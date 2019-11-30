WARRENSBURG 66, GALWAY 43
Mike Beson Tournament — Championship Game
Warrensburg (2-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Hope Boland 7 1 3 20
Abbigale Cheney 1 0 0 2
Abigail Ranous 9 0 0 18
Olivia Frazier 2 0 0 4
Aubrey Ranous 7 0 0 14
Audrey Steves 1 0 0 2
Tenisha Tyrell 3 0 0 6
Jordan Barker 0 0 0 0
Kaylee Olden 0 0 0 0
Ann Prosser 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 3 66
Galway (1-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Izzy Mancini 0 0 1 1
Emma Spadaro 2 2 0 10
Hannah French 0 0 0 0
Ryan Ripepi 3 0 0 6
Grace O’Brien 1 0 0 2
Kim Martin 2 0 0 4
Rachel Wnuk 0 0 0 0
Aila Bishop 0 0 4 4
Julia Reedy 4 0 0 8
Morgan Drouin 4 0 0 8
Madison DePres 0 0 0 0
Totals 16 2 5 43
Warrensburg 21 10 23 12 — 66
Galway 4 10 12 17 — 43
Other stats: Tyrell (War) 10 rebounds. Ranous, Aubrey (War) 10 rebounds. Ranous, Abigail (War) 9 rebounds, 4 assists. Boland (War) 5 assists.
Notes: Warrensburg won the Mike Beson Memorial Tournament at Saratoga Catholic. Hope Boland was named tournament MVP and Abigail Ranous was named to the All-Tourney Team.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 42,
LOUDENVILLE CHRISTIAN 35
Spa Catholic Beson Tourney
Loudenville Christian (0-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Maggie Temple 1 0 2 4
Ellie Foote 1 0 1 3
Victoria Ralston 0 2 0 6
Skyler Householder 4 2 4 18
Abbey Woods 2 0 0 4
Totals 8 4 7 35
Saratoga Catholic (1-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Katie Cronin 0 0 0 0
Lauren Maher 3 0 0 6
Ashley Upson 4 0 1 9
Ryleigh Dempsey 5 0 3 13
Annie Naughton 0 0 0 0
Ria Walsh 0 0 1 1
Megan Cornell 1 1 3 8
Grace O’Reilly 0 0 0 0
Molly O’Reilly 2 0 1 5
Faith McKenna 0 0 0 0
Emy Murray 0 0 0 0
Maya Turcotte 0 0 0 0
Totals 15 1 9 42
L. Christian 8 9 13 5 — 35
Spa Catholic 8 12 7 15 — 42
Other stats: Dempsey (SCC) 11 rebounds. Maher (SCC) 8 rebounds. Naughton (SCC) 6 rebounds. Upson (SCC) 4 assists. G, O’Reilly (SCC) 2 assists. Ria Walsh 4 steals.
