Roundup: Cambridge beats Class A team; Bolton wins on Senior Night

CAMBRIDGE 57, TROY 33
League: Non-league
Troy (3-3)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Makya Chapman;3;0;0;6
Kaya George;0;0;0;0
Addie Borowsky;0;0;0;0
Jaylei George;0;0;0;0
Gianna Carbonaro;0;0;0;0
Jenalyse Alarcon;6;2;0;18
Kayla McNall;0;0;0;0
Nadia Brown;2;0;0;4
Genevieve Bertrand;0;0;0;0
Jakaiya Dewer;1;1;0;5
Selaris Nunez;0;0;0;0
Totals;12;3;0;33
Cambridge (3-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Lilly Phillips;4;1;0;11
Sophie Phillips;5;2;0;16
Ruth Nolan;0;3;0;9
Stasia Epler;2;2;0;10
Chelle Daniels;0;0;0;0
Jaylyn Prouty;0;0;0;0
Madison Price;0;0;0;0
Schuylar Nolan;4;0;3;11
Totals;15;8;3;57
Troy;12;7;10;4 — 33
Cambridge;13;19;10;15 — 57
Other stats: Alarcon (Troy) 9 rebounds. Epler (Cam) 8 rebounds. S. Phillips (Cam) 7 assists.
JV: Troy won.
Notes: Sophie Phillips led a balanced Cambridge attack as the Indians beat Troy. Lilly Phillips and Schuylar Nolan added 11 apiece. Stasia Epler netted 10 points.
BOLTON 58, WILLSBORO 23
League: Non-league
Willsboro (1-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Mallory Arnold;1;0;0;2
Lexi Nolette;0;0;0;0
Kaili Bourdeau;4;0;0;8
Kyla Crowingshield;2;0;0;4
Jenna Ford;3;0;1;7
Bella Harrison;0;0;2;2
Mckinley Belzole;0;0;0;0
Totals;10;0;3;23
Bolton (1-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jadynn Egloff;2;0;0;4
Katelyn VanAuken;7;0;1;15
Ila Hubert;3;1;1;10
Maria Baker;8;1;3;22
Jane Trowbridge;1;1;0;5
Haven Varney;1;0;0;2
Ella Moscov;0;0;0;0
Bailey Williams;0;0;0;0
Totals;22;3;5;58
Willsboro;6;0;9;8 — 23
Bolton;19;8;14;17 — 58
Notes: On Senior Night, Maria Baker and Katelyn Van Auken combined for 37 points to help set the tone for their first game together in 363 days. Freshmen Ila Hubert had 10 points and 7th-grader Jadynn Egloff scored her first varsity points finishing with 4.
GREENWICH 88, HARTFORD 32
League: Non-league
Hartford (0-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
McFarren;1;0;0;2
Dunda;0;0;2;2
Nims;6;0;7;19
French;2;1;1;8
Monroe;0;0;1;1
Totals;9;1;11;32
Greenwich (3-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Adrianna Rojas;7;0;0;14
Jocelyn Spiezio;4;0;0;8
Molly Brophy;8;3;1;26
Norah Niesz;5;2;2;18
Reegan Mullen;1;0;0;2
Tess Merrill;2;0;0;4
Olivia Strope;4;0;0;8
Reese Autiello;2;0;0;4
Dylan Skiff;2;0;0;4
Totals;35;5;3;88
Hartford;4;10;15;3 — 32
Greenwich;25;25;19;19 — 88
Other stats: Brophy (Gre) 7 rebounds, 6 assists. Merrill (Gre) 7 rebounds.