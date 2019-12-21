Roundup: Brophy scores 29 to lead Greenwich over Valley
Roundup: Brophy scores 29 to lead Greenwich over Valley

GREENWICH 59, HOOSIC VALLEY 47

League: Non-league

Greenwich (4-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Adrianna Rojas;4;0;0;8

Isabelle Solan;1;0;0;2

Molly Brophy;5;4;7;29

Norah Niesz;1;1;0;5

Tess Merrill;1;0;2;4

Olivia Strope;2;0;0;4

Maddy Carney;1;0;3;5

Dylan Skiff;1;0;0;2

Totals;16;5;12;59

Hoosic Valley

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Dickinson;1;0;4;6

Peckham;0;0;2;2

Jensen;2;0;3;7

Lanoue;3;1;2;11

Chartier;6;0;1;13

Searles;2;1;1;8

Totals;14;2;13;47

Greenwich;12;14;18;15 — 59

Hoo. Valley;5;15;17;10 — 47

Other stats: Molly Brophy (G) 10 rebounds.

JV: Greenwich won

SALEM 37, WHITEHALL 31

League: Adirondack League

Whitehall (2-2, 2-4)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Blake Bird;0;0;2;2

Zoe Eggleston;2;1;0;7

Madison Gould;4;1;2;13

Ashyln Groesbeck;0;1;0;3

Sam Howland;2;0;0;4

Olivia Whiting;1;0;0;2

Totals;9;3;4;31

Salem (2-2, 2-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Mackenzie Spencer;2;0;2;6

Amber Terry;2;0;1;5

Mikayah Rushinski;3;2;3;15

Blake Riche;3;0;3;9

Kate Sweenor;1;0;0;2

Totals;11;2;9;37

Whitehall;12;6;1;12 — 31

Salem;10;10;11;6 — 37

Other stats: Spencer (Sal) 10 rebounds.

Notes: Mikayah Rushinski had a solid game with 8 rebounds, 8 steals and 15 points

KEENE 33,
INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 27

League: MVAC

Keene

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Haylie Buysse;1;0;3;5

Emily Whitney;7;0;0;14

Megan Shambo;0;0;0;0

Caitlin Quinn;2;0;2;6

Megan Quinn;1;0;4;6

Zoe LaValleo;1;0;0;2

Totals;12;0;9;33

Indian Lake-Long Lake

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Shelby Benton;2;0;0;4

Anna Penrose;1;0;0;2

Kylie Cannan;1;1;0;5

Emily DeShaw;0;0;0;0

Kaitlyn Cannan;3;2;1;13

Kristina Oliver;0;0;0;0

Alex Campbell;0;0;0;0

Callie Roberts;0;1;0;3

Jazmine Harris;0;0;0;0

Totals;7;4;1;27

Keene;6;14;7;6 — 33

IL-LL;12;2;5;8 — 27

Other stats: Quinn (K) 11 rebounds. Ka Cannan (IL-LL) 15 rebounds.

