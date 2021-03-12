 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Brophy leads Witches; SGF, Glens Falls, Corinth, Salem among winners
agate

ROUNDUP: Brophy leads Witches; SGF, Glens Falls, Corinth, Salem among winners

GREENWICH 62, HUDSON FALLS 21

League: Non-league

Greenwich

2P 3P FT TP

Rojas 1 0 1 3

Spiezio 0 0 0 0

Brophy 9 4 4 34

Niesz 2 3 0 13

Mullen 1 0 1 3

Merrill 1 0 0 2

Strope 1 0 0 2

Autiello 1 0 1 3

Skiff 1 0 0 2

Totals 17 7 7 62

Hudson Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Seneca Williamson 0 0 0 0

Ashlyn Hutchinson 2 0 0 4

Nina Daley 0 0 0 0

Laine Horrigan 1 0 0 2

Emma Barton 0 0 0 0

Ella Bigelow 0 0 0 0

Mikayla Varney 3 1 0 9

Emma Rose 0 0 0 0

Lily Lanphear 3 0 0 6

Totals 9 1 0 21

Greenwich 25 14 16 7 — 62

Hudson Falls 8 3 2 8 — 21

SOUTH HIGH 38, MECHANICVILLE 31

League: Saratoga County league

South Glens Falls (11-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Hannah Breen 3 0 4 10

Sydney Hart 2 1 7 14

Courtney Robarge 0 0 0 0

Kaitlin McDonough 1 0 0 2

Haley Breen 0 3 1 10

Molly Rafferty 0 0 0 0

Sophia Hallenbeck 1 0 0 2

Jade Maille 0 0 0 0

Mary Fitzsimmons 0 0 0 0

Alivia Killian 0 0 0 0

Totals 7 4 12 38

Mechanicville

2P 3P FT TP

Goverski 2 1 1 8

DiSiena 6 0 4 16

Shakow 1 0 0 2

Mastropieto 0 0 0 0

Phelps 0 0 0 0

Kenyon 1 0 0 2

Fitzgerald 0 0 0 0

Germain 0 1 0 3

Borant 0 0 0 0

Totals 10 2 5 31

South High 11 5 7 15 — 38

Mechanicville 3 8 12 8 — 31

Other stats: C. Robarge (SGF) 10 rebounds.

JV: South High won

Notes: South High held off a tenacious defensive effort by the Mechanicville Red Raiders to secure their 11th win of the season. With one game left on Saturday against Stillwater, the Lady Bulldogs look to finish the season undefeated.

GLENS FALLS 60, BOLTON 26

League: Warren County league

Bolton

2P 3P FT TP

Egloff 0 0 0 0

Van Auken 3 0 3 9

Hubert 0 2 0 6

Baker 3 1 1 10

Scott 0 0 0 0

Trowbridge 0 0 0 0

varney 0 0 0 0

Moscov 0 0 1 1

Williams 0 0 0 0

Totals 6 3 5 26

Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Lunt 1 0 0 2

Bordeaux 3 2 0 12

Girard 2 2 1 11

Williams 2 0 0 4

Bayle 2 0 0 4

Avery Hill 3 0 1 7

Endieveri 3 1 0 9

Haggerty 0 0 1 1

Addison hill 2 0 2 6

Pirozzolo 2 0 0 4

Totals 20 5 5 60

Bolton 6 6 7 7 — 26

Glens Falls 13 16 13 18 — 60

CORINTH 45, SPA CATHOLIC 37

League: Saratoga County league

Saratoga Central Catholic

2P 3P FT TP

M O’Reilly 2 2 8 18

A Upson 4 0 0 8

K Cronin 0 0 0 0

A Naughton 0 0 0 0

R Dempsey 4 0 0 8

M Cornell 0 1 0 3

A Motler 0 0 0 0

K Wengert 0 0 0 0

D Gill 0 0 0 0

R McDonald 0 0 0 0

R Cornell 0 0 0 0

S Wenke 0 0 0 0

C Sisk 0 0 0 0

Totals 10 3 8 37

Corinth

2P 3P FT TP

O Mann 0 0 0 0

H DeLisle 0 0 0 0

E Dingmon 4 2 5 19

C Decker 0 0 0 0

A Crossman 0 0 0 0

M Thompson 0 0 0 0

R Dumas 0 0 0 0

M DeLisle 1 5 5 22

S Pita 0 0 0 0

D Gill 1 0 2 4

Totals 6 7 12 45

Spa Catholic 1 17 13 6 — 37

Corinth 17 11 9 8 — 45

Other stats: Dingmon (Cor) 9 rebounds, 5 assists. Gill (Cor) 7 rebounds.

