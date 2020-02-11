Roundup: Big third quarter lifts Horses; Bulldogs also win

Eliza Barton scored 12 points and Amanda Pflieger added 10 as Schuylerville beat Glens Falls on its Senior Night. South High also won, improving to 9-5 in Foothills play.
SCHUYLERVILLE 51, GLENS FALLS 42
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Gianna Endieveri 0 0 1 1
Clara Avery 0 0 2 2
Ashley Bordeaux 2 1 4 11
Lexi Cutter 2 0 3 7
Haylee Girard 2 0 2 6
Vivian Bayle 1 0 0 2
Aliza Williams 1 0 1 3
Avery Hill 3 0 4 10
Totals 11 1 17 42
Schuylerville
2P 3P FT TP
Amanda Pflieger 2 2 0 10
Eliza Barton 5 0 2 12
Lauren King 1 0 0 2
Macey Koval 3 0 1 7
Makylee Haviland 2 0 0 4
Molly Vianese 0 2 2 8
Anya Vautrin 4 0 0 8
Totals 17 4 5 51
Glens Falls 10 12 9 11 — 42
Schuylerville 12 7 22 10 — 51
JV: Schuylerville won.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 55, SCOTIA 51
League: Foothills Council
South Glens Falls (9-5, 10-8)
2P 3P FT TP
Hannah Breen 0 3 0 9
Jorgesen 0 0 0 0
Haley Breen 1 0 2 4
Hart 3 4 2 20
Robarge 4 1 4 15
Lanfear 2 0 1 5
McDonough 1 0 0 2
Rafferty 0 0 0 0
Davis 0 0 0 0
King 0 0 0 0
Totals 11 8 9 55
Scotia
2P 3P FT TP
Geniti 0 1 0 3
Corker 4 5 2 25
Nichter 1 2 0 8
Cenzano 2 0 5 9
Crounse 2 0 0 4
Charnews 1 0 0 2
Totals 10 8 7 51
South High 14 14 14 13 — 55
Scotia 9 12 12 18 — 51
JV: South High won.
JOHNSTOWN 51, HUDSON FALLS 43
League: Foothills Council
Johnstown
2P 3P FT TP
Wilson 2 0 6 10
Lee 4 1 6 17
Sasaki 4 0 1 9
VanWalker 1 1 1 6
Tesi 3 1 0 9
Totals 14 3 14 51
Hudson Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Ashlyn Hutchinson 1 0 0 2
Danielle Hogan 2 0 1 5
Brinley Inglee 6 2 7 25
Mikayla Varney 1 1 0 5
Madison Phillips 3 0 0 6
Totals 13 3 8 43
Johnstown 12 12 15 12 — 51
Hudson Falls 12 9 11 11 — 43
JV: Hudson Falls won.
LAKE GEORGE 31, HADLEY-LUZERNE 27
League: Adirondack League
Lake George
2P 3P FT TP
Ava Pushor 1 0 0 2
Mikayla Duffy 6 0 5 17
Emma Abrantes 1 0 0 2
Gabby Marchello 1 0 0 2
Mara Knoop 0 2 2 8
Caroline Campbell 0 0 0 0
Aimee Ehmann 0 0 0 0
Casey Burbo 0 0 0 0
Alivia Dean 0 0 0 0
Totals 9 2 7 31
Hadley-Luzerne
2P 3P FT TP
Gabby Mosher 1 0 0 2
Kaylee Goman 0 0 0 0
Jordanna Kenny 4 0 2 10
Serena Goman 3 0 0 6
Madison Lent 1 0 1 3
Elaina Diamond 2 0 0 4
Kayla Kenny 0 0 0 0
Charlotte Sanchez 0 0 0 0
Totals 11 0 3 25
Lake George 6 9 9 7 — 31
Hadley-Luzerne 8 8 5 6 — 27
Other stats: Pushor (LG) 10 rebounds. Duffy (LG) 8 rebounds. Knoop/Abrantes (LG) 5 rebounds. J.Kenny (HL) 17 rebounds. K.Kenny (HL) 8 rebounds. Diamond (HL) 9 rebounds.
Notes: Charlotte Sanchez made her first career start on Senior Night and scored on a 13-foot jump shot to open the first quarter. Freshman Jordanna Kenny recorded her first double-double.
NORTH WARREN 49, FORT ANN 30
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann
2P 3P FT TP
Sarah Paige 1 0 2 4
Faith Lehoisky 6 1 0 15
Angel Aretere 0 0 0 0
Riley Echeandio 0 0 0 0
Brooke Wright 0 0 0 0
Shaye Meschino 0 0 0 0
Natalie Cody 2 0 0 4
Mary Hernandez 2 0 3 7
Emily Vega 0 0 0 0
Melisa Vega 0 0 0 0
Totals 11 1 5 30
North Warren
2P 3P FT TP
Megan Bruno 1 0 0 2
Lauren Monroe 2 0 4 8
Jodi Bartlett 1 1 0 5
Kaitlyn Kramar 4 3 0 17
Holly Perry 1 0 0 2
Grace Glascock 0 0 0 0
Dani Kersey 0 0 0 0
Nicole Buckman 1 2 1 9
Jasmina Brown 0 0 0 0
Tia Buttino 3 0 0 6
Kiki LaGuerre 0 0 0 0
Totals 13 6 5 49
Fort Ann 10 5 12 3 — 30
North Warren 5 16 11 17 — 49