 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Balanced Glens Falls tops Warrensburg
0 comments
agate

ROUNDUP: Balanced Glens Falls tops Warrensburg

From the Prep Roundup: Tuesday's stories, photos, game reports and news series
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Glens Falls jumped out to a 16-4 lead after the first quarter and cruised to its third win in three tries. Gabby McFarren's 15-point effort led the way as Hartford defeated Salem.

GLENS FALLS 52,
WARRENSBURG 19

League: Warren County league

Glens Falls (3-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Gianna Endieveri;4;1;0;11

Ashley Bordeaux;2;0;1;5

Paige Sylvia;0;2;0;6

Haylee Girard;1;0;3;5

Frances McTiernan;3;1;1;10

Aliza Williams;0;0;0;0

Vivian Bayle;4;0;1;9

Avery Hill;2;0;2;6

Totals;16;4;8;52

Warrensburg (1-4)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Abby Cheney;1;0;0;2

Olivia Frazier;2;0;0;4

Karla Sherman;1;0;0;2

Sara Langworthy;1;0;3;5

Hope Sherman;2;0;0;4

Tatania Tyrell;1;0;0;2

Totals;8;0;3;19

Glens Falls;16;16;9;11 — 52

Warrens.;4;0;10;5 — 19

HARTFORD 40, SALEM 35

League: Washington County league

Hartford

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Gabby McFarren;4;1;4;15

Alawnah Dunda;1;0;0;2

Karlee Nims;7;0;5;19

Isabelle French;1;0;2;4

Totals;13;1;11;40

Salem

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Blake Riche;1;0;0;2

Katy Sweenor;1;0;0;2

Amber Terry;4;0;10;18

Sierra Phillips;2;0;0;4

MaryKate McPhee;4;0;1;9

Totals;12;0;11;35

Hartford;6;6;16;12 — 40

Salem;10;12;3;10 — 35

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News