Roundup: Big third quarter lifts Horses; Bulldogs also win
0 comments
agate

Roundup: Big third quarter lifts Horses; Bulldogs also win

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Girls Basketball: Glens Falls at Schuylerville

Schuylerville's Amanda Pflieger (2) tries to get off a shot as she dirves the baseline during Monday's girls basketball game against Glens Falls.

 Greg Brownell,

Eliza Barton scored 12 points and Amanda Pflieger added 10 as Schuylerville beat Glens Falls on its Senior Night. South High also won, improving to 9-5 in Foothills play.

SCHUYLERVILLE 51, GLENS FALLS 42

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Gianna Endieveri 0 0 1 1

Clara Avery 0 0 2 2

Ashley Bordeaux 2 1 4 11

Lexi Cutter 2 0 3 7

Haylee Girard 2 0 2 6

Vivian Bayle 1 0 0 2

Aliza Williams 1 0 1 3

Avery Hill 3 0 4 10

Totals 11 1 17 42

Schuylerville

2P 3P FT TP

Amanda Pflieger 2 2 0 10

Eliza Barton 5 0 2 12

Lauren King 1 0 0 2

Macey Koval 3 0 1 7

Makylee Haviland 2 0 0 4

Molly Vianese 0 2 2 8

Anya Vautrin 4 0 0 8

Totals 17 4 5 51

Glens Falls 10 12 9 11 — 42

Schuylerville 12 7 22 10 — 51

JV: Schuylerville won.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 55, SCOTIA 51

League: Foothills Council

South Glens Falls (9-5, 10-8)

2P 3P FT TP

Hannah Breen 0 3 0 9

Jorgesen 0 0 0 0

Haley Breen 1 0 2 4

Hart 3 4 2 20

Robarge 4 1 4 15

Lanfear 2 0 1 5

McDonough 1 0 0 2

Rafferty 0 0 0 0

Davis 0 0 0 0

King 0 0 0 0

Totals 11 8 9 55

Scotia

2P 3P FT TP

Geniti 0 1 0 3

Corker 4 5 2 25

Nichter 1 2 0 8

Cenzano 2 0 5 9

Crounse 2 0 0 4

Charnews 1 0 0 2

Totals 10 8 7 51

South High 14 14 14 13 — 55

Scotia 9 12 12 18 — 51

JV: South High won.

JOHNSTOWN 51, HUDSON FALLS 43

League: Foothills Council

Johnstown

2P 3P FT TP

Wilson 2 0 6 10

Lee 4 1 6 17

Sasaki 4 0 1 9

VanWalker 1 1 1 6

Tesi 3 1 0 9

Totals 14 3 14 51

Hudson Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Ashlyn Hutchinson 1 0 0 2

Danielle Hogan 2 0 1 5

Brinley Inglee 6 2 7 25

Mikayla Varney 1 1 0 5

Madison Phillips 3 0 0 6

Totals 13 3 8 43

Johnstown 12 12 15 12 — 51

Hudson Falls 12 9 11 11 — 43

JV: Hudson Falls won.

LAKE GEORGE 31, HADLEY-LUZERNE 27

League: Adirondack League

Lake George

2P 3P FT TP

Ava Pushor 1 0 0 2

Mikayla Duffy 6 0 5 17

Emma Abrantes 1 0 0 2

Gabby Marchello 1 0 0 2

Mara Knoop 0 2 2 8

Caroline Campbell 0 0 0 0

Aimee Ehmann 0 0 0 0

Casey Burbo 0 0 0 0

Alivia Dean 0 0 0 0

Totals 9 2 7 31

Hadley-Luzerne

2P 3P FT TP

Gabby Mosher 1 0 0 2

Kaylee Goman 0 0 0 0

Jordanna Kenny 4 0 2 10

Serena Goman 3 0 0 6

Madison Lent 1 0 1 3

Elaina Diamond 2 0 0 4

Kayla Kenny 0 0 0 0

Charlotte Sanchez 0 0 0 0

Totals 11 0 3 25

Lake George 6 9 9 7 — 31

Hadley-Luzerne 8 8 5 6 — 27

Other stats: Pushor (LG) 10 rebounds. Duffy (LG) 8 rebounds. Knoop/Abrantes (LG) 5 rebounds. J.Kenny (HL) 17 rebounds. K.Kenny (HL) 8 rebounds. Diamond (HL) 9 rebounds.

Notes: Charlotte Sanchez made her first career start on Senior Night and scored on a 13-foot jump shot to open the first quarter. Freshman Jordanna Kenny recorded her first double-double.

NORTH WARREN 49, FORT ANN 30

League: Adirondack League

Fort Ann

2P 3P FT TP

Sarah Paige 1 0 2 4

Faith Lehoisky 6 1 0 15

Angel Aretere 0 0 0 0

Riley Echeandio 0 0 0 0

Brooke Wright 0 0 0 0

Shaye Meschino 0 0 0 0

Natalie Cody 2 0 0 4

Mary Hernandez 2 0 3 7

Emily Vega 0 0 0 0

Melisa Vega 0 0 0 0

Totals 11 1 5 30

North Warren

2P 3P FT TP

Megan Bruno 1 0 0 2

Lauren Monroe 2 0 4 8

Jodi Bartlett 1 1 0 5

Kaitlyn Kramar 4 3 0 17

Holly Perry 1 0 0 2

Grace Glascock 0 0 0 0

Dani Kersey 0 0 0 0

Nicole Buckman 1 2 1 9

Jasmina Brown 0 0 0 0

Tia Buttino 3 0 0 6

Kiki LaGuerre 0 0 0 0

Totals 13 6 5 49

Fort Ann 10 5 12 3 — 30

North Warren 5 16 11 17 — 49

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News