ROUNDUP: Bascom, Chadwick lead Granville past Argyle; Greenwich wins big

Lauren Bascom netted 12 points and Jordan Chadwick added 10 to lead the Granville girls basketball team to a 52-33 Adirondack League victory over Argyle.

The Golden Horde improved to 1-2 with the win.

Kylee Humiston led Argyle (0-2) with a game-high 22 points and eight rebounds.

GREENWICH 91, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 16: Norah Niesz poured in 27 points and Brooke Kuzmich added 24 to power Greenwich past B-NL.

Reegan Mullen chipped in with 14 points for the Witches.

MECHANICVILLE 50, CAMBRIDGE 46: Cambridge battled back from a 32-19 halftime deficit to take a four-point lead in the fourth quarter, but the Red Raiders prevailed.

Schuylar Nolan led Cambridge (1-2) with 18 points and six steals. Samantha Crandall added 14 points and Tristann Crandall finished with nine.

Allie Kenyon scored six of her 17 points in the final period as Mechanicville (2-1) pulled out the win.

TAMARAC 81, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 14: Addison Whitbeck scored five points as Spa Catholic fell to Tamarac in Wasaren League play.

Kayla Beaudoin led the the Bengals with 19 points and Emily Film added 17.

EMMA WILLARD 46, HOOSIC VALLEY 29: Audrey Shields scored a game-high 29 points to lead the Jesters past Hoosic Valley. Kaylee Smith led Valley with 11 points.

HARTFORD 51, FORT ANN 15: Alawnah Dunda scored 16 points Tuesday night to lead Hartford past Fort Ann in Adirondack League action.

Cailin Severance and McKenzie Johnson each added eight points for the Tanagers, who improved to 2-0.

Angel Aratare led the Cardinals (0-3) with 12 points, including two half-court buzzer-beaters for six of them.