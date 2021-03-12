ROUNDUP: Brophy leads Witches; SGF, Glens Falls, Corinth, Salem among winners

GREENWICH 62, HUDSON FALLS 21
League: Non-league
Greenwich
2P 3P FT TP
Rojas 1 0 1 3
Spiezio 0 0 0 0
Brophy 9 4 4 34
Niesz 2 3 0 13
Mullen 1 0 1 3
Merrill 1 0 0 2
Strope 1 0 0 2
Autiello 1 0 1 3
Skiff 1 0 0 2
Totals 17 7 7 62
Hudson Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Seneca Williamson 0 0 0 0
Ashlyn Hutchinson 2 0 0 4
Nina Daley 0 0 0 0
Laine Horrigan 1 0 0 2
Emma Barton 0 0 0 0
Ella Bigelow 0 0 0 0
Mikayla Varney 3 1 0 9
Emma Rose 0 0 0 0
Lily Lanphear 3 0 0 6
Totals 9 1 0 21
Greenwich 25 14 16 7 — 62
Hudson Falls 8 3 2 8 — 21
SOUTH HIGH 38, MECHANICVILLE 31
League: Saratoga County league
South Glens Falls (11-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Hannah Breen 3 0 4 10
Sydney Hart 2 1 7 14
Courtney Robarge 0 0 0 0
Kaitlin McDonough 1 0 0 2
Haley Breen 0 3 1 10
Molly Rafferty 0 0 0 0
Sophia Hallenbeck 1 0 0 2
Jade Maille 0 0 0 0
Mary Fitzsimmons 0 0 0 0
Alivia Killian 0 0 0 0
Totals 7 4 12 38
Mechanicville
2P 3P FT TP
Goverski 2 1 1 8
DiSiena 6 0 4 16
Shakow 1 0 0 2
Mastropieto 0 0 0 0
Phelps 0 0 0 0
Kenyon 1 0 0 2
Fitzgerald 0 0 0 0
Germain 0 1 0 3
Borant 0 0 0 0
Totals 10 2 5 31
South High 11 5 7 15 — 38
Mechanicville 3 8 12 8 — 31
Other stats: C. Robarge (SGF) 10 rebounds.
JV: South High won
Notes: South High held off a tenacious defensive effort by the Mechanicville Red Raiders to secure their 11th win of the season. With one game left on Saturday against Stillwater, the Lady Bulldogs look to finish the season undefeated.
GLENS FALLS 60, BOLTON 26
League: Warren County league
Bolton
2P 3P FT TP
Egloff 0 0 0 0
Van Auken 3 0 3 9
Hubert 0 2 0 6
Baker 3 1 1 10
Scott 0 0 0 0
Trowbridge 0 0 0 0
varney 0 0 0 0
Moscov 0 0 1 1
Williams 0 0 0 0
Totals 6 3 5 26
Glens Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Lunt 1 0 0 2
Bordeaux 3 2 0 12
Girard 2 2 1 11
Williams 2 0 0 4
Bayle 2 0 0 4
Avery Hill 3 0 1 7
Endieveri 3 1 0 9
Haggerty 0 0 1 1
Addison hill 2 0 2 6
Pirozzolo 2 0 0 4
Totals 20 5 5 60
Bolton 6 6 7 7 — 26
Glens Falls 13 16 13 18 — 60
CORINTH 45, SPA CATHOLIC 37
League: Saratoga County league
Saratoga Central Catholic
2P 3P FT TP
M O’Reilly 2 2 8 18
A Upson 4 0 0 8
K Cronin 0 0 0 0
A Naughton 0 0 0 0
R Dempsey 4 0 0 8
M Cornell 0 1 0 3
A Motler 0 0 0 0
K Wengert 0 0 0 0
D Gill 0 0 0 0
R McDonald 0 0 0 0
R Cornell 0 0 0 0
S Wenke 0 0 0 0
C Sisk 0 0 0 0
Totals 10 3 8 37
Corinth
2P 3P FT TP
O Mann 0 0 0 0
H DeLisle 0 0 0 0
E Dingmon 4 2 5 19
C Decker 0 0 0 0
A Crossman 0 0 0 0
M Thompson 0 0 0 0
R Dumas 0 0 0 0
M DeLisle 1 5 5 22
S Pita 0 0 0 0
D Gill 1 0 2 4
Totals 6 7 12 45
Spa Catholic 1 17 13 6 — 37
Corinth 17 11 9 8 — 45
Other stats: Dingmon (Cor) 9 rebounds, 5 assists. Gill (Cor) 7 rebounds.
