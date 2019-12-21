Roundup: Brophy scores 29 to lead Greenwich over Valley

GREENWICH 59, HOOSIC VALLEY 47
League: Non-league
Greenwich (4-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Adrianna Rojas;4;0;0;8
Isabelle Solan;1;0;0;2
Molly Brophy;5;4;7;29
Norah Niesz;1;1;0;5
Tess Merrill;1;0;2;4
Olivia Strope;2;0;0;4
Maddy Carney;1;0;3;5
Dylan Skiff;1;0;0;2
Totals;16;5;12;59
Hoosic Valley
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Dickinson;1;0;4;6
Peckham;0;0;2;2
Jensen;2;0;3;7
Lanoue;3;1;2;11
Chartier;6;0;1;13
Searles;2;1;1;8
Totals;14;2;13;47
Greenwich;12;14;18;15 — 59
Hoo. Valley;5;15;17;10 — 47
Other stats: Molly Brophy (G) 10 rebounds.
JV: Greenwich won
SALEM 37, WHITEHALL 31
League: Adirondack League
Whitehall (2-2, 2-4)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Blake Bird;0;0;2;2
Zoe Eggleston;2;1;0;7
Madison Gould;4;1;2;13
Ashyln Groesbeck;0;1;0;3
Sam Howland;2;0;0;4
Olivia Whiting;1;0;0;2
Totals;9;3;4;31
Salem (2-2, 2-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Mackenzie Spencer;2;0;2;6
Amber Terry;2;0;1;5
Mikayah Rushinski;3;2;3;15
Blake Riche;3;0;3;9
Kate Sweenor;1;0;0;2
Totals;11;2;9;37
Whitehall;12;6;1;12 — 31
Salem;10;10;11;6 — 37
Other stats: Spencer (Sal) 10 rebounds.
Notes: Mikayah Rushinski had a solid game with 8 rebounds, 8 steals and 15 points
KEENE 33,
INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 27
League: MVAC
Keene
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Haylie Buysse;1;0;3;5
Emily Whitney;7;0;0;14
Megan Shambo;0;0;0;0
Caitlin Quinn;2;0;2;6
Megan Quinn;1;0;4;6
Zoe LaValleo;1;0;0;2
Totals;12;0;9;33
Indian Lake-Long Lake
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Shelby Benton;2;0;0;4
Anna Penrose;1;0;0;2
Kylie Cannan;1;1;0;5
Emily DeShaw;0;0;0;0
Kaitlyn Cannan;3;2;1;13
Kristina Oliver;0;0;0;0
Alex Campbell;0;0;0;0
Callie Roberts;0;1;0;3
Jazmine Harris;0;0;0;0
Totals;7;4;1;27
Keene;6;14;7;6 — 33
IL-LL;12;2;5;8 — 27
Other stats: Quinn (K) 11 rebounds. Ka Cannan (IL-LL) 15 rebounds.