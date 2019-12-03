{{featured_button_text}}

BOLTON 42, FORT ANN 34

League: Non-league

Bolton (0-0, 1-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

K. VanAuken;4;0;6;14

M. Baker;6;0;8;20

S. Scott;0;0;0;0

J. Trowbridge;0;0;0;0

H. Varney;0;0;0;0

J. Pfau;2;1;1;8

S. McGarr;0;0;0;0

A. Mcgarr;0;0;0;0

Totals;12;1;15;42

Fort Ann (0-0, 1-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Sarah Paige;4;0;5;13

Faith Lehoisky;4;0;0;8

Angel Aratare;0;0;1;1

Riley Echeandia;1;0;0;2

Brooke Wright;0;0;0;0

Shaye Meschino;0;0;0;0

Natalie Cody;1;0;0;2

Mirian Hernandez;1;0;6;8

Emily Vega;0;0;0;0

Melissa Vega;0;0;0;0

Totals;11;0;12;34

Bolton;10;11;12;9 — 42

Fort Ann;5;7;6;16 — 34

Other stats: Paige (FA) 8 rebounds. Aratare (FA) 7 rebounds.

QUEENSBURY 81, SCHUYLERVILLE 19

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury (1-0, 1-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Meghan O'Connor;1;0;0;2

Ali Wallace;0;0;1;1

Brigid Duffy;5;0;0;10

Hailey Ballard;6;0;1;13

Mirabelle Ross;2;2;0;10

Kelsey Zehr;1;0;1;3

Shea Murray;1;0;0;2

Abby Doin;2;3;1;14

Fiona Hunt;1;0;0;2

Cassidy Ray;4;0;0;8

Hope Sullivan;3;2;4;16

Totals;26;7;8;81

Schuylerville (0-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Eliza Barton;1;0;1;3

Lauren King;3;0;1;7

Macey Koval;1;0;0;2

Sadie Tavares;2;0;0;4

Anya Vautrin;1;0;1;3

Totals;8;0;3;19

Queensbury;17;21;27;16 — 81

Schuylerville;8;4;4;3 — 19

JV: Queenbury won.

Notes: Queensbury had 28 steals.

GREENWICH 62, WHITEHALL 19

League: Non-league

Greenwich (0-0, 1-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

A Rojas;2;0;0;4

I Solen;1;0;0;2

Molly Brophy;9;1;7;28

M Nisz;2;1;0;7

Tessa Mirrill;5;0;0;10

I Lory;2;0;0;4

L Cederstron;0;0;0;0

O Strope;1;0;0;2

M Lemy;1;0;1;3

M Brophy;1;0;0;2

D Skiff;0;0;0;0

Totals;24;2;8;62

Whitehall (0-0, 0-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Abbi Baker;1;0;0;2

Blake Bird;3;0;2;8

Zoe Eggleston;0;1;0;3

Madison Gould;0;0;0;0

Ashlyn Groesbeck;0;0;0;0

Amelia Lyng;0;0;0;0

Kyrie Smith;2;0;0;4

Riley West;0;0;0;0

Olivia Whiting;1;0;0;2

Totals;7;1;2;19

Greenwich;13;18;13;18 — 62

Whitehall;4;5;5;5 — 19

JV: Greenwich won.

Notes: Greenwich took early control, capping off a good first half with a 10-point explosion in last two minutes of the half for a 22-point lead. Greenwich was lead by Molly Brophy, who scored a game-high 28 points. Eight other Greenwich players scored.