Notes: Maddie DeLisle led all scorers with 22 points and Emily Dingmon followed with 19. The Tomahawks held Spa Catholic to one point in the first quarter with a strong defensive effort all around, especially Deandra Gill and Alexis Crossman.

SALEM 46, GRANVILLE 36

League: Non-league

Granville

2P 3P FT TP

Haley Corlew 3 0 0 6

Bri Ferrin 1 0 0 2

Jenna Tooley 1 2 0 8

Laura Arnhold 4 0 1 9

Rachel Beaver 0 0 1 1

Lily Strout 2 0 2 6

Reagen Swain 2 0 0 4

Totals 13 2 4 36

Salem

2P 3P FT TP

Blake Riche 5 0 5 15

Keenan Fronhofer 1 0 0 2

Katy Sweenor 2 0 0 4

Amber Terry 5 0 8 18

Sierra Phillips 1 0 0 2

Emily Curtis 1 0 3 5

Totals 15 0 16 46

Granville 4 6 12 14 — 36

Salem 11 8 15 12 — 46

Notes: Amber Terry scored 18 points to lead Salem to the win. Blake Riche chipped in 15 for the Generals. Laura Arnhold lead Granville with nine points.

WHITEHALL 70, SALEM 26

League: Washington County league

Whitehall

2P 3P FT TP

Zoe Egglestone 5 1 2 15

Kyrie Smith 7 0 2 16

Riley West 1 0 0 2

Samantha Howland 6 0 1 13

Olivia Whiting 1 0 0 2

Madison Gould 3 0 1 7

Ashlyn Grosebeck 1 3 0 11

Blake Bird 2 0 0 4

Totals 26 4 6 70

Salem

2P 3P FT TP

Blake Riche 2 0 2 6

Katy Sweenor 0 0 2 2

Amber Terry 3 0 6 12

Taylor Cary 1 0 0 2

Sierra Phillips 0 0 2 2

Matty Jackson 1 0 0 2

Totals 7 0 12 26

Whitehall 17 20 16 17 — 70

Salem 3 10 11 2 — 26

Notes: Whitehall had four players reach double figures, lead by Kyrie Smith with 16.

WARRENSBURG 40,

HADLEY-LUZERNE 32

League: Warren County league

Warrensburg

2P 3P FT TP

Kara Bacon 2 0 0 4

Abigale Cheney 0 0 0 0

Kailey Bacon 2 0 2 6

Olivia Frazier 1 0 1 3

Jordan Barker 1 0 0 2

Karla Sherman 0 0 0 0

Sara Langworthy 7 0 5 19

Audrey Steves 1 0 0 2

Hope Sherman 1 0 0 2

Tatiana Tyrell 1 0 0 2

Totals 16 0 8 40

Hadley-Luzerne

2P 3P FT TP

Sarah Abbott 0 0 0 0

Gabby Graham 0 0 0 0

Jordanna Kenny 2 0 0 4

Cayden Williams 0 0 0 0

Serena Goman 2 1 2 9

Madison Lent 3 0 3 9

Leena Haskell 1 0 0 2

Kayla Kenny 1 1 4 9

Brianna Bradway 0 0 0 0

Totals 9 2 9 33

Warrensburg 6 9 14 11 — 40

Hadley-Luzerne 12 7 4 9 — 32

Notes: Sara Langworthy guided her team to a win closing out her final basketball game of her high school career. Sara finished the game with 19 points.

WHITEHALL 66, FORT EDWARD 28

League: Washington County league

Whitehall

2P 3P FT TP

Zoe Eggleston 3 1 2 11

Kyrie Smith 7 1 4 21

Riley West 1 0 1 3

Samantha Howland 2 0 0 4

Olivia Whiting 1 1 0 5

Madison Gould 1 3 0 11

Ashlyn Gracesbeck 0 1 0 3

Blake Bird 3 0 0 6

Jula Arquette 1 0 0 2

Totals 19 7 7 66

Fort Edward

2P 3P FT TP

Lilly Newell 0 0 4 4

Heather Miller 1 0 0 2

Haley Saunders 2 0 0 4

Moriah Normandin 1 0 0 2

Abby Newell 4 2 2 16

Totals 8 2 6 28

Whitehall 11 25 15 15 — 66

Fort Edward 9 2 4 13 — 28

