;1;0;2;4

Amelia Lyng;1;0;2;4

Ava Ruby;2;0;0;4

Olivia Whiting;4;0;0;8

Totals;19;4;12;62

Fort Ann;3;4;0;7 — 14

Whitehall;15;14;17;16 — 62

KEENE 32, BOLTON 29

League: Mountain and Valley

Keene

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Avry LaVellee;0;0;0;0

Maegan Shambo;0;0;0;0

Amelia Ellis;2;0;0;4

Marley Harmer;2;0;2;6

Haylie Buysse;4;1;0;11

Megan Quinn;2;0;4;8

Lily Jones;1;0;1;3

Totals;11;1;7;32

Bolton

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jadynn Egloff;4;0;1;9

Ila Hubert;2;0;0;4

Jane Pfau;4;1;0;11

Ella Moskov;0;0;0;0

Skyler Scott;0;0;0;0

Maille Kelley;2;0;0;4

Jane Trowbridge;0;0;0;0

Haven Varney;0;0;0;0

Natalie Figueroa;0;0;0;0

Bailey Williams;0;0;1;1

Hannah Schwab;0;0;0;0

Totals;12;1;2;29

Keene;11;10;7;4 — 32

Bolton;8;12;4;5 — 29

Other stats: Moskov (Bol) 20 rebounds.

EMMA WILLARD 38, STILLWATER 30

League: Wasaren League

Stillwater

;2P;3P;FT;TP

P Morris;1;0;2;4

C Salccker;0;5;0;15

R O'Brien;1;0;0;2

M Price;1;1;4;9

Totals;3;6;6;30

Emma Willard

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Bella Harris;1;0;0;2

Audrey Shields;8;1;5;24

Manyi Li;1;0;0;2

Bailey Leone-Levine;2;0;0;4

Charlotte Lucarelli;1;1;1;6

Totals;13;2;6;38

Stillwater;9;6;15;0 — 30

Emma Willard;11;8;10;9 — 38

HOOSICK FALLS 64,
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 49

League: Wasaren League, Thursday

Saratoga Catholic

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Ashley Upson;6;4;1;25

Katie Cronin;1;1;3;8

Kerry Gill;0;0;2;2

Ryan McDonald;0;0;1;1

Arianna Bennett;0;0;0;0

Rylee Cornell;0;0;0;0

Allison Motler;4;0;1;9

Danielle Gill;2;0;0;4

Totals;13;5;8;49

Hoosick Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

M Roberson;0;5;0;15

A Case;0;0;0;0

M McLellon;2;1;0;7

R Niles;0;1;2;5

J Hill;2;0;0;4

Amber MacNeil;7;1;2;19

O Estes;6;0;2;14

S Shavkat;0;0;0;0

Totals;17;8;6;64

Spa Catholic;5;10;15;19 — 49

Hoosick Falls;7;15;24;18 — 64

