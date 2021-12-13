ROUNDUP: Bordeaux scores 23 in Glens Falls win

GLENS FALLS 58, SCOTIA 36
League: Foothills Council
Scotia
;2P;3P;FT;TP
McGauflin;2;0;0;4
Caddle;0;0;0;0
Mia Cooper;0;0;0;0
McCarthy;3;3;4;19
Hailey Cooper;0;0;0;0
Snyder;1;0;1;3
Lorey;0;0;0;0
Nitcher;0;0;0;0
Kristel;0;1;0;3
LeMorta;1;1;2;7
Nardini;0;0;0;0
Totals;7;5;7;36
Glens Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Bordeaux;10;0;3;23
Endieveri;1;0;0;2
Gorton;0;0;0;0
Gross;0;0;1;1
Avery Hill;3;0;3;9
Hirsch;0;0;0;0
Holcomb;3;0;0;6
Addison Hill;0;0;0;0
Lunt;1;1;2;7
McTiernan;4;0;0;8
Pirozzolo;0;0;1;1
Sylvia;0;0;1;1
Totals;22;1;11;58
Scotia;7;6;8;15 — 36
Glens Falls;15;15;20;8 — 58
JOHNSTOWN 48, SCHUYLERVILLE 39
League: Foothills Council
Johnstown
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Ahern;1;0;0;2
Bermas;3;0;0;6
Chest;7;4;0;26
Wilson;3;0;8;14
Totals;14;4;8;48
Schuylerville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Eliza Barton;0;0;3;3
Sophie Bodnar;1;0;0;2
Anika Buff;0;0;3;3
Gracelyn Kilburn;0;0;1;1
Lauren King;3;0;0;6
Macey Koval;7;0;0;14
Emma McShane;3;0;0;6
Sadie Tavares;0;1;1;4
Totals;14;1;8;39
Johnstown;12;6;18;12 — 48
Schuylerville;10;8;6;15 — 39
SOUTH HIGH 59, GLOVERSVILLE 11
League: Foothills Council
Gloversville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
A. Brown;0;0;1;1
L. Chapin;0;0;0;0
A. Salvione;0;0;0;0
A. Albanse;1;0;0;2
S. Williams;0;0;0;0
A. Murphy;0;0;0;0
L. Bouchard;0;0;3;3
Z. Tesi;0;0;0;0
A. Christman;1;1;0;5
B. Dutcher;0;0;0;0
Totals;2;1;4;11
South Glens Falls (4-0, 4-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
A. Newell;0;0;0;0
B. Wolfe;3;1;1;10
K. McDonough;4;0;0;8
S. Hart;5;2;9;25
R. Novack;4;0;0;8
A. Killian;2;0;0;4
M. Fitzsimmons;1;0;0;2
J. Maille;0;0;0;0
E. Kennedy;1;0;0;2
Totals;20;3;10;59
Gloversville;2;1;5;3 — 11
South High;22;17;11;9 — 59
JV: South High won.
INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 31,
THE KING'S SCHOOL 15
League: Non-league
Indian Lake-Long Lake (1-0, 2-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Kaylie Norton;0;0;0;0
Olivia Zumpano;0;1;0;3
Anna Penrose;2;0;0;4
Lacey Meacheam;0;0;0;0
Kaitlyn Cannan;2;4;2;18
Haylie Puterko;0;0;0;0
Marilla Liddle;0;0;0;0
Charlotte Liddle;0;0;0;0
Jazmine Harris;3;0;0;6
Totals;7;5;2;31
Kings School (0-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Rachel Densmore;0;0;0;0
Ana Maynard;2;0;0;4
Dakota Bellerose;0;0;0;0
Bella Hodges;1;0;0;2
Madysen Mecallum;0;0;0;0
Hannah Woodhouse;2;1;2;9
Kim Foehser;0;0;0;0
Totals;5;1;2;15
Indian/Long Lake;8;6;8;9 — 31
King's School;7;0;6;2 — 15
Other stats: Cannan (ILLL) 12 rebounds. Harris (ILLL) 8 rebounds.
WHITEHALL 63, CROWN POINT 19
League: Non-league
Whitehall (2-0, 3-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Blake Bird;5;0;4;14
Bri Eddy;1;0;0;2
Madison Gould;4;0;0;8
Ashlyn Groesbeck;4;1;1;12
Samantha Howland;7;0;0;14
Jayden Hughes;0;1;0;3
Vinna Jensen;1;0;0;2
Ava Ruby;2;0;0;4
Olivia Whiting;1;0;2;4
Totals;25;2;7;63
Crown Point
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Maddie Munson;2;0;1;5
Mazzotte;1;0;0;2
Kimball;1;1;0;5
Duprey;1;0;0;2
Lamotte;1;0;3;5
Totals;6;1;4;19
Whitehall;13;15;11;24 — 63
Crown Point;1;4;7;7 — 19
Notes: The Railroader defense was on full display, only allowing Crown Point to score five points in the first half. Whitehall (3-0) had three players score in double figures. Samantha Howland and Blake Bird scored 14. Ashlyn Groesbeck added 12.
GALWAY 38, HADLEY-LUZERNE 26
League: Non-league
Galway
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Stephanie Martin;0;0;0;0
Emma Jordan;2;0;0;4
Emma Spadaro;0;6;0;18
Hannah French;1;0;2;4
Abigail Gullett;0;0;0;0
Jillian Neahr;0;0;0;0
Grace Obrien;0;0;0;0
Julia Reedu;6;0;0;12
Emma Mariani;0;0;0;0
Totals;9;6;2;38
Hadley-Luzerne
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Anita Daley;0;0;0;0
Sarah Abbott;0;0;0;0
Gabby Mosher;2;1;1;8
Gabby Graham;0;0;0;0
Cayden Williams;2;0;0;4
Madison Lent;5;0;4;14
Leena Haskell;0;0;0;0
Totals;9;1;5;26
Galway;11;7;10;10 — 38
Hadley-Luzerne;0;9;7;10 — 26
Notes: Galway controlled all aspects of Monday night's non-league contest in Hadley-Luzerne. Emma Spadaro was efficient from the 3-point line. Julia Reedy handled the rebounding and inside scoring attack.
MAYFIELD 68, LAKE GEORGE 13
League: Non-league
Mayfield
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Cloey Dopp;11;1;0;25
Katarina Agerter;4;0;0;8
Brooke Iannuzzi;0;2;3;9
Sally Ann Agerter;0;0;2;2
Kelsey Meca;4;3;2;19
Adrianna Yuret;1;0;0;2
Isabella Capano;0;1;0;3
Totals;20;7;7;68
Lake George (0-3)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Emily Guidetti;0;1;0;3
Mikah Collier-Fisher;3;0;0;6
Lara Stanco;1;0;0;2
Aimee Ehman;1;0;0;2
Totals;5;1;0;13
Mayfield;25;18;15;10 — 68
Lake George;5;0;6;2 — 13
Other stats: K. Agerter (May) 5 rebounds. Meca (May) 5 rebounds, 3 assists. Yuret (May) 4 rebounds. Iannuzzi (May) 3 assists. Dopp (May) 2 assists. Guidetti (LG) 7 rebounds. Burke (LG) 5 rebounds. Stanco (LG) 5 rebounds.