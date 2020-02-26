Roundup: Cambridge cruises into Class C semifinals

Lilly Phillips and Ruth Nolan each scored 15 points as Cambridge rolled past Salem in Section II play.
CAMBRIDGE 63, SALEM 30
Class C Quarterfinal
Salem (13-7)
2P 3P FT TP
Brianna Boyark 1 0 0 2
Amber Terry 0 0 0 0
Mackenzie Spencer 5 0 0 10
Blake Riche 3 0 0 6
Mikayah Rushinski 0 0 0 0
Kate Sweenor 2 0 0 4
Keenan Fronhofer 0 0 0 0
Madison Barrett 1 0 0 2
Emily Curtis 2 0 0 4
MaryKate McPhee 1 0 0 2
Breck Tellstone 0 0 0 0
Alyssa Van 0 0 0 0
Totals 15 0 0 30
Cambridge (20-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Lilly Phillips 5 1 2 15
Sophie Phillips 4 1 2 13
Ruth Nolan 0 5 0 15
Stasia Epler 2 1 0 7
Katie Simon 0 0 0 0
Abby Maher 0 0 0 0
FIona Mooney 1 0 0 2
Jaylyn Prouty 1 1 0 5
Madison Price 0 0 0 0
McKayla McLenithan 3 0 0 6
Chelle Daniels 0 0 0 0
Totals 16 9 4 63
Salem 6 8 8 8 — 30
Cambridge 38 8 14 3 — 63
Other stats: Nolan (Cam) 4 rebounds. Mooney (Cam) 4 rebounds. Epler (Cam) 4 assists.
Notes: Ruth Nolan made five 3-pointers in a big 38 point first quarter that propelled Cambridge to a quarterfinal win over Salem. Lilly Phillips also scored 15 and Sophie Phillips added 13.
Next up: No. 1 seed Cambridge advances to the Class C semifinals against No. 5 seed Berne-Knox on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Colonie High School.
TICONDEROGA 45, SARANAC LAKE 31
Section VII Class C Quarterfinal
Saranac Lake
2P 3P FT TP
Madison Clark 0 0 0 0
Alex LaDue 0 3 0 9
Kelsey Leeret 1 1 0 5
Bethany Clark 0 0 0 0
Sydney Leeret 0 0 0 0
Olivia Bell 1 0 0 2
Serena Stevens 2 0 1 5
Susan Stevens 1 0 0 2
Jasmine Bova 0 0 0 0
Allison Hewitt 1 0 0 2
Nora Glover 3 0 0 6
Totals 9 4 1 31
Ticonderoga (4-14)
2P 3P FT TP
Jade Charboneau 1 0 0 2
Sophia Dorsett 2 7 0 25
Cassidy Mattison 1 0 0 2
Molly Price 2 1 0 7
Kylee Huestis 0 0 0 0
Kennedy Davis 0 0 2 2
Lorelei Leerkes 0 0 0 0
Kaelyn Rice 3 0 1 7
Totals 9 8 3 45
Saranac Lake 13 6 5 7 — 31
Ticonderoga 3 13 19 10 — 45
Next up: Ticonderoga advances to the Class C semifinals against Northern Adirondack on Monday at 7:45 p.m. at Beekmantown High School.