Roundup: Baker, Pfau lead Bolton past Wells
Roundup: Baker, Pfau lead Bolton past Wells

BOLTON 64, WELLS 38

League: MVAC

Wells

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Madeline Braunius;2;0;1;5

Alexis Brooks;5;0;1;11

Isabel Simole;0;0;0;0

Maygan Robinson;3;0;0;6

Jocelyn Scribner;3;0;0;6

Brianne Purchase;1;0;0;2

Keara O'Rourke;4;0;0;8

Totals;18;0;2;38

Bolton (4-0, 6-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kirsten Gollhofer;0;0;0;0

Kate Van Auken;2;0;4;8

Jane Pfau;1;5;1;18

Maria Baker;11;2;0;28

Jane Trowbridge;2;0;0;4

Haven Varney;0;0;0;0

Sarah McGarr;2;0;0;4

Shaye Jennings;1;0;0;2

Alysha McGarr;0;0;0;0

Totals;19;7;5;64

Wells;2;6;16;14 — 38

Bolton;19;10;27;8 — 64

Notes: Freshmen Jane Pfau played a strong defensive game. Alysha Mcgarr and Kate Van Auken did a great job of the defensive rebounding. Maria Baker scored all 28 of her points in three quarters.

GREENWICH 67, CORINTH 44

League: Non-league

Greenwich

;2P;3P;FT;TP

A Rojas;5;3;1;20

I Solan;2;0;2;6

Molly Brophy;4;0;7;15

N Niosz;1;1;0;5

T Merrill;1;0;0;2

I Cary;0;0;0;0

L Cederstrom;1;0;0;2

O Strope;3;0;0;6

M Carney;1;0;0;2

D Skiff;2;0;2;6

M Brophy;0;1;0;3

Totals;20;5;12;67

Corinth

;2P;3P;FT;TP

A Carney;3;0;2;8

O Mann;0;0;0;0

E Dingmon;0;0;3;3

M Dockum;5;0;1;11

A Parnell;2;0;1;5

A Robarge;0;1;0;3

M DeLisle;3;2;2;14

A Abbatantuono;0;0;0;0

Totals;13;3;9;44

Greenwich;24;13;20;10 — 67

Corinth;10;11;8;15 — 44

Other stats: Dockum (Cor) 12 rebounds. Dingmon (Cor) 9 rebounds, 4 assists. Parnell (Cor) 8 rebounds.

JV: Greenwich won.

RAVENA 51, SCHUYLERVILLE 40

League: Non-league

Ravena

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Waddingham;1;0;1;3

Engel;2;0;4;8

Vanderzee;9;0;2;20

Reville;1;0;0;2

Deluca;1;0;0;2

Hotalim;0;1;3;6

Ware-Salazar;1;0;0;2

Sanderson;1;1;3;8

Totals;16;2;13;51

Schuylerville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Vautrin;1;0;0;2

Pflieger;1;1;2;7

Barton;0;0;2;2

King;1;0;0;2

Koval;4;0;0;8

Tavares;1;0;0;2

Vianese;4;1;6;17

Totals;12;2;10;40

Ravena;11;14;16;10 — 51

Schuylerville;13;8;6;13 — 40

NORTHEAST CLINTON 51,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 37

League: Non-league

Northeast Clinton

;2P;3P;FT;TP

McComb;2;2;2;12

Racine;6;0;2;14

M Sample;2;1;1;8

B Sample;1;0;3;5

Hollister;2;1;3;10

Lafountain;1;0;0;2

Totals;14;4;11;51

South Glens Falls (2-3, 3-5)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Hannah Breen;1;3;2;13

Jorgesen;0;0;0;0

Haley Breen;1;1;0;5

Hart;0;3;3;12

Robarge;0;0;0;0

Lanfear;1;0;0;2

Rafferrty;0;1;0;3

Davis;0;0;0;0

King;0;0;0;0

McDonough;1;0;0;2

Totals;4;8;5;37

NE Clinton;15;10;13;13 — 51

South High;15;6;7;9 — 37

