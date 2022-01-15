 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

ROUNDUP: Burghers, Tigers post Saturday victories

  • 0

Kara Bacon and Hope Sherman scored in double figures as Warrensburg beat Granville on Saturday. The Burghers improved to 5-2 in Adirondack League play.

Hudson Falls outscored Gloversville 29-6 over the middle two quarters in a 48-18 Foothills Council victory. Amsterdam also won its game against Broadalbin-Perth.

WARRENSBURG 41, GRANVILLE 24

League: Adirondack League

Warrensburg (5-2, 6-4)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kara Bacon;2;3;0;13

Abby Cheney;0;0;0;0

Kailey Bacon;0;0;0;0

Olivia Frazier;1;2;1;9

Zailey Baker;0;0;0;0

Elli York;2;0;0;4

Audrey Steves;0;0;0;0

People are also reading…

Karla Sherman;1;0;1;3

Hope Sherman;3;0;6;12

Totals;9;5;8;41

Granville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Hannah Ingleston;0;0;0;0

Raegan Swain;0;0;0;0

Melissa Beaver;0;0;0;0

Hailey Barber;0;0;0;0

Kerri Jennings;0;0;1;1

Lilly Stroud;0;0;2;2

Megan Hover;0;0;0;0

Rachel Beaver;1;0;4;6

Lauren Bascom;1;0;0;2

Bailey Phillips;4;0;5;13

Totals;6;0;12;24

Warrensburg;10;4;18;9 — 41

Granville;3;8;5;8 — 24

Other stats: H.Sherman (War) 10 rebounds. Frazier (War) 9 rebounds. K. Sherman (War) 3 assists.

Notes: Warrensburg used an 18-5 advantage in the third quarter to break open a close game. Kara Bacon had a career-high 13 points to lead Warrensburg. Bacon (7 steals) and Karla Sherman (6 steals) were strong on the defensive end. Hope Sherman finished with a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double. Bailey Phillips played well for Granville, finishing with 13 points.

HUDSON FALLS 48, GLOVERSVILLE 18

League: Foothills Council

Gloversville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Bouchard;1;2;0;8

Brown;0;0;1;1

Chapin;1;0;0;2

Christman;1;1;0;5

Williams;0;0;2;2

Totals;3;3;3;18

Hudson Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Seneca Williamson;6;0;0;12

Ashlyn Hutchinson;3;0;0;6

Maggie Potvin;4;0;0;8

Emma Rose;1;0;2;4

Kayleigh Osterhaudt;0;0;2;2

Lily Lanphear;1;0;3;5

Maddy Ruthosky;4;0;3;11

Marissa Jarvis;0;0;0;0

Ella Johnson;0;0;0;0

Sami Peters;0;0;0;0

Totals;19;0;10;48

Gloversville;5;4;2;7 — 18

Hudson Falls;6;14;15;13 — 48

AMSTERDAM 46, BROADALBIN-PERTH 43

League: Foothills Council

Amsterdam

;2P;3P;FT;TP

A. Dicarlo;2;0;0;4

S. Hoefs;1;0;2;4

N. Agresta;0;2;0;6

S. Goodson;1;5;1;18

A. Stanavich;1;0;1;3

R. Sculco;1;0;0;2

S. Lamont;0;1;0;3

B. Francisco;3;0;0;6

Totals;9;8;4;46

Broadalbin-Perth

;2P;3P;FT;TP

E. Goebel;0;3;2;11

M. Hodsoill;1;0;0;2

J. Sassanella;1;0;0;2

H. Hayes;2;0;0;4

M. Russom;3;1;0;9

J. Mycek;0;1;0;3

C. Calderone;2;1;0;7

M. Marsden;1;0;3;5

Totals;10;6;5;43

Amsterdam;12;9;13;12 — 46

Broad.-Perth;13;10;16;4 — 43

JV: Broadalbin Perth won.

GREENWICH 55, TAMARAC 46

League: Wasaren League, Friday

Greenwich (7-0, 10-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Grace Autiello;1;2;3;11

Brooke Kuzmich;5;1;1;14

Adrianna Rojas;6;0;0;12

Reegan Mullen;2;0;0;4

Norah Niesz;2;1;1;8

Cate Abate;3;0;0;6

Totals;19;4;5;55

Tamarac

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Yetto;4;0;4;12

Phillips;8;0;4;20

Faraj;3;1;5;14

Totals;15;1;13;46

Greenwich;12;19;15;9 — 55

Tamarac;7;11;17;11 — 46

Other stats: Rojas (Gre) 7 rebounds. G. Autiello (Gre) 7 rebounds.

NORTH WARREN 38, GRANVILLE 21

League: Adirondack League, Friday

Granville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Raegan Swain;1;0;0;2

Kerri Jennings;1;0;0;2

Rachel Beaver;3;0;1;7

Lauren Bascom;2;0;0;4

Bailey Phillips;3;0;0;6

Totals;10;0;1;21

North Warren

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kiki LaGuerre;1;0;3;5

Megan Bruno;5;3;2;21

Sarah McGarr;0;0;1;1

Isabella Tucci;1;0;0;2

Nicole Buckman;2;0;0;4

Tia Buttino;1;1;0;5

Totals;10;4;6;38

Granville;6;4;3;8 — 21

North Warren;9;9;9;11 — 38

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News