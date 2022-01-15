ROUNDUP: Burghers, Tigers post Saturday victories

Kara Bacon and Hope Sherman scored in double figures as Warrensburg beat Granville on Saturday. The Burghers improved to 5-2 in Adirondack League play.
Hudson Falls outscored Gloversville 29-6 over the middle two quarters in a 48-18 Foothills Council victory. Amsterdam also won its game against Broadalbin-Perth.
WARRENSBURG 41, GRANVILLE 24
League: Adirondack League
Warrensburg (5-2, 6-4)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Kara Bacon;2;3;0;13
Abby Cheney;0;0;0;0
Kailey Bacon;0;0;0;0
Olivia Frazier;1;2;1;9
Zailey Baker;0;0;0;0
Elli York;2;0;0;4
Audrey Steves;0;0;0;0
Karla Sherman;1;0;1;3
Hope Sherman;3;0;6;12
Totals;9;5;8;41
Granville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Hannah Ingleston;0;0;0;0
Raegan Swain;0;0;0;0
Melissa Beaver;0;0;0;0
Hailey Barber;0;0;0;0
Kerri Jennings;0;0;1;1
Lilly Stroud;0;0;2;2
Megan Hover;0;0;0;0
Rachel Beaver;1;0;4;6
Lauren Bascom;1;0;0;2
Bailey Phillips;4;0;5;13
Totals;6;0;12;24
Warrensburg;10;4;18;9 — 41
Granville;3;8;5;8 — 24
Other stats: H.Sherman (War) 10 rebounds. Frazier (War) 9 rebounds. K. Sherman (War) 3 assists.
Notes: Warrensburg used an 18-5 advantage in the third quarter to break open a close game. Kara Bacon had a career-high 13 points to lead Warrensburg. Bacon (7 steals) and Karla Sherman (6 steals) were strong on the defensive end. Hope Sherman finished with a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double. Bailey Phillips played well for Granville, finishing with 13 points.
HUDSON FALLS 48, GLOVERSVILLE 18
League: Foothills Council
Gloversville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Bouchard;1;2;0;8
Brown;0;0;1;1
Chapin;1;0;0;2
Christman;1;1;0;5
Williams;0;0;2;2
Totals;3;3;3;18
Hudson Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Seneca Williamson;6;0;0;12
Ashlyn Hutchinson;3;0;0;6
Maggie Potvin;4;0;0;8
Emma Rose;1;0;2;4
Kayleigh Osterhaudt;0;0;2;2
Lily Lanphear;1;0;3;5
Maddy Ruthosky;4;0;3;11
Marissa Jarvis;0;0;0;0
Ella Johnson;0;0;0;0
Sami Peters;0;0;0;0
Totals;19;0;10;48
Gloversville;5;4;2;7 — 18
Hudson Falls;6;14;15;13 — 48
AMSTERDAM 46, BROADALBIN-PERTH 43
League: Foothills Council
Amsterdam
;2P;3P;FT;TP
A. Dicarlo;2;0;0;4
S. Hoefs;1;0;2;4
N. Agresta;0;2;0;6
S. Goodson;1;5;1;18
A. Stanavich;1;0;1;3
R. Sculco;1;0;0;2
S. Lamont;0;1;0;3
B. Francisco;3;0;0;6
Totals;9;8;4;46
Broadalbin-Perth
;2P;3P;FT;TP
E. Goebel;0;3;2;11
M. Hodsoill;1;0;0;2
J. Sassanella;1;0;0;2
H. Hayes;2;0;0;4
M. Russom;3;1;0;9
J. Mycek;0;1;0;3
C. Calderone;2;1;0;7
M. Marsden;1;0;3;5
Totals;10;6;5;43
Amsterdam;12;9;13;12 — 46
Broad.-Perth;13;10;16;4 — 43
JV: Broadalbin Perth won.
GREENWICH 55, TAMARAC 46
League: Wasaren League, Friday
Greenwich (7-0, 10-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Grace Autiello;1;2;3;11
Brooke Kuzmich;5;1;1;14
Adrianna Rojas;6;0;0;12
Reegan Mullen;2;0;0;4
Norah Niesz;2;1;1;8
Cate Abate;3;0;0;6
Totals;19;4;5;55
Tamarac
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Yetto;4;0;4;12
Phillips;8;0;4;20
Faraj;3;1;5;14
Totals;15;1;13;46
Greenwich;12;19;15;9 — 55
Tamarac;7;11;17;11 — 46
Other stats: Rojas (Gre) 7 rebounds. G. Autiello (Gre) 7 rebounds.
NORTH WARREN 38, GRANVILLE 21
League: Adirondack League, Friday
Granville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Raegan Swain;1;0;0;2
Kerri Jennings;1;0;0;2
Rachel Beaver;3;0;1;7
Lauren Bascom;2;0;0;4
Bailey Phillips;3;0;0;6
Totals;10;0;1;21
North Warren
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Kiki LaGuerre;1;0;3;5
Megan Bruno;5;3;2;21
Sarah McGarr;0;0;1;1
Isabella Tucci;1;0;0;2
Nicole Buckman;2;0;0;4
Tia Buttino;1;1;0;5
Totals;10;4;6;38
Granville;6;4;3;8 — 21
North Warren;9;9;9;11 — 38