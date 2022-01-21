ROUNDUP: Burghers hold off H-L; Lake George wins

Hope Sherman's double-double (16 points and 19 rebounds) helped lead Warrensburg to a 49-43 win over Hadley-Luzerne on Friday.

Lake George picked up its second win, beating Fort Ann 24-19 helped greatly by a 10-1 third quarter. Maddie DeLisle poured in 29 points as Corinth defeated Argyle 65-31.

In the Wasaren League, Schuylar Nolan scored 20 points as Cambridge beat Hoosic Valley 37-21. Waterford also won.

WARRENSBURG 49,

HADLEY-LUZERNE 43

League: Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne (3-5, 3-7)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Anita Daley;0;0;0;0

Sarah Abbott;1;0;0;2

Gabby Mosher;2;0;0;4

Gabby Graham;3;2;0;12

Jordanna Kenny;1;1;4;9

Cayden Williams;0;0;0;0

Madison Lent;3;2;1;13

Leena Haskell;0;1;0;3

Totals;10;6;5;43

Warrensburg (7-2, 8-4)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kara Bacon;3;0;0;6

Abby Cheney;0;0;0;0

Kailey Bacon;0;0;0;0

Olivia Frazier;3;1;3;12

Elli York;3;0;0;6

Audrey Steves;1;0;0;2

Karla Sherman;1;1;2;7

Hope Sherman;4;0;8;16

Totals;15;2;13;49

Hadley-Luzerne;8;5;14;16 — 43

Warrensburg;13;10;8;18 — 49

Other stats: Lent (HL) 8 rebounds, 5 assists. Kenny (HL) 6 rebounds. H. Sherman (War) 19 rebounds. York (War) 7 rebounds. Frazier (War) 5 rebounds. Kailey Bacon (War) 3 assists.

JV: Warrensburg def. Corinth

Notes: Warrensburg got contributions off the bench from freshman Elli York (6 points, 7 rebounds) and Karla Sherman (7 points). Hadley-Luzerne was led by Madison Lent (13 points) and Gabby Graham (12 points).

LAKE GEORGE 24, FORT ANN 19

League: Adirondack League

Lake George (2-7)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Caroline Campbell;3;0;0;6

Mykah Fisher;4;0;0;8

Evie Burke;1;0;0;2

Lara Stanco;4;0;0;8

Totals;12;0;0;24

Fort Ann

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Angel Aratore;0;2;3;9

Natalie Cody;0;1;0;3

Madison Freebern;0;0;3;3

Brooke Wright;2;0;0;4

Totals;2;3;6;19

Lake George;6;4;10;4 — 24

Fort Ann;10;4;1;4 — 19

Other stats: Campbell (LG) 13 rebounds. Lamby (LG) 9 rebounds. Fisher (LG) 9 rebounds. Freebern (FA) 9 rebounds. Aratore (FA) 8 rebounds. Cody (FA) 5 rebounds.

