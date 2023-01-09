ROUNDUP: Balanced attack leads Hudson Falls to victory

Mya Nolan led a balanced attack with 11 points as Hudson Falls beat Scotia 42-34 in a Foothills Council girls basketball game on Monday night.

Seneca Williamson scored nine points and Abigail Bigelow scored six for the Tigers, who stretched their lead to 32-22 with a 13-9 third quarter. Five other players contributed points.

Kara McCarthy scored 15 points and Sierra O’Malley added 10 for Scotia.

SOUTH HIGH 49, AMSTERDAM 31: Kate McDonough was the game’s top scorer with 16 points as the Bulldogs beat Amsterdam to improve to 6-0 in Foothills Council play (9-2 overall).

Jordan Wolfe finished with 10 points and Jade Maille had six. Annika Fedullo led the Rams with nine points.

The Bulldogs pulled ahead 11-5 in the first quarter but didn’t put the game away until they outscored Amsterdam 13-6 in the final quarter.

QUEENSBURY 71, GLOVERSVILLE 12: Four players scored in double figures as the Spartans cruised to victory.

Kayla Zehr (16 points), Shea Canavan (14), Elizabeth Rowley (12) and Dyllan Ray (11) led the way for Queensbury. Aislynn Dixon recorded nine points.

Zoie Tesi had 10 points for Gloversville.

CORINTH 64, GALWAY 19: Emily Dingmon’s triple-double of 19 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists helped the Tomahawks score a non-league win. Dingmon also had six steals.

Whitney Cameron finished with 17 points, five assists and four steals for Corinth (9-1). Taylor Stone recorded 10 points and Alexis Crossman and Riley Dumas had eight points each.

Anna Spadaro and Grace O’Brien had six points each for Galway.

BOLTON 68, FORT ANN 33: Jadynn Egloff scored a game-high 25 points and the Eagles jumped out to a big early lead to beat the Cardinals in a non-league affair.

Maille Kelley netted 20 points for Bolton (6-2). Ila Hubert contributed seven points and Jane Pfau finished with six.

Angel Aratare’s nine-point night led Fort Ann. Brooke Wright had six points.

SCHROON LAKE 62, HARTFORD 37: Brittany Mieras scored 13 points and Dakota Cutting and Saige Shauqhnessy had 11 each as the Wildcats won a non-leaguer.

Mckenzie Johnson topped the Tanagers’ scoring with 13 points. Cailin Severance finished eight eight points and Cassandra Wade added seven.

