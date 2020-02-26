Roundup: Cambridge cruises into Class C semifinals
Roundup: Cambridge cruises into Class C semifinals

Lilly Phillips and Ruth Nolan each scored 15 points as Cambridge rolled past Salem in Section II play.

CAMBRIDGE 63, SALEM 30

Class C Quarterfinal

Salem (13-7)

2P 3P FT TP

Brianna Boyark 1 0 0 2

Amber Terry 0 0 0 0

Mackenzie Spencer 5 0 0 10

Blake Riche 3 0 0 6

Mikayah Rushinski 0 0 0 0

Kate Sweenor 2 0 0 4

Keenan Fronhofer 0 0 0 0

Madison Barrett 1 0 0 2

Emily Curtis 2 0 0 4

MaryKate McPhee 1 0 0 2

Breck Tellstone 0 0 0 0

Alyssa Van 0 0 0 0

Totals 15 0 0 30

Cambridge (20-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Lilly Phillips 5 1 2 15

Sophie Phillips 4 1 2 13

Ruth Nolan 0 5 0 15

Stasia Epler 2 1 0 7

Katie Simon 0 0 0 0

Abby Maher 0 0 0 0

FIona Mooney 1 0 0 2

Jaylyn Prouty 1 1 0 5

Madison Price 0 0 0 0

McKayla McLenithan 3 0 0 6

Chelle Daniels 0 0 0 0

Totals 16 9 4 63

Salem 6 8 8 8 — 30

Cambridge 38 8 14 3 — 63

Other stats: Nolan (Cam) 4 rebounds. Mooney (Cam) 4 rebounds. Epler (Cam) 4 assists.

Notes: Ruth Nolan made five 3-pointers in a big 38 point first quarter that propelled Cambridge to a quarterfinal win over Salem. Lilly Phillips also scored 15 and Sophie Phillips added 13.

Next up: No. 1 seed Cambridge advances to the Class C semifinals against No. 5 seed Berne-Knox on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Colonie High School.

TICONDEROGA 45, SARANAC LAKE 31

Section VII Class C Quarterfinal

Saranac Lake

2P 3P FT TP

Madison Clark 0 0 0 0

Alex LaDue 0 3 0 9

Kelsey Leeret 1 1 0 5

Bethany Clark 0 0 0 0

Sydney Leeret 0 0 0 0

Olivia Bell 1 0 0 2

Serena Stevens 2 0 1 5

Susan Stevens 1 0 0 2

Jasmine Bova 0 0 0 0

Allison Hewitt 1 0 0 2

Nora Glover 3 0 0 6

Totals 9 4 1 31

Ticonderoga (4-14)

2P 3P FT TP

Jade Charboneau 1 0 0 2

Sophia Dorsett 2 7 0 25

Cassidy Mattison 1 0 0 2

Molly Price 2 1 0 7

Kylee Huestis 0 0 0 0

Kennedy Davis 0 0 2 2

Lorelei Leerkes 0 0 0 0

Kaelyn Rice 3 0 1 7

Totals 9 8 3 45

Saranac Lake 13 6 5 7 — 31

Ticonderoga 3 13 19 10 — 45

Next up: Ticonderoga advances to the Class C semifinals against Northern Adirondack on Monday at 7:45 p.m. at Beekmantown High School.