CORINTH 65, ARGYLE 31

League: Adirondack League

Corinth

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Olivia Mann;0;0;0;0

Emily Dingman;9;0;1;19

Taylor Stone;0;0;0;0

Alexis Crossman;3;0;0;6

Whitney Cameron;2;0;0;4

Maddie DeLisle;6;5;2;29

Sarah Pita;0;0;1;1

Alyssa Abbatantuono;1;0;0;2

Deandra Gill;2;0;0;4

Totals;23;5;4;65

Argyle

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Carrie Humiston;1;2;0;8

Rebecca Campbell;0;0;0;0

Amber French;0;0;0;0

Kylee Humiston;0;4;2;14

Lilian Arellano;0;0;0;0

Raegan Humiston;2;0;1;5

Lexi Irazarry-Hadfield;0;0;0;0

Lillianna Kingsley;2;0;0;4

Hannah Brady;0;0;0;0

Totals;5;6;3;31

Corinth;22;21;13;9 — 65

Argyle;11;6;9;5 — 31

BOQUET VALLEY 66, BOLTON 36

League: MVAC

Boquet Valley

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Sydney Bisselle;1;0;0;2

Maddie Kirkby;1;0;0;2

Sadie Thompson;3;0;0;6

Sohie Fiegl;0;0;0;0

Abby Monty;3;0;0;6

Abbey Schwoebel;8;1;10;29

Ella Lobdell;0;3;1;10

Grace Reynolds;1;0;0;2

Sophie Pulsifer;0;0;1;1

Alisa Kohler;1;0;0;2

Alessia Caputo;0;0;0;0

Alaina Denton;2;0;2;6

Totals;20;4;14;66

Bolton

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jadynn Egloff;4;1;1;12

Ila Hubert;2;0;0;4

Jane Pfau;3;1;1;10

Ella Moskov;1;0;0;2

Skyler Scott;0;0;0;0

Maille Kelley;1;2;0;8

Haven Varney;0;0;0;0

Bailey Williams;0;0;0;0

Totals;11;4;2;36

Boquet Valley;19;9;19;19 — 66

Bolton;8;11;9;8 — 36

WELLS 23, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 20

League: MVAC

Wells

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Bridget Allen;4;0;0;8

Lilianna Wright;2;0;0;4

Kiersten Bly;2;0;0;4

Korrine Bly;0;1;0;3

Katrina Koniszewski;1;0;0;2

Alexa LeBaron;1;0;0;2

Totals;10;1;0;23

Johnsburg-Minerva

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Cassie Dunbar;2;0;2;6

Mackenzie Mulligan;3;0;0;6

Eloise Noel;4;0;0;8

Charlize Bernard;0;0;0;0

Megan Mohowski;0;0;0;0

Sydney Scott;0;0;0;0

Charity Lupo;0;0;0;0

Totals;9;0;2;20

Wells;7;6;4;6 — 23

J'burg-Minerva;2;4;12;2 — 20

CAMBRIDGE 37, HOOSIC VALLEY 21

League: Wasaren League

Hoosic Valley (2-7, 4-9)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Amanda Salisbury;3;0;0;6

Abbey Peckham;0;3;0;9

Brooke Matala;0;0;0;0

Megan Rice;0;1;0;3

Jaquelyn Carlo;1;0;1;3

Sophia Squires;0;0;0;0

Sophie Svec;0;0;0;0

Totals;4;4;1;21

Cambridge (6-3, 6-7)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Sammi Crandall;0;0;1;1

Stasia Epler;1;2;1;9

Dani Mauro;0;0;0;0

Meg Day;0;0;0;0

Chelle Daniels;0;0;0;0

Schuylar Nolan;3;3;5;20

Alexis Austin;0;0;3;3

Tristann Crandall;2;0;0;4

Totals;6;5;10;37

Hoosic Valley;3;11;5;2 — 21

Cambridge;5;13;11;8 — 37

Other stats: T. Crandall (Cam) 11 rebounds. S. Crandall (Cam) 3 assists.

JV: Cambridge won.

Notes: Schuylar Nolan scored 20 points and Tristann Crandall pulled down 11 rebounds to lead Cambridge to the low-scoring win over Hoosic Valley.

WATERFORD 52,

BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 38

League: Wasaren League

Berlin-New Lebanon

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Sophie Ericson;0;0;2;2

McKenzie Krause;2;0;2;6

Nora Colin;7;0;0;14

Nikki Minkler;1;0;0;2

Hannah Mace;6;0;2;14

Totals;16;0;6;38

Waterford

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Carly Cordts;0;4;0;12

Piper Morris;4;0;0;8

Sophia Belonga;4;0;0;8

Maddy Atwood;8;0;3;19

Natalie Rich;1;0;1;3

Zoe Grennon;1;0;0;2

Totals;18;4;4;52

Berlin-NL;12;8;14;4 — 38

Waterford;16;19;9;8 — 52

WHITEHALL 35, GRANVILLE 21

League: Adirondack League, Thursday

Whitehall (6-3, 9-3)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Blake Bird;3;0;0;6

Bri Eddy;0;0;0;0

Madison Gould;1;1;0;5

Ashlyn Groesbeck;0;1;3;6

Samantha Howland;5;0;0;10

Jayden Hughes;1;1;0;5

Vinna Jensen;0;0;0;0

Amelia Lyng;0;0;0;0

Ava Ruby;0;0;0;0

Olivia Whiting;0;1;0;3

Totals;10;4;3;35

Granville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Raegan Swain;1;0;0;2

Lilly Strout;5;0;1;11

Rachel Beaver;1;0;0;2

Bailey Phillips;3;0;0;6

Totals;10;0;1;21

Whitehall;13;7;9;6 — 35

Granville;6;2;7;6 — 21

JV: Whitehall won

Notes: The Railroaders rode their defense to victory, holding Granville to eight points in the first half. Samantha Howland led Whitehall with 10 and Lilly Strout led Granville with 11.

JOHNSTOWN 70, HUDSON FALLS 58

League: Foothills Council, Thursday

Hudson Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Seneca Williamson;2;0;5;9

Ashlyn Hutchinson;1;2;0;8

Maggie Potvin;3;0;0;6

Emma Rose;2;1;1;8

Kayleigh Osterhaudt;4;0;3;11

Maddy Ruthosky;3;0;4;10

Lily Lanphear;1;0;1;3

Sami Peters;1;0;1;3

Ella Johnson;0;0;0;0

Marissa Jarvis;0;0;0;0

Totals;17;3;15;58

Johnstown

;2P;3P;FT;TP

J Wilson;9;2;5;29

A Chest;1;0;1;3

J Chest;7;4;6;32

k Ahorn;1;0;1;3

J Hisert;1;0;0;2

B Bormas;0;0;1;1

Totals;19;6;14;70

Hudson Falls;19;11;15;13 — 58

Johnstown;20;19;20;11 — 70

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0