Roundup: Baker, Pfau lead Bolton past Wells

BOLTON 64, WELLS 38
League: MVAC
Wells
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Madeline Braunius;2;0;1;5
Alexis Brooks;5;0;1;11
Isabel Simole;0;0;0;0
Maygan Robinson;3;0;0;6
Jocelyn Scribner;3;0;0;6
Brianne Purchase;1;0;0;2
Keara O'Rourke;4;0;0;8
Totals;18;0;2;38
Bolton (4-0, 6-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Kirsten Gollhofer;0;0;0;0
Kate Van Auken;2;0;4;8
Jane Pfau;1;5;1;18
Maria Baker;11;2;0;28
Jane Trowbridge;2;0;0;4
Haven Varney;0;0;0;0
Sarah McGarr;2;0;0;4
Shaye Jennings;1;0;0;2
Alysha McGarr;0;0;0;0
Totals;19;7;5;64
Wells;2;6;16;14 — 38
Bolton;19;10;27;8 — 64
Notes: Freshmen Jane Pfau played a strong defensive game. Alysha Mcgarr and Kate Van Auken did a great job of the defensive rebounding. Maria Baker scored all 28 of her points in three quarters.
GREENWICH 67, CORINTH 44
League: Non-league
Greenwich
;2P;3P;FT;TP
A Rojas;5;3;1;20
I Solan;2;0;2;6
Molly Brophy;4;0;7;15
N Niosz;1;1;0;5
T Merrill;1;0;0;2
I Cary;0;0;0;0
L Cederstrom;1;0;0;2
O Strope;3;0;0;6
M Carney;1;0;0;2
D Skiff;2;0;2;6
M Brophy;0;1;0;3
Totals;20;5;12;67
Corinth
;2P;3P;FT;TP
A Carney;3;0;2;8
O Mann;0;0;0;0
E Dingmon;0;0;3;3
M Dockum;5;0;1;11
A Parnell;2;0;1;5
A Robarge;0;1;0;3
M DeLisle;3;2;2;14
A Abbatantuono;0;0;0;0
Totals;13;3;9;44
Greenwich;24;13;20;10 — 67
Corinth;10;11;8;15 — 44
Other stats: Dockum (Cor) 12 rebounds. Dingmon (Cor) 9 rebounds, 4 assists. Parnell (Cor) 8 rebounds.
JV: Greenwich won.
RAVENA 51, SCHUYLERVILLE 40
League: Non-league
Ravena
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Waddingham;1;0;1;3
Engel;2;0;4;8
Vanderzee;9;0;2;20
Reville;1;0;0;2
Deluca;1;0;0;2
Hotalim;0;1;3;6
Ware-Salazar;1;0;0;2
Sanderson;1;1;3;8
Totals;16;2;13;51
Schuylerville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Vautrin;1;0;0;2
Pflieger;1;1;2;7
Barton;0;0;2;2
King;1;0;0;2
Koval;4;0;0;8
Tavares;1;0;0;2
Vianese;4;1;6;17
Totals;12;2;10;40
Ravena;11;14;16;10 — 51
Schuylerville;13;8;6;13 — 40
NORTHEAST CLINTON 51,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 37
League: Non-league
Northeast Clinton
;2P;3P;FT;TP
McComb;2;2;2;12
Racine;6;0;2;14
M Sample;2;1;1;8
B Sample;1;0;3;5
Hollister;2;1;3;10
Lafountain;1;0;0;2
Totals;14;4;11;51
South Glens Falls (2-3, 3-5)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Hannah Breen;1;3;2;13
Jorgesen;0;0;0;0
Haley Breen;1;1;0;5
Hart;0;3;3;12
Robarge;0;0;0;0
Lanfear;1;0;0;2
Rafferrty;0;1;0;3
Davis;0;0;0;0
King;0;0;0;0
McDonough;1;0;0;2
Totals;4;8;5;37
NE Clinton;15;10;13;13 — 51
South High;15;6;7;9 — 37