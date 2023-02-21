Elli York hit the go-ahead basket late in the fourth quarter of a see-saw game as Warrensburg upset third-seeded Berne-Knox 47-45 in the Class C quarterfinals of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament on Tuesday.

There were four lead changes in the final 2:22 of regulation. Kara Bacon’s 3-pointer put Warrensburg ahead by a point, but Claire Scram’s free throw tied it at 42-42. York scored with 1:49 left, only to have Ashlee Stevens hit a 3-pointer that put Berne-Knox up by one point. York’s field goal with 1:09 left put the Burghers on top to stay and Hope Sherman made a free throw with 19 seconds left to provide the final margin of victory.

York had 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Burghers improved to 15-6. Kara Bacon had 14 points while Hope Sherman finished with eight points and 16 rebounds. Karla Sherman added seven points and nine rebounds.

Warrensburg, the sixth seed, moves on to face second-seeded Whitehall in the semifinals on Friday at Averill Park (4 p.m.).

Stevens led B-K with a 12-point effort.

WHITEHALL 53, HOOSIC VALLEY 30: The second-seeded Railroaders held Hoosic Valley to 11 points in the first half on the way to a Class C quarterfinal victory.

Whitehall (17-4) now faces Adirondack League foe Warrensburg in Friday’s semifinals at Averill Park (4 p.m.).

Madison Gould scored 17 points, Samantha Howland had 16, Jayden Hughes scored eight and Blake Bird added six for Whitehall. Jacquelyn Carlo was top scorer for the Valley with 14

BOLTON 57, CROWN POINT 30: Jane Pfau scored 17 points and Bolton broke out with a 22-12 third quarter to beat Crown Point in the opening round of the Section VII Girls Basketball Tournament.

Jadynn Egloff had a 13-point game, Maille Kelley contributed seven points and Ila Hubert and Riley Huck scored six points each for the Eagles (13-7). Seventh-seeded Bolton moves on to visit No. 2 Boquet Valley on Thursday in the semifinals (6 p.m.).

Gabrielle Mazotte led Crown Point with nine points.

CAMBRIDGE 62, HADLEY-LUZERNE 42: Schuylar Nolan and Samantha Crandall scored 15 points apiece as Cambridge earned a trip to the Class C semifinals of Section II.

Fourth-seeded Cambridge will face top seed Duanesburg on Friday at Averill Park (5:30 p.m.).

Tristann Crandall and Nicole LaFountain each scored 12 points for Cambridge (14-6), which outscored H-L 39-17 in the second half. Jordanna Kenny (21 points) and Mackenzie Maskonka (12) led the way for the Eagles.

GREENWICH 92, GRANVILLE 17: Adrianna Rojas scored 25 points and joined the 1,000-point club as the Witches cruised to victory in a Class CC quarterfinal.

Sectional playoff schedule The sectional playoff schedule for the next two weeks. Updated with time changes on some boys games scheduled for Wednesday.

Top-seeded Greenwich will take on No. 5 Voorheesville in the semifinals on Friday at Averill Park (8:30 p.m.). The Witches were up 28-5 after the first quarter of Tuesday’s game.

Brooke Kuzmich (19 points, six steals), Norah Niesz (16 points, eight assists, six steals), Reegan Mullen (eight points, 10 rebounds), Mckenna Smith (seven points), Olivia Davis (seven points) and Cate Abate (six points) also had a hand in the win. Lilly Strout led Granville with seven points.

CORINTH 65, HOOSICK FALLS 20: Emily Dingmon scored 18 points as Corinth punched its ticket to the Class CC semifinals.

Up next for third-seeded Corinth (19-2) is a date with second-seeded Mayfield on Friday at Averill Park (7 p.m.).

Whitney Cameron (17 points), Alexis Crossman (12) and Taylor Stone (eight) all helped out for the winners. Tatum Hickey scored 12 points for Hoosick Falls.