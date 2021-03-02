ROUNDUP: Balanced Glens Falls tops Warrensburg

Glens Falls jumped out to a 16-4 lead after the first quarter and cruised to its third win in three tries. Gabby McFarren's 15-point effort led the way as Hartford defeated Salem.
GLENS FALLS 52,
WARRENSBURG 19
League: Warren County league
Glens Falls (3-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Gianna Endieveri;4;1;0;11
Ashley Bordeaux;2;0;1;5
Paige Sylvia;0;2;0;6
Haylee Girard;1;0;3;5
Frances McTiernan;3;1;1;10
Aliza Williams;0;0;0;0
Vivian Bayle;4;0;1;9
Avery Hill;2;0;2;6
Totals;16;4;8;52
Warrensburg (1-4)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Abby Cheney;1;0;0;2
Olivia Frazier;2;0;0;4
Karla Sherman;1;0;0;2
Sara Langworthy;1;0;3;5
Hope Sherman;2;0;0;4
Tatania Tyrell;1;0;0;2
Totals;8;0;3;19
Glens Falls;16;16;9;11 — 52
Warrens.;4;0;10;5 — 19
HARTFORD 40, SALEM 35
League: Washington County league
Hartford
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Gabby McFarren;4;1;4;15
Alawnah Dunda;1;0;0;2
Karlee Nims;7;0;5;19
Isabelle French;1;0;2;4
Totals;13;1;11;40
Salem
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Blake Riche;1;0;0;2
Katy Sweenor;1;0;0;2
Amber Terry;4;0;10;18
Sierra Phillips;2;0;0;4
MaryKate McPhee;4;0;1;9
Totals;12;0;11;35
Hartford;6;6;16;12 — 40
Salem;10;12;3;10 — 35
