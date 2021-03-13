ROUNDUP: Baker's free throws give Bolton a victory

Maria Baker's free throws with no time left gave Bolton a victory over Hadley-Luzerne on Saturday. Katelyn VanAuken finished with 22 to lead Bolton; Kayla Kenny was top scorer for Hadley-Luzerne with 19 points.
Stillwater was a winner over Schuylerville.
BOLTON 46, HADLEY-LUZERNE 45
League: Warren County league
Bolton
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jadyn Eglofi;1;0;0;2
Katelyn VanAuken;6;1;7;22
Skyler Scott;1;0;0;2
Jane Trowbridge;0;0;0;0
Haven Varney;0;0;0;0
Ella Moscou;0;0;0;0
Bailey Williams;0;0;0;0
Maria Baker;5;0;3;13
Ella Hubert;2;1;0;7
Totals;15;2;10;46
Hadley-Luzerne
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Sarah Abbott;1;0;0;2
Gabby Graham;1;0;0;2
Jordanna Kenny;3;1;2;11
Cayden Williams;0;0;0;0
Serena Goman;3;0;0;6
Madison Lent;1;0;3;5
Leena Haskell;0;0;0;0
Kayla Kenny;6;2;1;19
Brianna Bradway;0;0;0;0
Totals;15;3;6;45
Bolton;16;4;8;18 — 46
Hadley-Luzerne;11;10;13;11 — 45
Notes: Kayla Kenny's free throw put the Eagles ahead with 22 seconds remaining. At the other end, Bolton's Maria Baker pulled down a rebound and was fouled just as the buzzer sounded. The final foul put Hadley-Luzerne over the limit for the quarter. With all players on the sideline with no time on the clock, Baker made both free throws to win the game.
STILLWATER 52, SCHUYLERVILLE 35
League: Saratoga County league
Schuylerville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Pflieger;3;0;0;6
King;5;0;0;10
Vianese;0;1;0;3
Koval;3;0;3;9
Kilburn;1;0;2;4
Totals;12;1;5;32
Stillwater (8-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jayce Williams;2;0;5;9
Trinity Cutler;5;0;1;11
Molly Sheehan;1;3;0;11
Marley Mueller;4;0;11;19
Riley O'Brien;1;0;0;2
Totals;13;3;17;52
Schuylerville;7;6;9;13 — 35
Stillwater;9;12;19;12 — 52
Notes: On Senior night, the trio of Trinity Cutler, Molly Sheehan and Marley Mueller led the Warriors past Schuylerville to improve to 8-2 on the season. Mueller led all scorers with 19. Molly Sheehan contributed 11 with 3 3's, while Trinity Cutler totaled 11 points.