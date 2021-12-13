ROUNDUP: Bordeaux scores 23 in Glens Falls win

GLENS FALLS 58, SCOTIA 36

League: Foothills Council

Scotia

;2P;3P;FT;TP

McGauflin;2;0;0;4

Caddle;0;0;0;0

Mia Cooper;0;0;0;0

McCarthy;3;3;4;19

Hailey Cooper;0;0;0;0

Snyder;1;0;1;3

Lorey;0;0;0;0

Nitcher;0;0;0;0

Kristel;0;1;0;3

LeMorta;1;1;2;7

Nardini;0;0;0;0

Totals;7;5;7;36

Glens Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Bordeaux;10;0;3;23

Endieveri;1;0;0;2

Gorton;0;0;0;0

Gross;0;0;1;1

Avery Hill;3;0;3;9

Hirsch;0;0;0;0

Holcomb;3;0;0;6

Addison Hill;0;0;0;0

Lunt;1;1;2;7

McTiernan;4;0;0;8

Pirozzolo;0;0;1;1

Sylvia;0;0;1;1

Totals;22;1;11;58

Scotia;7;6;8;15 — 36

Glens Falls;15;15;20;8 — 58

JOHNSTOWN 48, SCHUYLERVILLE 39

League: Foothills Council

Johnstown

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Ahern;1;0;0;2

Bermas;3;0;0;6

Chest;7;4;0;26

Wilson;3;0;8;14

Totals;14;4;8;48

Schuylerville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Eliza Barton;0;0;3;3

Sophie Bodnar;1;0;0;2

Anika Buff;0;0;3;3

Gracelyn Kilburn;0;0;1;1

Lauren King;3;0;0;6

Macey Koval;7;0;0;14

Emma McShane;3;0;0;6

Sadie Tavares;0;1;1;4

Totals;14;1;8;39

Johnstown;12;6;18;12 — 48

Schuylerville;10;8;6;15 — 39

SOUTH HIGH 59, GLOVERSVILLE 11

League: Foothills Council

Gloversville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

A. Brown;0;0;1;1

L. Chapin;0;0;0;0

A. Salvione;0;0;0;0

A. Albanse;1;0;0;2

S. Williams;0;0;0;0

A. Murphy;0;0;0;0

L. Bouchard;0;0;3;3

Z. Tesi;0;0;0;0

A. Christman;1;1;0;5

B. Dutcher;0;0;0;0

Totals;2;1;4;11

South Glens Falls (4-0, 4-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

A. Newell;0;0;0;0

B. Wolfe;3;1;1;10

K. McDonough;4;0;0;8

S. Hart;5;2;9;25

R. Novack;4;0;0;8

A. Killian;2;0;0;4

M. Fitzsimmons;1;0;0;2

J. Maille;0;0;0;0

E. Kennedy;1;0;0;2

Totals;20;3;10;59

Gloversville;2;1;5;3 — 11

South High;22;17;11;9 — 59

JV: South High won.

INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 31,

THE KING'S SCHOOL 15

League: Non-league

Indian Lake-Long Lake (1-0, 2-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kaylie Norton;0;0;0;0

Olivia Zumpano;0;1;0;3

Anna Penrose;2;0;0;4

Lacey Meacheam;0;0;0;0

Kaitlyn Cannan;2;4;2;18

Haylie Puterko;0;0;0;0

Marilla Liddle;0;0;0;0

Charlotte Liddle;0;0;0;0

Jazmine Harris;3;0;0;6

Totals;7;5;2;31

Kings School (0-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Rachel Densmore;0;0;0;0

Ana Maynard;2;0;0;4

Dakota Bellerose;0;0;0;0

Bella Hodges;1;0;0;2

Madysen Mecallum;0;0;0;0

Hannah Woodhouse;2;1;2;9

Kim Foehser;0;0;0;0

Totals;5;1;2;15

Indian/Long Lake;8;6;8;9 — 31

King's School;7;0;6;2 — 15

Other stats: Cannan (ILLL) 12 rebounds. Harris (ILLL) 8 rebounds.

WHITEHALL 63, CROWN POINT 19

League: Non-league

Whitehall (2-0, 3-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Blake Bird;5;0;4;14

Bri Eddy;1;0;0;2

Madison Gould;4;0;0;8

Ashlyn Groesbeck;4;1;1;12

Samantha Howland;7;0;0;14

Jayden Hughes;0;1;0;3

Vinna Jensen;1;0;0;2

Ava Ruby;2;0;0;4

Olivia Whiting;1;0;2;4

Totals;25;2;7;63

Crown Point

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Maddie Munson;2;0;1;5

Mazzotte;1;0;0;2

Kimball;1;1;0;5

Duprey;1;0;0;2

Lamotte;1;0;3;5

Totals;6;1;4;19

Whitehall;13;15;11;24 — 63

Crown Point;1;4;7;7 — 19

Notes: The Railroader defense was on full display, only allowing Crown Point to score five points in the first half. Whitehall (3-0) had three players score in double figures. Samantha Howland and Blake Bird scored 14. Ashlyn Groesbeck added 12.

GALWAY 38, HADLEY-LUZERNE 26

League: Non-league

Galway

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Stephanie Martin;0;0;0;0

Emma Jordan;2;0;0;4

Emma Spadaro;0;6;0;18

Hannah French;1;0;2;4

Abigail Gullett;0;0;0;0

Jillian Neahr;0;0;0;0

Grace Obrien;0;0;0;0

Julia Reedu;6;0;0;12

Emma Mariani;0;0;0;0

Totals;9;6;2;38

Hadley-Luzerne

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Anita Daley;0;0;0;0

Sarah Abbott;0;0;0;0

Gabby Mosher;2;1;1;8

Gabby Graham;0;0;0;0

Cayden Williams;2;0;0;4

Madison Lent;5;0;4;14

Leena Haskell;0;0;0;0

Totals;9;1;5;26

Galway;11;7;10;10 — 38

Hadley-Luzerne;0;9;7;10 — 26

Notes: Galway controlled all aspects of Monday night's non-league contest in Hadley-Luzerne. Emma Spadaro was efficient from the 3-point line. Julia Reedy handled the rebounding and inside scoring attack.

MAYFIELD 68, LAKE GEORGE 13

League: Non-league

Mayfield

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Cloey Dopp;11;1;0;25

Katarina Agerter;4;0;0;8

Brooke Iannuzzi;0;2;3;9

Sally Ann Agerter;0;0;2;2

Kelsey Meca;4;3;2;19

Adrianna Yuret;1;0;0;2

Isabella Capano;0;1;0;3

Totals;20;7;7;68

Lake George (0-3)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Emily Guidetti;0;1;0;3

Mikah Collier-Fisher;3;0;0;6

Lara Stanco;1;0;0;2

Aimee Ehman;1;0;0;2

Totals;5;1;0;13

Mayfield;25;18;15;10 — 68

Lake George;5;0;6;2 — 13

Other stats: K. Agerter (May) 5 rebounds. Meca (May) 5 rebounds, 3 assists. Yuret (May) 4 rebounds. Iannuzzi (May) 3 assists. Dopp (May) 2 assists. Guidetti (LG) 7 rebounds. Burke (LG) 5 rebounds. Stanco (LG) 5 rebounds.

