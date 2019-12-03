BOLTON 42, FORT ANN 34
League: Non-league
Bolton (0-0, 1-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
K. VanAuken;4;0;6;14
M. Baker;6;0;8;20
S. Scott;0;0;0;0
J. Trowbridge;0;0;0;0
H. Varney;0;0;0;0
J. Pfau;2;1;1;8
S. McGarr;0;0;0;0
A. Mcgarr;0;0;0;0
Totals;12;1;15;42
Fort Ann (0-0, 1-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Sarah Paige;4;0;5;13
Faith Lehoisky;4;0;0;8
Angel Aratare;0;0;1;1
Riley Echeandia;1;0;0;2
Brooke Wright;0;0;0;0
Shaye Meschino;0;0;0;0
Natalie Cody;1;0;0;2
Mirian Hernandez;1;0;6;8
Emily Vega;0;0;0;0
Melissa Vega;0;0;0;0
Totals;11;0;12;34
Bolton;10;11;12;9 — 42
Fort Ann;5;7;6;16 — 34
Other stats: Paige (FA) 8 rebounds. Aratare (FA) 7 rebounds.
QUEENSBURY 81, SCHUYLERVILLE 19
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury (1-0, 1-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Meghan O'Connor;1;0;0;2
Ali Wallace;0;0;1;1
Brigid Duffy;5;0;0;10
Hailey Ballard;6;0;1;13
Mirabelle Ross;2;2;0;10
Kelsey Zehr;1;0;1;3
Shea Murray;1;0;0;2
Abby Doin;2;3;1;14
Fiona Hunt;1;0;0;2
Cassidy Ray;4;0;0;8
Hope Sullivan;3;2;4;16
Totals;26;7;8;81
You have free articles remaining.
Schuylerville (0-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Eliza Barton;1;0;1;3
Lauren King;3;0;1;7
Macey Koval;1;0;0;2
Sadie Tavares;2;0;0;4
Anya Vautrin;1;0;1;3
Totals;8;0;3;19
Queensbury;17;21;27;16 — 81
Schuylerville;8;4;4;3 — 19
JV: Queenbury won.
Notes: Queensbury had 28 steals.
GREENWICH 62, WHITEHALL 19
League: Non-league
Greenwich (0-0, 1-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
A Rojas;2;0;0;4
I Solen;1;0;0;2
Molly Brophy;9;1;7;28
M Nisz;2;1;0;7
Tessa Mirrill;5;0;0;10
I Lory;2;0;0;4
L Cederstron;0;0;0;0
O Strope;1;0;0;2
M Lemy;1;0;1;3
M Brophy;1;0;0;2
D Skiff;0;0;0;0
Totals;24;2;8;62
Whitehall (0-0, 0-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Abbi Baker;1;0;0;2
Blake Bird;3;0;2;8
Zoe Eggleston;0;1;0;3
Madison Gould;0;0;0;0
Ashlyn Groesbeck;0;0;0;0
Amelia Lyng;0;0;0;0
Kyrie Smith;2;0;0;4
Riley West;0;0;0;0
Olivia Whiting;1;0;0;2
Totals;7;1;2;19
Greenwich;13;18;13;18 — 62
Whitehall;4;5;5;5 — 19
JV: Greenwich won.
Notes: Greenwich took early control, capping off a good first half with a 10-point explosion in last two minutes of the half for a 22-point lead. Greenwich was lead by Molly Brophy, who scored a game-high 28 points. Eight other Greenwich players scored.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.