Notes: Maddie DeLisle led all scorers with 22 points and Emily Dingmon followed with 19. The Tomahawks held Spa Catholic to one point in the first quarter with a strong defensive effort all around, especially Deandra Gill and Alexis Crossman.
SALEM 46, GRANVILLE 36
League: Non-league
Granville
2P 3P FT TP
Haley Corlew 3 0 0 6
Bri Ferrin 1 0 0 2
Jenna Tooley 1 2 0 8
Laura Arnhold 4 0 1 9
Rachel Beaver 0 0 1 1
Lily Strout 2 0 2 6
Reagen Swain 2 0 0 4
Totals 13 2 4 36
Salem
2P 3P FT TP
Blake Riche 5 0 5 15
Keenan Fronhofer 1 0 0 2
Katy Sweenor 2 0 0 4
Amber Terry 5 0 8 18
Sierra Phillips 1 0 0 2
Emily Curtis 1 0 3 5
Totals 15 0 16 46
Granville 4 6 12 14 — 36
Salem 11 8 15 12 — 46
Notes: Amber Terry scored 18 points to lead Salem to the win. Blake Riche chipped in 15 for the Generals. Laura Arnhold lead Granville with nine points.
WHITEHALL 70, SALEM 26
League: Washington County league
Whitehall
2P 3P FT TP
Zoe Egglestone 5 1 2 15
Kyrie Smith 7 0 2 16
Riley West 1 0 0 2
Samantha Howland 6 0 1 13
Olivia Whiting 1 0 0 2
Madison Gould 3 0 1 7
Ashlyn Grosebeck 1 3 0 11
Blake Bird 2 0 0 4
Totals 26 4 6 70
Salem
2P 3P FT TP
Blake Riche 2 0 2 6
Katy Sweenor 0 0 2 2
Amber Terry 3 0 6 12
Taylor Cary 1 0 0 2
Sierra Phillips 0 0 2 2
Matty Jackson 1 0 0 2
Totals 7 0 12 26
Whitehall 17 20 16 17 — 70
Salem 3 10 11 2 — 26
Notes: Whitehall had four players reach double figures, lead by Kyrie Smith with 16.
WARRENSBURG 40,
HADLEY-LUZERNE 32
League: Warren County league
Warrensburg
2P 3P FT TP
Kara Bacon 2 0 0 4
Abigale Cheney 0 0 0 0
Kailey Bacon 2 0 2 6
Olivia Frazier 1 0 1 3
Jordan Barker 1 0 0 2
Karla Sherman 0 0 0 0
Sara Langworthy 7 0 5 19
Audrey Steves 1 0 0 2
Hope Sherman 1 0 0 2
Tatiana Tyrell 1 0 0 2
Totals 16 0 8 40
Hadley-Luzerne
2P 3P FT TP
Sarah Abbott 0 0 0 0
Gabby Graham 0 0 0 0
Jordanna Kenny 2 0 0 4
Cayden Williams 0 0 0 0
Serena Goman 2 1 2 9
Madison Lent 3 0 3 9
Leena Haskell 1 0 0 2
Kayla Kenny 1 1 4 9
Brianna Bradway 0 0 0 0
Totals 9 2 9 33
Warrensburg 6 9 14 11 — 40
Hadley-Luzerne 12 7 4 9 — 32
Notes: Sara Langworthy guided her team to a win closing out her final basketball game of her high school career. Sara finished the game with 19 points.
WHITEHALL 66, FORT EDWARD 28
League: Washington County league
Whitehall
2P 3P FT TP
Zoe Eggleston 3 1 2 11
Kyrie Smith 7 1 4 21
Riley West 1 0 1 3
Samantha Howland 2 0 0 4
Olivia Whiting 1 1 0 5
Madison Gould 1 3 0 11
Ashlyn Gracesbeck 0 1 0 3
Blake Bird 3 0 0 6
Jula Arquette 1 0 0 2
Totals 19 7 7 66
Fort Edward
2P 3P FT TP
Lilly Newell 0 0 4 4
Heather Miller 1 0 0 2
Haley Saunders 2 0 0 4