ROUNDUP: Burghers, Tigers post Saturday victories

Kara Bacon and Hope Sherman scored in double figures as Warrensburg beat Granville on Saturday. The Burghers improved to 5-2 in Adirondack League play.

Hudson Falls outscored Gloversville 29-6 over the middle two quarters in a 48-18 Foothills Council victory. Amsterdam also won its game against Broadalbin-Perth.

WARRENSBURG 41, GRANVILLE 24

Notes: Warrensburg used an 18-5 advantage in the third quarter to break open a close game. Kara Bacon had a career-high 13 points to lead Warrensburg. Bacon (7 steals) and Karla Sherman (6 steals) were strong on the defensive end. Hope Sherman finished with a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double. Bailey Phillips played well for Granville, finishing with 13 points.