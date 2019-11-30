{{featured_button_text}}

WARRENSBURG 66, GALWAY 43

Mike Beson Tournament — Championship Game

Warrensburg (2-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Hope Boland 7 1 3 20

Abbigale Cheney 1 0 0 2

Abigail Ranous 9 0 0 18

Olivia Frazier 2 0 0 4

Aubrey Ranous 7 0 0 14

Audrey Steves 1 0 0 2

Tenisha Tyrell 3 0 0 6

Jordan Barker 0 0 0 0

Kaylee Olden 0 0 0 0

Ann Prosser 0 0 0 0

Totals 30 1 3 66

Galway (1-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Izzy Mancini 0 0 1 1

Emma Spadaro 2 2 0 10

Hannah French 0 0 0 0

Ryan Ripepi 3 0 0 6

Grace O’Brien 1 0 0 2

Kim Martin 2 0 0 4

Rachel Wnuk 0 0 0 0

Aila Bishop 0 0 4 4

Julia Reedy 4 0 0 8

Morgan Drouin 4 0 0 8

Madison DePres 0 0 0 0

Totals 16 2 5 43

Warrensburg 21 10 23 12 — 66

Galway 4 10 12 17 — 43

Other stats: Tyrell (War) 10 rebounds. Ranous, Aubrey (War) 10 rebounds. Ranous, Abigail (War) 9 rebounds, 4 assists. Boland (War) 5 assists.

Notes: Warrensburg won the Mike Beson Memorial Tournament at Saratoga Catholic. Hope Boland was named tournament MVP and Abigail Ranous was named to the All-Tourney Team.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 42,

LOUDENVILLE CHRISTIAN 35

Spa Catholic Beson Tourney

Loudenville Christian (0-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Maggie Temple 1 0 2 4

Ellie Foote 1 0 1 3

Victoria Ralston 0 2 0 6

Skyler Householder 4 2 4 18

Abbey Woods 2 0 0 4

Totals 8 4 7 35

Saratoga Catholic (1-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Katie Cronin 0 0 0 0

Lauren Maher 3 0 0 6

Ashley Upson 4 0 1 9

Ryleigh Dempsey 5 0 3 13

Annie Naughton 0 0 0 0

Ria Walsh 0 0 1 1

Megan Cornell 1 1 3 8

Grace O’Reilly 0 0 0 0

Molly O’Reilly 2 0 1 5

Faith McKenna 0 0 0 0

Emy Murray 0 0 0 0

Maya Turcotte 0 0 0 0

Totals 15 1 9 42

L. Christian 8 9 13 5 — 35

Spa Catholic 8 12 7 15 — 42

Other stats: Dempsey (SCC) 11 rebounds. Maher (SCC) 8 rebounds. Naughton (SCC) 6 rebounds. Upson (SCC) 4 assists. G, O’Reilly (SCC) 2 assists. Ria Walsh 4 steals.

